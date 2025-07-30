T-shaped sclerotomy as the preferred approach for removing large intraocular foreign bodies: a case report

Fig. 3 T‑shaped sclerotomy with a supplementary 1.5-mm radial incision in the pars plana region made in the direction of the limbus during PPV. The use of two incisions increases the extraction area and facilitates the safe removal of IOFBs (i.e., objects in the eye that have a major dimension larger than 5 mm) Bild vergrößern

Ocular trauma is among the leading causes of vision loss worldwide. A penetrating ocular trauma with the presence of a retained IOFB is the most common avoidable cause of posttraumatic unilateral blindness or low vision []. It predominantly affects males in the working-age population at their workplace (86.7%; []). The severity of an ocular injury from an IOFB is influenced by its mass, speed, dimensions, characteristics, point of entry, and the degree of impaction []. Metallic IOFBs are the most frequently encountered IOFB []; they exhibit long-term toxicity and can lead to ocular siderosis []. When diagnosing IOFBs, orbital imaging plays a pivotal role. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) should be postponed until metallic IOFBs have been ruled out []. Computed tomography is considered the gold standard for identifying metallic IOFBs. It determines the quantity, shape, dimensions, and configuration of an IOFB and provides details regarding its positioning (intraocular or extraocular), with a sensitivity of 100% for IOFBs > 0.06 mm]. With the help of clinical examination and imaging, it is possible to choose an optimal sclerotomy location through which the IOFB will be removed. In cases involving larger IOFBs, it is necessary to extend or to perform additional sclerotomies []. Long sclerotomies aligned parallel to the corneal limbus may lead to intraoperative complications and may be associated with IOP instability, wound bleeding, and difficulty in visualizing the operating field. Postoperative complications include choroidal detachment, bleeding and leakage from the wound, conjunctival blistering, and increased astigmatism that contribute to worse visual outcomes []. It follows that postoperative outcomes depend not only on the ocular damage caused by the injury itself, but also on potential iatrogenic injuries that may occur through surgical interventions, as well as on postsurgical complications []. Prior to broad implementation of 23‑G standard PPV, which constitutes the current treatment of choice for large retained metallic IOFBs in the posterior segment, these foreign bodies were removed through the corneal or scleral wound using external electromagnets. Such uncontrolled removal led to iatrogenic damage in 43% of cases, resulting in intra- and postoperative complications []. Mester and Kuhn compared the use of an external magnet versus PPV with forceps extraction, finding that eyes treated with forceps and PPV for IOFB removal had better anatomical and functional outcomes []. Currently, advanced intraocular surgical methods have significantly improved the outcomes for patients suffering from ocular trauma. Apart from the type of tool used to grasp an IOFB, an incorrectly sized or shaped incision can lead to the IOFB falling onto the retina. Therefore, it is essential to properly modify the sclerotomy design to facilitate surgical maneuvers, depending on the size of IOFB []. A modified sclerotomy of appropriate dimensions, incorporating a supplementary 1.5-mm perpendicular incision (T-shaped sclerotomy) in the direction of the limbus, provides a larger surgical manipulation area despite shorter incisions. This modified incision technique with its design and two cuts can expand the range of IOFB sizes that can be removed without elevating the risk of iatrogenic injuries, such as an IOFB falling onto the retina, or harming other surrounding ocular tissues []. Therefore, the ideal T‑shaped sclerotomy needs to be made in the most peripheral area of the pars plana region. The farther the horizontal incision is placed toward the periphery, the less distortion will be caused to the cornea. Since scleral scar tissue contracts along the horizontal axis, an additional perpendicular incision appears to have little impact on postoperative corneal astigmatism []. The length of the perpendicular incision should be restricted to the extent of the pars plana, typically between 1.5 and 4 mm from the limbus in eyeballs with an average axial length []. Results of a retrospective, single-arm, interventional study of a series of patients diagnosed with open globe injury (according to Birmingham Eye Trauma Terminology) who underwent 23‑G PPV with a T-shaped sclerotomy, incorporating a supplementary 1.5-mm radial incision to remove IOFBs, performed by Toro et al. [], are not in agreement with earlier research, in which IOFBs were considered to be one of the most significant contributors to poor postoperative visual acuity (VA; []). Poor postoperative VA as a consequence of removing of IOFBs through the corneal approach, particularly when the wound is much smaller than the maximum diameter of the IOFB (because of its rotation), results in poor wound healing, progressive loss of corneal endothelial cells, and increased irregular corneal astigmatism. To prevent these complications, limbus-parallel or scleral approaches are recommended during PPV procedures for cases with large IOFBs retained in the posterior segment of the eye. T‑shaped sclerotomy due to the use of two incisions increases the extraction area ([]; Fig.). At the same time, the healing surface of the wound is significantly larger compared to other straight designs. This results in reduced postoperative wound shifting and promotes faster visual rehabilitation. Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient analysis of 30 patients included in the study showed that the largest diameter (length) of an IOFB had no effect on visual outcomes at the 6‑month follow-up. Additionally, there was no correlation between the size of the IOFB and IOP, either before surgery or during postoperative visits (1 day and 6 months after surgery). Furthermore, it proved to be a safe technique, as no iatrogenic lesions or increased intra- and/or postsurgical complications were observed [].