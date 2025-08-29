Surgical strategies to prevent recurrence after hiatus hernia repair

It is widely recognized that there are many factors contributing to the recurrence rate of HH []. These can be divided into patient-related/anatomical (obesity, age, underlying tissue biology, and size and type of hernia) and surgery-related factors (surgical technical details and perioperative treatment). This review focuses on surgical treatment and aims to provide a comprehensive framework for optimizing the technical steps of HH repair, with an emphasis on evidence-based approaches to minimizing postoperative recurrence.

Many patients can be managed conservatively, but for refractory cases, surgical repair offers the only curative therapy, especially for those suffering from volume reflux. Specialized centers report excellent long-term results and patient satisfaction in 80–95% of cases after both open and minimally invasive repair []. However, a significant challenge remains: the rate of HH recurrence is high, reaching approximately 50% at long-term follow-up, even in expert hands []. Although most recurrences can be managed conservatively, between 10 and 20% of patients with recurrent hernias develop symptoms severe enough to necessitate revision surgery [].

Hiatus hernia (HH) is defined as a condition where abdominal contents, most commonly parts of the stomach, herniate through the esophageal hiatus into the mediastinum []. Recognized as one of the most common degenerative disorders in humans, its pathophysiology involves the thoracoabdominal pressure gradient, alongside other stressors and predispositions. This combination leads to continuous mechanical fatigue of both the phrenoesophageal membrane and the diaphragmatic crura. This chronic process causes anatomical instability of the esophagogastric junction, ultimately resulting in mediastinal migration of the stomach. Given its progressive nature, the incidence of large, symptomatic HHs is projected to rise in the coming decades, particularly within the aging populations of industrialized nations [].

While PRP has gained traction in various orthopedic and soft tissue repairs, its application in HH surgery is still largely in the experimental and early clinical stages. Preclinical studies in animal models have shown promising results, demonstrating improved tensile strength and collagen content at the crural repair site when PRP is applied []. However, robust clinical evidence in humans remains limited. Early pilot studies and small series have reported feasibility and safety [], but large-scale randomized controlled trials demonstrating a significant reduction in recurrence rates or improved long-term outcomes in humans are currently in the recruitment phase (NCT05023174). Challenges include standardization of PRP preparation, optimal application methods, and identifying the patient populations most likely to benefit. Despite these limitations, PRP represents a fascinating area of research in HH surgery, offering a biological approach to enhancing tissue healing and potentially mitigating the mechanical weaknesses that contribute to recurrence. Continued research is essential to fully elucidate its role and efficacy in this challenging surgical field.

In the context of HH repair, PRP is hypothesized to strengthen crural repair by promoting robust collagen deposition and tissue regeneration at the approximated diaphragmatic crura. The rationale is that by augmenting the natural healing process, the native tissue repair becomes stronger and more resistant to recurrence under the constant physiological stresses of intraabdominal pressure and diaphragmatic movement. Platelet-rich plasma can be prepared intraoperatively from the patient’s peripheral blood via centrifugation and then applied as a gel or liquid directly to the suture line or impregnated into a mesh used for reinforcement.

Platelet-rich plasma is an autologous blood product containing concentrated platelets, typically 3–5 times baseline levels, suspended in a small volume of plasma []. Platelets are well known for their role in hemostasis, but they also contain numerous alpha granules that release a potent cocktail of growth factors upon activation, thus influencing tissue proliferation. These include platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β), vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), fibroblast growth factor (FGF), epidermal growth factor (EGF), and serotonin []. When applied to a surgical site, these growth factors are believed to stimulate cell proliferation, collagen synthesis by fibroblasts, angiogenesis [], and tissue remodeling [], thereby potentially accelerating and improving the quality of wound healing.

The long-term durability of hiatus repair fundamentally relies on the quality of tissue healing and collagen remodeling at the crural closure site. Recognizing that suture line failure often stems from poor tissue strength, researchers have explored biological augmentation strategies. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) represents an innovative approach aimed at enhancing the healing process by stimulating collagen production and improving tissue integrity at the site of crurorrhaphy.

Other anchoring techniques exist, often as variations or combinations of the above []. These might include direct esophagopexy to the diaphragm or crus or specific anchoring sutures to secure the fundoplication to the esophagus or crura to prevent wrap herniation []. Figuredepicts a technique called “anatomical EGJ reconstruction”—our institution’s standard technique for HH repair. This integrated approach includes His angle restoration, modified Hill gastropexy, anterior fundoplication, and optional hiatal augmentation with a long-term absorbable mesh (Phasix ST™; Fig.a). The fine control and precise suturing capabilities of robotic surgical systems can be particularly advantageous in performing these procedures, especially complex ones like Hill repair, ensuring accurate tissue handling and secure knot tying in anatomically challenging areas. The ability to articulate instruments around structures and achieve optimal angles for suture placement may contribute to the long-term integrity of these crucial anchoring points. The choice of anchoring technique often depends on the surgeon’s experience, the specific anatomy of the hernia, and whether significant reflux disease is also being addressed. Regardless of the specific method, the principle of securing the EGJ below the diaphragm remains a cornerstone of preventing long-term recurrence after HH repair.

Another well-established anchoring technique is the Hill procedure, or posterior gastropexy, developed by Lucius Hill in the 1960s []. While initially conceived as an antireflux procedure focusing on restoring the competence of the cardia by reconstructing the cardiophrenic angle, its inherent mechanism of anchoring the lesser curvature of the stomach has significant implications for preventing HH recurrence. The Hill procedure involves approximating the minor-sided EGJ, including the phrenoesophageal bundles and esophagogastric wall, posteriorly to the preaortic fascia and median arcuate ligament. This complex suture configuration not only creates a correct cardiophrenic angle including a “flap valve,” but also creates a strong, durable anchor for the EGJ, thereby preventing its cranial migration []. The technique is technically demanding but, when performed correctly, provides robust anatomical reconstruction that addresses both reflux and hernia recurrence simultaneously. Certain authors argue that the Hill procedure offers more physiological and durable anchoring compared to anterior gastropexy alone due to its direct fixation to the strong preaortic fascia. Another inherent advantage of this technique is its applicability to the bariatric anatomy, where the fundus may be missing or physiologically inefficient for valve creation [].

One commonly used anchoring technique is fundophrenicopexy, also known as anterior gastropexy. This maneuver was introduced in the 1950s by R. Nissen [] and I. Boerema [] and involves suturing the gastric fundus directly to the undersurface of the diaphragm adjacent to the hiatus. The sutures incorporate a portion of the gastric fundus and the diaphragm, creating adhesions that help to fix the fundus and, by extension, the EGJ in an intraabdominal position. This technique is relatively straightforward to perform and is often done in conjunction with a fundoplication, where the gastric wrap itself provides a robust anchor point. The intention is to prevent stomach tissue from “telescoping” through the fundoplication and to avoid migration of the EGJ through the hiatus, thereby maintaining the antireflux barrier and preventing recurrence. Different variations exist, with some surgeons advocating for multiple sutures and others focusing on specific anatomical landmarks for optimal fixation. Recent data from an RCT indicate that anterior gastropexy might indeed reduce the rate of recurrences; however, a small subset of patients needed to have the pexy stitches removed due to persistent pain [].

Beyond achieving adequate esophageal length and reinforcing the hiatus repair, another critical strategy to prevent recurrence is to securely anchor the newly reduced EGJ within the abdominal cavity. Even if the hiatus defect is closed robustly, cranial migration of the EGJ back into the chest can lead to recurrent herniation and persistent symptoms. Anchoring techniques aim to provide a stable, long-term fixation of the stomach or EGJ to the diaphragm or surrounding structures, thereby preventing this upward displacement. The pathophysiological idea behind anchoring techniques is to create a substitute for the disrupted phrenoesophageal membrane, which is the structure that anatomically stabilizes the EGJ at the crural hiatus.

Finally, relaxing diaphragmatic incisions can be employed to relieve tension on a tightly closed crural repair. This involves making a controlled incision in the diaphragm adjacent to the hiatus repair, typically laterally, to allow the diaphragm to “relax” and reduce stress on the sutures []. This technique is a salvage measure when primary crural closure creates excessive tension. While effective in reducing immediate tension, the long-term implications, including the potential for future rupture and herniation through the relaxing incision itself, must be considered [].

Today, most surgeons agree that mesh use should be selectively considered for large or recurrent defects, carefully balancing the benefits of reduced recurrence against specific mesh-related risks. The precision offered by robotic instruments may also aid in more accurate mesh placement and fixation, potentially reducing mechanical complications related to mesh migration or improper seating.

Increasing evidence suggests that most long-term HH recurrences occur at the anterior hiatus, considered to be the anatomically weakest and most vulnerable part of the hiatoplasty. Additional anterior mesh reinforcement may lead to lower recurrence rates compared to posterior augmentation alone. It is crucial to note that most RCTs included in the meta-analyses did not adequately reinforce the anterior hiatus, which likely contributed to similar or even higher recurrence rates compared to suture-only closure []. Refer to Tablefor an overview of the RCTs examining mesh enforcement at the hiatus. Therefore, inadequate anterior hiatal reinforcement in many studies may have skewed the overall negative results in current meta-analyses.

Recent meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) comparing mesh-augmented to suture hiatoplasty have not consistently shown significantly lower HH recurrence rates in either short- or long-term follow-up []. We believe these conclusions warrant cautious interpretation []. The evidence from these RCTs is highly fragmented due to differing surgical indications, varied definitions of recurrence, and inconsistent follow-up periods. Moreover, mesh augmentation is far from standardized; surgeons use diverse materials with varying technical properties, sizes, and shapes, placed in keyhole, posterior, anterior, or tension-free configurations.

(Bio-)synthetic absorbable meshes are designed to provide temporary support while the body’s own tissues heal and remodel, eventually degrading and being absorbed (Fig.a). This approach aims to minimize the long-term presence of foreign material, thereby theoretically reducing the risk of chronic complications associated with permanent implants. While initial studies on synthetic absorbable meshes for HH repair have shown promise, with low complication rates and acceptable short- to mid-term recurrence rates [], long-term data are still emerging and somewhat variable. Some meta-analyses suggest they can reduce recurrence rates compared to suture-only repair in the midterm, particularly in specific patient groups like those undergoing concurrent bariatric surgery. However, whether they offer the same sustained long-term recurrence reduction as permanent meshes remains a subject of ongoing research and debate.

Mesh augmentation and “anatomical reconstruction” of the esophagogastric junction (EGJ). a Keyhole-shaped biosynthetic absorbable mesh (Phasix™, BD, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, USA). The low placement of the recess for esophageal passage ensures broader anterior hiatal mesh coverage. L liver, M Milz (German for spleen), and ventral dot for proper orientation. b His-angle reconstruction following the Lortat–Jacob technique. c Anchoring the esophagus and EGJ to the hiatal crura (modified Hill gastropexy). d 90–180° anterior partial fundoplication

Synthetic nonabsorbable meshes offer robust, long-term reinforcement and have shown reduced recurrence rates compared to biologic meshes, especially for large defects []. However, they carry risks like erosion into the esophagus or stomach, stricture formation, dysphagia, and chronic pain, though these are generally low with lightweight macroporous meshes [].

Mesh augmentation is a common strategy to reinforce crural repair, particularly for large (type III/IV) and recurrent HHs where crural/diaphragmatic tissue quality is often compromised. The primary goal is to provide a stronger, more durable scaffold, which reduces tension on the suture line and promotes tissue ingrowth. Various mesh types are available, including synthetic nonabsorbable (e.g., polypropylene, PTFE), synthetic absorbable (e.g., polyglactin, polyglycolic acid, poly-4-hydroxybutyrate), and biologic materials (e.g., porcine dermal collagen, bovine pericardium).

Traditional HH repair often involves either posterior or anterior crurorrhaphy, with the choice typically guided by defect anatomy and surgeon preference. Posterior repair is more commonly employed. In our practice, we optimize hiatal closure by “low-tension triangulation” for both anterior and posterior hiatal closure, aiming to minimize tension and improve repair durability. For this, we conceptualize the hiatus defect as a triangle. Closure begins at the posterior crural convergence. As we proceed anteriorly, the angle formed by the posterior crura naturally widens and, simultaneously, the tension on the knots increases. Once the posterior crural angle approaches 90°, we initiate anterior suturing (either right or left, depending on individual anatomy). This anterior placement in turn reduces the posterior angle, thereby decreasing tension and friction at the knot. We alternate between anterior and posterior suturing until optimal hiatus closure is achieved (as illustrated in Fig.). In our personal experience, robotic surgical platforms significantly enhance this technique, allowing for more precise and secure suture placement within the often-restricted space of the hiatus. This precision contributes to more robust primary repair, potentially improving long-term outcomes for patients.

Regarding specific suturing techniques, the choice of suture material and pattern can influence the repair’s longevity. Nonabsorbable sutures are generally preferred for crural approximation due to their sustained tensile strength. While interrupted sutures are commonly used to avoid the “cheese-wiring” effect that can occur with continuous sutures under tension, continuous sutures, often using barbed material, can distribute tension more evenly across the repair []. Some surgeons advocate for specific techniques such as figure-of-eight sutures, mattress sutures, or polytetrafluorethylen (PTFE) pledgets [] to provide a broader grip on the crural tissue and potentially reduce suture pull-through.

The anatomical defect of an HH lies in the widening or laxity of the diaphragmatic hiatus. Therefore, direct suture repair of this defect, known as crurorrhaphy, is central to surgical repair for all types of HH. However, primary suture repair alone, especially for large hiatus defects, is frequently associated with high recurrence rates, estimated between 20–40% or even higher in some series [], largely due to tissue fragility and tension on the suture line. To improve the durability of hiatus repair, various techniques focusing on suturing methods, mesh augmentation, and tension-relieving incisions have evolved.

When extended mediastinal dissection proves insufficient to achieve tension-free repair, esophageal lengthening procedures, such as Collis gastroplasty [], may become necessary. The Collis procedure involves creating a gastric tube extension of the esophagus using a linear stapler, effectively lengthening the conduit that passes through the diaphragmatic hiatus []. This technique is typically reserved for cases of true esophageal shortening, often associated with severe reflux esophagitis, strictures, or a history of previous failed repairs. The procedure involves passing a large bore bougie (e.g., 54–60 Fr) into the stomach, then firing a linear stapler along the bougie from the greater curvature of the stomach upwards, creating a narrow “neo-esophagus.” While effective in achieving tension-free repair, Collis gastroplasty adds complexity to the operation; increases operative time; and introduces potential for staple line leaks, strictures, and the creation of an acid-producing neoesophageal segment, which may have implications for subsequent acid reflux management. Robotic platforms can also facilitate the Collis procedure by offering enhanced visualization and precise stapler manipulation, potentially improving the accuracy of gastric tube creation. Despite these complexities, for patients with true esophageal shortening, the Collis procedure is often seen as indispensable for long-term surgical success, significantly reducing the risk of recurrence attributable to tension at the repair site. However, clinical results are mixed, and the decision to perform a Collis procedure should be based on careful intraoperative assessment of tension after maximal mediastinal mobilization [].

Extended mediastinal dissection involves mobilizing the distal esophagus from its attachments within the posterior mediastinum []. The goal is to free enough length of the esophagus to allow at least 2–3 cm of intraabdominal esophagus below the diaphragm, ensuring that the esophagogastric junction (EGJ) and subsequent sphincter augmentation can reside without tension in the abdominal cavity. This dissection typically extends cranially, often beyond the inferior pulmonary veins and sometimes to the level of the aortic arch, carefully mobilizing the vagal nerves alongside the esophagus. Proponents argue that a thorough, circumferential dissection is paramount to achieving adequate length and preventing recurrence []. However, this maneuver carries inherent risks, including esophageal perforation, injury to the vagal nerves (potentially leading to delayed gastric emptying), and pneumothorax, thus necessitating a meticulous technique and a profound understanding of mediastinal anatomy []. Despite the risks, it is considered the initial and often sufficient step in managing apparent esophageal shortening. In this context, the advent of robotic surgical systems has provided notable technical advantages that may facilitate and enhance the safety of extended mediastinal dissection, particularly in challenging cases []. Firstly, three-dimensional (3D) high-definition visualization provides an immersive, magnified view of the operative field, improving depth perception and allowing for more precise identification of delicate anatomical structures within the confined and often adhered mediastinal space, such as the vagal nerves and major vessels. This enhanced visualization can be particularly beneficial for distinguishing tissue planes that might be obscured or indistinct in a 2D laparoscopic view, especially in revision surgeries where adhesions are prevalent. Secondly, the articulated instruments of robotic systems provide a far greater range of motion (seven degrees of freedom) and dexterity than rigid laparoscopic instruments, mimicking the natural movements of a surgeon’s wrist. This superior articulation allows for more refined and precise dissection, enabling surgeons to carefully dissect around the esophagus and its attachments with greater control, potentially minimizing tissue trauma and reducing the risk of vital structure injury. Furthermore, the tremor filtration inherent in robotic systems eliminates physiological hand tremors, contributing to steadier and more accurate dissection. These combined advantages can make the extended, high mediastinal dissection required for esophageal mobilization substantially easier and potentially safer, contributing to a more effective tension-free repair. While direct comparative studies specifically focusing on esophageal length achieved by robotic vs. laparoscopic dissection are still lacking, the technical capabilities of robotics are intuitively beneficial for such complex maneuvers [], and some studies suggest improved outcomes in complex or recurrent cases where meticulous dissection is paramount.

A fundamental principle in successful HH repair is the creation of a tension-free esophageal segment within the abdominal cavity []. When the esophagus is genuinely “short,” attempting a primary repair without addressing this underlying issue invariably leads to excessive tension on the crural repair, significantly increasing the risk of recurrence. Two primary strategies are employed to achieve adequate esophageal length: extended mediastinal dissection and esophageal lengthening procedures, primarily the Collis gastroplasty.

Surgical technical approaches can be broadly categorized into techniques focused on achieving adequate esophageal length to ensure a tension-free repair, methods designed to increase the mechanical durability of the crural repair itself, strategies for securely anchoring the esophagogastric junction within the abdominal cavity, and novel biological interventions aimed at improving tissue healing. Each category addresses distinct aspects of recurrence prevention, and their combined application forms the cornerstone of contemporary surgical management for HHs.

Conclusion

The extensive body of knowledge accumulated regarding HH recurrence prevention underscores a critical insight: there is no single, universally effective strategy. Instead, long-term success hinges upon a meticulous, multipronged approach tailored to individual patient anatomy and hernia characteristics. The high recurrence rates observed with primary suture repair alone, especially for larger defects, highlight the inherent tissue fragility of the hiatus region and the constant mechanical stress it endures. This realization has driven the development of the various techniques discussed, from ensuring adequate esophageal length to reinforcing the crural repair and securely anchoring the EGJ.

One of the main consequences for surgical practice is the imperative for thorough intraoperative assessment and individualized surgical planning. Surgeons must be prepared to employ a range of techniques, rather than relying on a fixed approach. For instance, the recognition that tension-free repair is paramount dictates that extended mediastinal dissection should be the initial maneuver, and a Collis gastroplasty considered if adequate esophageal length cannot otherwise be achieved. The emerging role of robotic surgery might present a potential advantage in performing this dissection safely and effectively, as it could result in more consistent achievement of intra-abdominal esophageal length and better long-term outcomes.

The persistent challenge of crural repair durability means that adjunctive measures are often necessary, particularly for large or recurrent hernias. The thoughtful use of mesh reinforcement, carefully selected based on type (synthetic vs. biologic and absorbable vs. nonabsorbable), shape, and placement, may result in tangibly reduced recurrence rates. The ongoing debate around mesh use underscores the need for surgeons to stay abreast of the latest evidence and to engage in shared decision-making with patients, weighing the benefits against potential complications. Similarly, anchoring techniques, such as fundophrenicopexy/anterior gastropexy or the (modified) Hill procedure, are vital to prevent cranial migration of the EGJ, adding another layer of mechanical stability to the repair.

Finally, while innovations like PRP offer interesting prospects for biologically enhancing tissue healing, current evidence remains largely preliminary. This points to a need for continued research and a cautious approach to novel therapies until robust clinical data confirm their efficacy and safety. In essence, contemporary HH surgery demands not just technical proficiency, but also a comprehensive understanding of recurrence mechanisms, a versatile surgical armamentarium, and a commitment to evidence-based practice to optimize patient outcomes and minimize the frustrating reality of recurrence.