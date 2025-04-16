Telemedicine in ophthalmology

Since its beginnings in the 1970s, telemedicine has advanced extensively. Telemedicine is now more accessible and powerful than ever thanks to developments in medical imaging, Internet accessibility, advancements in telecommunications infrastructure, exponential growth in computing power, and related computer-aided diagnoses. This is especially true in the field of ophthalmology. With the COVID 19 pandemic serving as a catalyst for the widespread adoption and acceptance of teleophthalmology, new models of healthcare provision integrating telemedicine are needed to meet the challenges of the modern world. The demand for ophthalmic services is growing globally due to population growth, aging, and a shortage of ophthalmologists. In this review, we discuss the development and use of telemedicine in the field of ophthalmology and shed light on the benefits and drawbacks of teleophthalmology.