21.11.2019
Surgery in renal cell carcinoma—when, whom and how?
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology > Ausgabe 4/2019
Summary
Surgical resection of RCC should be the aim for cure of localized or locally advanced RCC, either by partial or radical nephrectomy, depending on tumor size and patient’s performance status. In cT1 stages partial nephrectomy is recommended. In metastatic stage, immediate CN can be performed in patients with good performance status, who do not need systemic therapy because of oligometatastic disease with feasibility of complete resection.