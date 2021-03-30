29.03.2021 | review article
The advantages of drug treatment with statins in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection
Zeitschrift:
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Summary
On 11 March 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a status of global pandemic caused by the new severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19). The pandemic is currently underway, and to date has caused approximately 2.42 million deaths worldwide. The first vaccines have recently been licensed; however, research continues to identify therapeutic agents to prevent serious complications, such as anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, anticoagulant or antiviral agents authorized for other therapeutic indications. Epidemiological evidence shows that advanced age and comorbidities, such as diabetes, heart disease, and dyslipidemia may represent COVID-19 risk factors. In particular, in patients with hypercholesterolemia treated with statins, it is recommended that treatment should not be discontinued if COVID-19 infection occurs. The pleiotropic effects of statins are well known. In this brief review, we propose that the use of statins can potentially protect against SARS-CoV-2-induced tissue damage and improve lung function in COVID-19 patients through several pleiotropic effects. Pleiotropic effects of statins that may be a significant benefit in patients with hypercholesterolemia treated with statins and COVID-19 positive. Recent evidence shows promising results.