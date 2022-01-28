The Austrian ICU survey

Results

Out of 249 registered ICUs 73 (29.3%) responded, 60 were adult, 10 pediatric/neonatal ICUs and 19, 25 and 16 ICUs were located in level I, II and III hospitals, respectively. Of the respondents 89% reported that the ICU director was board-certified in intensive care medicine. Consultants were constantly present in 78% of ICUs during routine working hours and in 45% during nights and weekends. The nurse:bed ratio varied between 1:1 and 1:2 in 74% during day shifts and 60% during night shifts. Routine physiotherapist rounds were reported to take place daily except weekends in 67% of ICUs. Common monitoring techniques were reported to be in routine or occasional use in 85% and 83% of ICUs, respectively. The majority of ICUs provided daily visiting hours ranging between 2–12 h. Waiting rooms for relatives were available in 66% and an electronic documentation system in 66% of ICUs. Written protocols were available in 70% of ICUs.