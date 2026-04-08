Superior thyroid cornu syndrome: a rare cause of dysphagia

Fig. 1 70° rigid video endoscopic view showing a smooth bulge on the left posterior pharyngeal wall (arrow) Bild vergrößern

Fig. 2 Axial contrast-enhanced computed tomography image of the neck region showing medial inclination of the left superior thyroid cornu (arrow) Bild vergrößern

Fig. 3 Coronal contrast-enhanced computed tomography image of the head and neck region demonstrating anterior projection of the left superior thyroid cornu causing posterior pharyngeal wall bulge (arrow) Bild vergrößern

A 63-year-old male presented with dysphagia which was affected more by solids than liquids. He also had a history of foreign body sensation of the throat for the same time period. There was no history of neck trauma, previous neck surgery or intubation, pain during swallowing, voice change, weight loss, any difficulty in breathing or ear pain. He had a history of tobacco usage for the past 30 years. The neck examination was unremarkable and on video laryngoscopy a smooth bulge was visualized on the left posterior pharyngeal wall with an intact mucosa (Fig.). There was no pooling of saliva or other abnormality in the laryngeal or hypopharyngeal structures. A contrast-enhanced computed tomography of the neck and chest was done which demonstrated marked medial and mild anterior inclination of the left superior thyroid cornu, projecting into the hypopharyngeal lumen and indenting the posterior pharyngeal wall. These findings were consistent with superior thyroid cornu syndrome (STCS) (Figs.and).