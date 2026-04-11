Surgical treatment of hiatal hernia—a technical report

Approximately 80% of individuals with GERD have an associated hiatal hernia (HH). Hiatal hernia is defined when contents of the abdominal cavity protrude through the esophageal hiatus and into the mediastinum []. Most commonly, parts of the proximal stomach are affected. In the majority of patients with HH, a sliding hernia is found during diagnostic work-up. This type of hernia (type I) is seen when the proximal stomach herniates into the mediastinum. The EGJ leaves its original intraabdominal position and slides cranially through the hiatus, leading to a reduction in the total esophageal length. In type II HH, the cardia remains at the level of the diaphragm, and the esophagus shows a normal length. However, portions of the proximal stomach roll up through a small defect in the phreno-esophageal attachment next to the esophagus and into the mediastinum. In the third group, the HH develops from a sliding hernia to a limited extent, in which parts of the stomach subsequently migrate into the mediastinum. This can include the cardia, fundus, and corpus and is therefore also referred to as a “mixed” hernia, as it combines features of both types mentioned above. Due to this ongoing process, the esophagus shortens over time. The last group are those HH which, due to their size and configuration, allow other abdominal organs such as the colon, spleen, and/or pancreas to migrate into the chest (type IV).

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) represents a significant burden for healthcare systems in the Western world. Its prevalence is estimated at be around 20% to 30% and varies considerably throughout the globe []. The typical symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease are heartburn, regurgitation, and epigastric or retrosternal pain. Patients suffering from GERD can develop Barrett’s esophagus, and in up to 0.5% of these cases, this can lead to adenocarcinoma formation []. These adenocarcinomas located at the esophagogastric junction (EGJ) have shown a significant increase in recent decades compared to classical gastric cancer [].

Technical description

5 ], as shown in Fig. 1 Fig. 1 a Port placement and patient positioning during robot-assisted fundoplication [ 1 ]. b Right crural pillar with its peritoneal covering (black arrows); avoid entering the mediastinum at the level of the red arrows. c Release of attachments between fundus and left crus of the diaphragm. d Hiatus with intact peritoneum after circular dissection of the esophagus (note encircled esophagogastric junction). e Intramediastinal dissection (green arrow on esophagus, red arrow on aorta, black arrows on right pleura) Port placement and patient positioning during robot-assisted fundoplication [].Right crural pillar with its peritoneal covering (black arrows); avoid entering the mediastinum at the level of the red arrows.Release of attachments between fundus and left crus of the diaphragm.Hiatus with intact peritoneum after circular dissection of the esophagus (note encircled esophagogastric junction).Intramediastinal dissection (green arrow on esophagus, red arrow on aorta, black arrows on right pleura) Bild vergrößern The patient is placed in a 30-degree anti-Trendelenburg position, and the surgeon stands between the patient’s legs. The first assistant, operating the camera, is on the patient’s left side. The fundoplication is performed through five ports, typically using two 10-mm and three 5‑mm trocars. When performing robot-assisted fundoplication, the four 8‑mm trocars are usually inserted in a line located approximately 14 cm below the xiphoid [], as shown in Fig.a. The left lobe of the liver is held up with an instrument to gain access to the hiatus. This can either be done using a probe, a liver retractor, or a paddle. The instrument can be operated by a second assistant standing to the right of the patient or alternatively positioned using a self-retractor mounted on the operating table.

6 ]. After visualization of the right diaphragmatic crus, the posterior lower mediastinum is entered (Fig. 1 1 1 The lesser omentum is then incised between the left liver lobe and the stomach, and the dissection continues until the right crus of the diaphragm is reached. Care must be taken to protect the hepatic branches of the vagus nerve and preserve any accessory left hepatic artery that may be present in approximately 15% []. After visualization of the right diaphragmatic crus, the posterior lower mediastinum is entered (Fig.b). The peritoneal covering of the diaphragmatic crus should not be detached from the muscle and should remain intact as much as possible to ensure optimal morphological conditions for the subsequent hiatoplasty. Mobilization of the esophagus then begins clockwise with the release of its adhesions. The phrenicoesophageal ligament is divided, and the anterior commissure is exposed. The left diaphragmatic crus can then be exposed in its entirety by gently retracting the stomach to the right caudally using a grasping instrument. The adhesions of the fundus to the lateral portion of the left diaphragmatic crus, which are usually found there, must be gradually released. Similarly, the attachments between the posterior wall of the stomach and the retroperitoneum must be divided (Fig.c). Then, analogous to the other side, access to the mediastinum can be made medially to the left crus of the diaphragm, again taking care to preserve its peritoneal covering. With the posterior diaphragmatic commissure exposed, the abdominal esophagus is now completely mobilized circumferentially from its hiatal adhesions (Fig.d).

1 This procedure requires meticulous dissection, as the two vagus branches are usually located very close to the distal esophagus, both anteriorly and posteriorly, and injury to them should be avoided at all costs. Through the resulting retroesophageal window, the esophagus can be encircled with a rubber band or, alternatively, with a Penrose drain, and gently pulled caudally with grasping forceps. This is followed by intramediastinal mobilization of the esophagus far cranially, up and behind the pericardium and sometimes until the pulmonary veins, with constant retraction on the encircled EGJ. By including both vagal segments in the encirclement, they remain protected during this surgical step and can be easily visualized once traction is released. The esophagus is then mobilized from its mediastinal attachments, but attention must be paid to maintaining the integrity of both pleural layers (Fig.e). Furthermore, dissection in the interaortoesophageal segment is often complicated by periesophageal inflammatory alterations.

7 ]. However, after a segment of the distal esophagus, at least 3 cm long, lying tension free in the abdomen has been achieved, the anatomic defect at the diaphragmatic hiatus can be closed. Again, the abdominal esophagus is lifted to provide good exposure of the two diaphragmatic crura and the posterior commissure. The sutures should start at the junction of the right and left crural pillar forming the posterior commissure of the hiatus and run upwards towards the posterior aspect of the esophagus, without narrowing it at the level of the hiatus (Fig. 2 Fig. 2 a Posterior hiatoplasty. b Mobilization of the fundus. c “Shoe-shine maneuver.” d Nissen fundoplication (with bioabsorbable mesh reinforcing the hiatal repair). e Toupet fundoplication Bild vergrößern This maneuver can also be performed using robotic surgical systems, which offer well-known advantages compared to conventional laparoscopic techniques. The safety of the extended mediastinal dissection is increased by the advantages of a three-dimensional high-definition magnified visualization; the elimination of the surgeon’s tremor; improved ergonomics; and the greater range of motion using the robotic arms, which mimic the natural movements of the surgeon’s wrist []. However, after a segment of the distal esophagus, at least 3 cm long, lying tension free in the abdomen has been achieved, the anatomic defect at the diaphragmatic hiatus can be closed. Again, the abdominal esophagus is lifted to provide good exposure of the two diaphragmatic crura and the posterior commissure. The sutures should start at the junction of the right and left crural pillar forming the posterior commissure of the hiatus and run upwards towards the posterior aspect of the esophagus, without narrowing it at the level of the hiatus (Fig.a).

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Re-approximation of the two diaphragmatic crura is generally performed using non-absorbable sutures of size 0 or 2/0. However, different suture materials are also used, as some surgeons prefer braided suture material, while others favor monofilament sutures. In addition, multiple techniques for crurorraphy are at hand, including interrupted, mattress, and “figure-of-8” sutures as well as the use of pledgets. The latter are intended to better distribute the tension on the approximated tissue of the diaphragmatic crura and to avoid tearing or pull-through of the suture. Recently, barbed sutures have been used for continuous closure, as it is believed that the tension is more equally distributed across the suture line. In the case that a defect at the anterior aspect remains after posterior closure of the diaphragmatic defect and reaching the esophagus, an anterior hiatoplasty can be added. It is crucial to make sure that the sutures do not cause the hiatus to take on the shape of a lens, which would narrow the esophagus on both lateral sides. Therefore, it is better to position the sutures slightly to the right or left of the center (i.e., at 10 o’clock and/or 2 o’clock) rather than medially at the highest point of the anterior commissure. Particular attention must be paid to the beating heart with its pericardium located just above the diaphragm as well as to the diaphragmatic veins. The goal should be to achieve the most tension-free approximation of the diaphragmatic crura possible, without constricting the esophagus at the hiatus.