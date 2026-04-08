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Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Superior thyroid cornu syndrome: a rare cause of dysphagia

  • 07.04.2026
  • images in clinical medicine
Verfasst von
Dr. Vineeth Sasikumar, MS
Prof. Dr. Satvinder Singh Bakshi, MS, DNB
Associate Prof. Dr. Seepana Ramesh, MS
Associate Prof. Dr. Soumyajit Das, MS, ENT
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Auszug

A 63-year-old male presented with dysphagia which was affected more by solids than liquids. He also had a history of foreign body sensation of the throat for the same time period. There was no history of neck trauma, previous neck surgery or intubation, pain during swallowing, voice change, weight loss, any difficulty in breathing or ear pain. He had a history of tobacco usage for the past 30 years. The neck examination was unremarkable and on video laryngoscopy a smooth bulge was visualized on the left posterior pharyngeal wall with an intact mucosa (Fig. 1). There was no pooling of saliva or other abnormality in the laryngeal or hypopharyngeal structures. A contrast-enhanced computed tomography of the neck and chest was done which demonstrated marked medial and mild anterior inclination of the left superior thyroid cornu, projecting into the hypopharyngeal lumen and indenting the posterior pharyngeal wall. These findings were consistent with superior thyroid cornu syndrome (STCS) (Figs. 2 and 3).
Fig. 1
70° rigid video endoscopic view showing a smooth bulge on the left posterior pharyngeal wall (arrow)
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Fig. 2
Axial contrast-enhanced computed tomography image of the neck region showing medial inclination of the left superior thyroid cornu (arrow)
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Fig. 3
Coronal contrast-enhanced computed tomography image of the head and neck region demonstrating anterior projection of the left superior thyroid cornu causing posterior pharyngeal wall bulge (arrow)
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Titel
Superior thyroid cornu syndrome: a rare cause of dysphagia
Verfasst von
Dr. Vineeth Sasikumar, MS
Prof. Dr. Satvinder Singh Bakshi, MS, DNB
Associate Prof. Dr. Seepana Ramesh, MS
Associate Prof. Dr. Soumyajit Das, MS, ENT
Publikationsdatum
07.04.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-026-02743-7
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