Targeted radionuclide therapies for prostate cancer: clinical insights and innovation

Prostate cancer (PCa) remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death in men, with its incidence continuing to rise []. Given its high prevalence, research efforts have focused on the development of precise diagnostic methods and various therapeutic strategies.

The primary standard-of-care treatment for localized PCa typically includes surgical radical prostatectomy (RPE), radiation therapy (including external beam radiation and internal radioactive seed implants) or active surveillance, depending on risk stratification. For patients with low-, intermediate- and high risk PCa, surgery and radiation generally achieve similar results in overall survival, although RPE might have a small advantage in certain intermediate and high-risk subgroups [].

Despite these interventions, approximately up to 46% of patients experience an increase in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after the primary curative approach, a condition referred to as biochemical recurrence (BCR) []. These individuals are at higher risk of developing metastatic disease and are generally associated with a poorer prognosis. Consequently, further treatments such as salvage radiotherapy or additional androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) are often initiated [].

However, this disease eventually progresses to an advanced stage known as castration-resistant PCa (CRPC) after a median time of about 3 years. At this stage, tumor growth becomes independent of androgens, meaning that ADT is no longer effective. CRPC is frequently associated with poor outcomes and only a short overall survival []. Nowadays, various treatment options are available at this advanced stage of the disease, including taxane-based chemotherapeutic agents, as well as androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPIs) and poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors. Given the limitations of these conventional therapies, including significant side effects and suboptimal response rates, radionuclide therapies have become increasingly important in clinical routine. These therapies target-specific receptors, often resulting in similar improved therapeutic responses with more favorable side effects.

Nevertheless, in 2019, the ERA 223 trial, a placebo-controlled phase III study conducted at 165 oncology and urology centers in 19 countries, compared [Radium]Ra-dichloride (= 401) with placebo (= 405), both in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone or prednisolone, in 806 patients with mCRPC. The results showed an increased risk of skeletal-related events in the [Radium]Ra-dichloride group []. Consequently, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has since restricted its use as monotherapy to symptomatic mCRPC patients with more than six osteoblastic lesions on bone scan who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.

In the phase III ALSYMPCA trial, which included 921 patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with symptomatic disease and at least two bone metastases detected by bone scan, [Radium]Ra-dichloride plus standard of care (SoC) significantly improved overall survival compared with placebo (median 14.9 vs. 11.3 months), with low rates of myelosuppression and few adverse events. These results established [Radium]Ra-dichloride (Xofigo®, Bayer AG, Leverkusen, Germany) as an effective treatment for patients with symptomatic, bone-dominant mCRPC and no visceral metastases, as reflected in the current guidelines of the European Association of Urology [].

[ 223 Radium]Ra was the first radionuclide therapy to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for advanced PCa in May 2013. [ 223 Radium]Ra-dichloride is an alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical that targets areas of increased bone turnover in bone metastases in a manner mimicking calcium molecules.

[177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA

Prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) is a protein that is highly expressed in PCa cells, making it an ideal target for the binding of different isotopes. Since the publication of the prospective VISION and TheraP trials in 2021, [177Lutetium]Lu labeled PSMA radioligand therapy (RLT) has gained significant attention as a promising treatment option for patients with advanced PCa.

Prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) is a protein that is highly expressed in PCa cells, making it an ideal target for the binding of different isotopes. Since the publication of the prospective VISION and TheraP trials in 2021, [177Lutetium]Lu labeled PSMA radioligand therapy (RLT) has gained significant attention as a promising treatment option for patients with advanced PCa.

In the VISION study, patients with mCRPC who received [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-617 RLT in addition to standard treatment demonstrated a 38% lower risk of death and a 60% reduced risk of radiographic disease progression compared to those receiving standard therapy alone []. Following these results, [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-617 (Pluvicto®) was approved by the U.S. FDA on March 23, 2022, and subsequently by the EMA, for the treatment of PSMA-positive mCRPC patients. Eligibility criteria for this therapy include mCRPC patients with one or more metastatic lesions exhibiting high PSMA expression (greater than liver uptake) on PSMA positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scan, and prior treatment with at least one ARPI and one or two taxane-based chemotherapies.

11 ]. Another important milestone was the Australian multicenter TheraP trial, which also enrolled patients with mCRPC. Among the 98 patients treated with PSMA-RLT, there was a significantly greater decline in PSA levels and fewer severe adverse events compared to the 85 patients who received chemotherapy with Cabazitaxel® [].

Building on these promising results, additional phase III trials were initiated to evaluate the therapeutic impact of [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-RLT in earlier disease stages and prior to the initiation of other systemic treatments for PCa. The PSMAfore study was a recently published trial investigating [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-617 in taxane-naive patients with PSMA-positive mCRPC after prior ARPI therapy. A total of 468 patients were randomized to receive either [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-617 or a switch to another ARPI. [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-617 significantly prolonged radiographic progression-free survival compared with the newly initiated ARPI (11.6 vs. 5.6 months) and was associated with lower rates of grade 3–5 adverse events (36% vs. 48%, respectively). These findings support [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-617 as an effective and safe treatment option for patients progressing after initial ARPI therapy []. Furthermore, the results of the PSMAaddition study (NCT04720157), an ongoing international randomized trial, are eagerly awaited. This trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-617 in combination with SoC versus SoC alone in patients in an earlier stage of PCa, with metastatic hormone-sensitive PCa [].

Numerous clinical trials are currently underway worldwide, investigating [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-RLT across various study settings and tumor stages. At the Vienna General Hospital, two investigator-initiated, prospective phase II studies are currently underway. The first is evaluating the efficacy and toxicity of [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-I&T (I&T: imaging and therapy) in patients with BCR but without PSMA PET/CT-detectable radiomorphological or PSMA-expressing local recurrence after primary therapy (NCT06220188). The second is investigating the impact of neoadjuvant [177Lutetium]Lu-PSMA-I&T RLT in patients with oligometastatic PCa prior to RPE (NCT06259123).