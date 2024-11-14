Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

13.11.2024 | main topic

Sustainable practices in ophthalmology—steps towards environmental stewardship in healthcare

verfasst von: Nicolas Winklmair, David F. Chang, Oliver Findl, MD, MBA

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

The healthcare sector, responsible for approximately 4–5% of global carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2eq) emissions, significantly impacts the environment due to its high energy consumption and waste generation. As a specialty, ophthalmology has a disproportionately large environmental impact because of the high annual volume of ophthalmic surgeries. In recent years, significant organized efforts have focused on reducing ophthalmology’s carbon footprint while maintaining quality patient care. As one example, EyeSustain is a coalition of 50 global ophthalmology societies collaborating to advance sustainability in the delivery of eye care through education, research, and advocacy. Education and advocacy are critical to raising awareness and promoting the implementation of sustainable practices among physicians. Many of these practices can and should be applied throughout the broader healthcare system, and EyeSustain is a model of how other specialties can organize education and advocacy efforts through medical societies. We review current initiatives, advocacy efforts, and waste-reduction strategies aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of ophthalmic procedures.
