21.10.2020 | short review
Tackling DNA damage repair mechanisms—a promising molecular informed therapeutic approach in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Summary
Molecular targeted therapies in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) lag behind treatment options in other tumor entities. The POLO trial has provided promising preliminary data for targeting gBRCA in PDAC by the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor (PARPi) olaparib. This review tries to show further potential approaches to exploit faulty DNA repair mechanisms beyond gBRCA and olaparib.