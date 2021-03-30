 Skip to main content
29.03.2021 | review article

The advantages of drug treatment with statins in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Francesco Ferrara, Antonio Vitiello
Wichtige Hinweise

Copyright

The authors certify that the manuscript is original, never submitted to another journal for publication before. All authors contributed equally to the manuscript and had the opportunity to revise and approve the final text.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

On 11 March 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a status of global pandemic caused by the new severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19). The pandemic is currently underway, and to date has caused approximately 2.42 million deaths worldwide. The first vaccines have recently been licensed; however, research continues to identify therapeutic agents to prevent serious complications, such as anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, anticoagulant or antiviral agents authorized for other therapeutic indications. Epidemiological evidence shows that advanced age and comorbidities, such as diabetes, heart disease, and dyslipidemia may represent COVID-19 risk factors. In particular, in patients with hypercholesterolemia treated with statins, it is recommended that treatment should not be discontinued if COVID-19 infection occurs. The pleiotropic effects of statins are well known. In this brief review, we propose that the use of statins can potentially protect against SARS-CoV-2-induced tissue damage and improve lung function in COVID-19 patients through several pleiotropic effects. Pleiotropic effects of statins that may be a significant benefit in patients with hypercholesterolemia treated with statins and COVID-19 positive. Recent evidence shows promising results.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

