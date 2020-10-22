 Skip to main content
21.10.2020 | short review

Tackling DNA damage repair mechanisms—a promising molecular informed therapeutic approach in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Bernhard Doleschal
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Molecular targeted therapies in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) lag behind treatment options in other tumor entities. The POLO trial has provided promising preliminary data for targeting gBRCA in PDAC by the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor (PARPi) olaparib. This review tries to show further potential approaches to exploit faulty DNA repair mechanisms beyond gBRCA and olaparib.

