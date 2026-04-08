Subcutaneous onlay laparoscopic approach or preaponeurotic endoscopic repair for laparoendoscopic treatment of rectus abdominis diastasis and concomitant ventral hernia
A systematic review and meta-analysis
- Open Access
- 07.04.2026
- review
Summary
Background
Diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles (DRAM) is considered as a divergence of the rectus abdominis muscles associated with a contemporaneous widening of the linea alba. When this distance exceeds 2 cm, the condition is defined as diastasis. Several surgical treatments have been proposed for correction, including endoscopic methods. The aim of our study was to review the available results of endoscopic procedures in the “onlay” space between the subcutaneous tissue and the anterior rectus sheat.
Methods
This systematic review was conducted via a comprehensive search in the PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus databases. A total of 374 patients divided between 8 articles were included in the final meta-analysis. For each patient, we investigated the presence of DRAM associated with abdominal hernias as well as its surgical treatment, postoperative complications, and follow-up.
Results
All patients underwent laparoscopic treatment for DRAM and ventral hernias. Female patients predominated. Mean age of the patients was 45.86 years. Mean body mass index (BMI) was 25.70 kgm-2, ranging from 17.6 to 40 kgm-2. We found 187 patients with umbilical or paraumbilical hernias; 51 with epigastric hernias; 35 with incisional, trocar-site, or recurrent hernias; 37 with combined hernias; and 64 patients were described as having “ventral hernias” without further specification. Six patients had intraoperative bleeding. Postoperative hematoma occurred in 8 cases. We also found 83 cases of postoperative seroma formation. Wound infection occurred in 7 cases and mesh infection in only one patient. Overall, 13 cases of diastasis recurrence and one case of hernia recurrence were documented.
Conclusion
REPA (PreAponeurotic Endoscopic Repair), SCOLA (SubCutaneous Onlay Laparoscopic Approach), and SVAWD (Subcutaneous Videosurgery for Abdominal Wall Defects) represented valid, safe, and effective techniques, considering that no major complications occurred in our analysis group. We also observed a low rate of hernia or diastasis recurrence and a reasonable postoperative length of stay.
Introduction
Diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles (DRAM), or separation of the rectus abdominis muscles, is a paraphysiologic and progressive condition characterized by gradual divergence of the muscle bellies of the two rectus abdominis muscles. This results in progressive widening of the transverse diameter of the linea alba across different abdominal segments. Several studies have proposed different cut-offs over time to determine a proper definition for DRAM according to linea alba width and rectus muscle separation. In a recent work proposed by the German Hernia Society and the International Endohernia Society, Reinpold et al. concluded that a separation of the medial edges of the rectus muscles of > 2 cm must be considered pathologic [1]. Ranney et al. proposed a structural classification of DRAM based on the width of the separation. They define mild diastasis as a separation < 3 cm, moderate as 3–5 cm, and severe as > 5 cm [2].
Diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles is frequently associated with abdominal wall defects, particularly the development of ventral hernias such as epigastric or umbilical hernias. The condition is significantly more common in pregnant women and obese men, where increased intraabdominal pressure leads to greater tension on the anterior abdominal wall, promoting the separation of the rectus abdominis muscles [3]. From a clinical standpoint, patients with DRAM may present with symptoms including lower back pain, protrusion of the abdominal wall due to coexisting hernias (umbilical, epigastric, or multiple concurrent hernias), and compromised strength and stability of the anterior abdominal wall. In more severe cases, progressive evisceration may occur, with the extrusion of abdominal viscera through the weakened abdominal wall [4]. The presence of an associated ventral hernia increases the risk of acute complications, such as the incarceration of abdominal viscera, which can become irreducible and may progress to ischemic complications affecting the involved organs. Generally, in patients with both rectus abdominis diastasis and a concomitant ventral hernia, it would be inappropriate to surgically address only the hernia defect (except in specific cases). Isolated hernia repair in this context would create a focal point of increased parietal tension, concentrating on a localized area the effects of intraabdominal pressure. This would jeopardize the proper redistribution of tensile forces across the entire linea alba, thereby significantly increasing the risk of hernia recurrence [5]. Definitive treatment for DRAM associated with umbilical or ventral hernias relies exclusively on surgical intervention. Nevertheless, certain lifestyle modifications, such as weight loss, may help to alleviate clinical symptoms. Surgical treatment can be performed using either conventional open techniques or minimally invasive laparoscopic approaches. Over time, various surgical strategies have been proposed, primarily differing in terms of the positioning of the prosthetic mesh. The mesh can be placed at different levels between the layers of the parietal wall. Parker et al. reported the need for a consensus to establish a common nomenclature regarding the anatomical definition of mesh positioning.
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According to their work, referring to the onlay/overlay configuration, the mesh is positioned over the anterior sheath of the rectus abdominis muscles or over the external oblique muscle aponeurosis, directly in contact with the subcutaneous abdominal tissue. The interposition/inlay technique involves placing the mesh within the edges of the aponeurotic plane of the anterior rectus sheat/external oblique aponeurosis, suturing the mesh with the edges of the hernia defect. In the sublay approach, the mesh is positioned in a retromuscular/retrorectus space (between the posterior surface of the rectus muscle bellies and anteriorly to their posterior sheath). The preperitoneal placement, also called underlay, consists of positioning the mesh posteriorly to the posterior sheath and anteriorly to the peritoneal plane. Finally, the intraabdominal/intraperitoneal mesh placement refers to the placement of the mesh in contact with the visceral surface of the parietal peritoneum, as typically performed in intraperitoneal onlay mesh (IPOM) procedures [6]. Surgical repair of abdominal wall defects using the subcutaneous onlay laparoscopic approach (SCOLA) or preaponeurotic endoscopic repair of diastasis recti (REPA) techniques involves the placement of a synthetic mesh in the onlay position, directly over the anterior rectus sheath and in contact with the subcutaneous tissue of the abdominal wall. Some studies in the literature also refer to this positioning approach using the term subcutaneous video-surgery for abdominal wall defects (SVAWD). The aim of this study is to perform a meta-analysis and systematic review of the literature to evaluate the success rate, complication rates, and recurrence frequency in patients treated with laparoscopic surgery for rectus abdominis diastasis associated with umbilical hernia, specifically using the onlay mesh technique following SCOLA and/or REPA principles.
Materials and methods
Search strategy
A systematic literature search was conducted from January 10 to February 10, 2025, across three databases: PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science. The search was performed in accordance with the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) statement (Fig. 1). Multiple search strings were used to maximize retrieval of studies on patients with concomitant rectus abdominis diastasis and abdominal hernia. Each search string was applied across all three databases. The search queries used the following MeSH terms:
1.
((((((((laparoscopic) OR (laparoscopic treatment)) OR (laparoscopic approach)) OR (laparoscopic surgery)) AND (diastasis recti)) OR (diastasis rectus)) OR (diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscle)) OR (rectus abdominis diastasis)) AND (hernia)
2.
(REPA) AND (diastasis recti) AND (hernia)
3.
(SCOLA) AND (diastasis recti) AND (hernia)
4.
(SWAVD) AND (diastasis recti) AND (hernia).
Inclusion and exclusion criteria
The inclusion criteria were as follows: articles written in English, including case series, case reports, randomized controlled trials, or prospective and retrospective studies reporting data on patients with rectus abdominis diastasis and concomitant primary, recurrent, or incisional ventral hernias. Studies providing final data on patients treated with laparoscopic SCOLA or REPA procedures for the combined condition of diastasis recti and ventral hernia were specifically selected. Articles comparing different treatment approaches, such as IPOM versus REPA/SCOLA, were also considered, but only data from patients treated using the subcutaneous approach were included. Only studies involving patients older than 18 years were considered. Patients with other types of hernias were excluded from the meta-analysis. Furthermore, only laparoscopic treatments were included in the analysis.
The exclusion criteria were as follows: articles not written in English, studies involving patients treated with robotic or open surgical techniques, and articles reporting data on alternative techniques for the treatment of diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles (DRAM) and ventral hernia (VH). Studies were also excluded if they described patients under 18 years of age, patients treated without mesh placement, or cases where additional strategies for seroma prevention were implemented (not globally utilized in the retrieved articles). Furthermore, articles presenting unclear or incomplete data were excluded from the analysis.
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Article selection
The search was conducted in accordance with the PRISMA statement (Fig. 1). In total, 7667 records were initially retrieved using the specified search strategy across all selected databases. Of these, 5542 duplicates were identified and promptly removed. The remaining 2125 articles underwent title and abstract screening. Following this phase, 90 articles were selected for full-text evaluation. Ultimately, eight studies (seven retrospective case series and one case report) met the inclusion criteria and were included for data extraction and pooled meta-analysis.
Data extraction and statistical analysis
Three authors independently reviewed each article (title, abstract, and full text) according to inclusion and exclusion criteria. For each study included, several parameters were assessed. Specifically, we recorded the number of patients treated with SCOLA, REPA, or SWAVD techniques for concomitant DRAM and VH. We documented the sex distribution; mean age of patients; and, for female patients, parity status (nulliparous, uniparous, or multiparous). Additional variables included family history, previous abdominal surgeries, mean body mass index (BMI), smoking habits, medications, and comorbidities. The type of abdominal hernia was recorded, distinguishing between umbilical hernias; epigastric hernias; trocar site, incisional, and recurrent hernias; combined hernias (at least two or more concomitant abdominal hernias); and ventral hernias (reported without further specification beyond abdominal localization). The presence of concomitant hernias was also noted. In some studies, specific hernias were not differentiated and were collectively reported as ventral hernias. For each case series, we collected data on the median, maximum, and minimum size of the hernia defects, as well as the corresponding dimensions of the diastasis. We also assessed symptoms associated with DRAM and hernias, such as urinary incontinence, digestive disturbances, and low back pain. Preoperative assessments were documented, including ASA scores and the use of radiological imaging for diagnostic evaluation. We recorded perioperative practices such as antimicrobial prophylaxis and the use of TAP blocks for postoperative analgesia. We examined the terminology used to describe subcutaneous onlay video-surgery (i.e., SCOLA, REPA, or SWAVD) and recorded details on the surgical approach, including the site of incision, management of the hernia sac (either resection or reintegration into the abdominal cavity), and whether primary closure of the hernia defect was performed. We reported the type of mesh used and the fixation methods adopted. The use of drains, their management, and criteria for removal were detailed. Intraoperative events such as bleeding and other complications were recorded, alongside the median operative time. Postoperative complications were systematically reviewed, including the incidence of seromas, hematomas, infections, skin folds, skin necrosis, abdominal wall edema, subcutaneous emphysema, wound and mesh infections, and the recurrence of hernias or diastasis. We also investigated the interventions employed to manage complications, including drainage of seromas or hematomas, puncture or surgical evacuation, revision surgery for skin folds or necrosis, mesh explantation in cases of infection, and reoperation for recurrences.
Finally, postoperative recovery was assessed including median hospital stay and median follow-up duration. All analyses were performed using IBM SPSS Statistics 24 (SPSS Inc. Chicago Illinois, USA).
Study limitations and methodological quality
The principal limitations of this study lie in the fact that although the surgical technique itself can be consistently defined, the perioperative management of patients—including preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative care—was not uniformly standardized across the various studies analyzed. Variability was observed in aspects such as antibiotic prophylaxis protocols, suture materials, and techniques used for diastasis repair. Another limitation is the absence of a preregistered review protocol. The methodological quality of each included case series was assessed using the Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Appraisal Tool. Five case series met 9 of the 10 criteria, while the remaining two met 8 [7]. The methodological quality of each case series was also assessed with the ROBINS‑I tool. All the seven case series were screened according to ROBINS‑I parameters. All seven articles were found to have a “serious” risk of bias (Fig. 2). The quality of the included case report was evaluated using the CARE Guidelines Checklist. The article met 8 out of the 13 criteria of the CARE Guidelines [8]. All outcomes and mean values were calculated and reported after evaluating each study. Ethical approval was waived by the local ethics committee of Sapienza University of Rome due to the retrospective nature of this review.
Results
Our systematic review ultimately included eight articles: seven case series and one case report, for a total of 374 patients.
Epidemiology
Among the included studies, one article (Aziz et al.) [9] involving 25 patients did not specify the gender distribution. The remaining studies reported data for 237 female and 112 male patients. Patient age ranged from 24 to 78 years, with a mean age of 45.9 years.
Medical history, comorbidities, BMI, and ASA score
For each included study, we aimed to assess the availability of data regarding family predisposition, history of prior abdominal surgeries, body mass index (BMI), smoking habits, and comorbidities. Most case series and the case report lacked sufficient data on family history, patient-specific treatments, and prior surgeries, with the exception of Nardi et al. [10], who described a patient with previous open cholecystectomy. Body mass index data were reported for 298 of the 374 patients. The mean BMI was 25.70 kgm-2, with a range from 17.6 to 40 kgm-2. Only two studies provided information regarding the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) physical status classification. Among those, 12 patients were classified as ASA I, 85 as ASA II, and 3 as ASA III. No patients with ASA IV or higher were reported. Signorini et al. reported obstetric history in two studies: 35 of 51 female patients had experienced at least one previous pregnancy [11, 12].
Abdominal wall defects
All included patients presented with both diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles (DRAM) and a ventral hernia (VH). To clarify the classification of abdominal wall defects, we categorized the hernias into five types:
1.
umbilical hernias;
2.
epigastric hernias;
3.
incisional, trocar-site, and recurrent hernias;
4.
combined hernias (involving more than one of the aforementioned types);
5.
ventral hernias (non-specified): this label was used in two articles where no further subtype classification was provided. To maintain consistency and include these data, we established a separate category for these patients in our analysis.
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Based on this classification, we recorded:
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187 patients with umbilical or hernias;
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51 with epigastric hernias;
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35 with incisional, trocar-site, or recurrent hernias;
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37 with combined hernias;
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64 patients labeled as having “ventral hernias” without further specification; all these patients were also diagnosed with concurrent DRAM.
Clinical signs and symptoms
We assessed whether the included studies reported symptoms and clinical signs associated with DRAM and VH. Only one study provided detailed symptomatology: 47 patients experienced urinary incontinence, 68 reported digestive discomfort, and 90 complained of lower back pain [13].
Imaging and radiological assessment
The included studies did not provide consistent or detailed information on the imaging modalities used for diagnosing DRAM and VH, preventing meaningful analysis or comparison.
Dimensions of hernias and diastasis
Only three studies reported data on the width of the hernia defect, defining the minimum and the maximum diameter of the involved abdominal wall hernias for a total of 112 patients. The largest reported hernia width was 3.7 cm [14], while the smallest was 1.5 cm [15]. The mean hernia dimension was reported by Bellido-Luque et al. for 25 patients (3.0 cm) and Mehta et al. for 33 patients (2.17 cm). Conversely, six articles (including one case report) reported data about the diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles in 299 patients: the maximum width was 10 cm [13], and the minimum reported value was 1.82 cm [11]. Four case series reported data on the mean diastasis dimension. The overall median diastasis width across patients was 4.42 cm.
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Surgical procedure
In general, all surgical protocols included antimicrobial prophylaxis. The most commonly used agents were cefazolin (2 g or 1 g) and amoxicillin/clavulanic acid (1 g). One study [13] involving 124 patients reported the use of a transversus abdominis plane (TAP) block. However, the type of anesthetic used was not specified. The surgical approach consistently involved a suprapubic incision and progressive dissection of the subcutaneous space. A purse-string suture around the suprapubic incision allows trocar placement and prevents CO2 leakage, ensuring creation and maintenance of the surgical working space. The dissection between the aponeurotic plane and the subcutaneous tissue is conducted from the pubis to the xiphoid process of the sternum. The abdominal hernias are visualized and prepared. Four studies reported the reduction and preservation of the hernia sac during surgery, while the remaining studies did not provide information on this aspect. Direct suture of the hernia defect was described in four out of five studies that mentioned this step. All studies reported the plication of the diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles (DRAM). Various suture materials and techniques were employed to achieve rectus sheath plication, including continuous resorbable barbed sutures (2‑0, 0, or 1), polydioxanone (PDS), and nonabsorbable polypropylene sutures. All eight studies used a polypropylene mesh. The mesh dimension varied considering hernia defect diameters. The greatest mesh diameter evaluated in our systematic review was 30 cm, while the smallest was approximately 8 cm. Different strategies were applied for mesh fixation, including the use of absorbable sutures, tackers, or cyanoacrylate glue. The median duration of the surgical procedure was 101 min. It was reported for 373 patients. Subcutaneous drainage tubes were routinely placed. Mehta et al. specifically highlighted the use of suction drainage [14]. Muas et al. [15], in their study involving 50 patients, typically removed the drainage tube after a mean of 3.68 postoperative days. Cuccomarino et al. [13] reported drain removal after postoperative day 7. In their two studies [11, 12], Signorini et al. reported drain removal on postoperative days 12.5 and 12.3, respectively. Signorini and Mehta also noted the use of two surgical drains per patient, as opposed to a single drain. Authors generally agreed that drain removal was indicated when daily serous fluid output dropped below 30–50 cc. [12, 14].
Surgical complications
Two out of the eight included studies [9, 16] reported a total of six intraoperative bleeding events (1.6%). Mehta et al. reported two cases of intraoperative subcutaneous CO2 insufflation leading to elevated end-tidal CO2 (ETCO2) levels, as well as two patients who experienced postoperative respiratory distress requiring delayed extubation [14]. Overall, 83 cases of seroma formation were reported (22.19% of patients). No cases of infected seroma were observed. Among the seromas, 33 required drainage via needle aspiration or tube placement, and two required surgical evacuation. Hematomas were observed in eight patients, with only one necessitating surgical intervention. Skin complications included three cases of skin necrosis or skin fold issues that required surgical revision [13]. Aziz et al. reported three cases of abdominal wall edema and three cases of subcutaneous emphysema [9]. Wound infections occurred in seven patients (1.87%). Mesh infection was reported in a single case, which required surgical mesh removal [14].
Postoperative management
Six studies provided data regarding the length of postoperative hospitalization. Median postoperative length of stay was 1.66 days. Follow-up duration was reported for a total of 287 patients (76.74%), with a median follow-up time of 16.8 months. During follow-up, 13 cases of diastasis recurrence, and one case of hernia recurrence were reported [11].
Discussion
Background
Diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles (DRAM) is a pathological condition characterized by morphological and structural alterations of the linea alba, a fibrous structure formed by the interweaving of the aponeuroses of the anterior abdominal wall muscles. This structure anatomically separates the bellies of the two rectus abdominis muscles. Histological studies, such as that by Blotta et al. [17], have demonstrated that alterations in the composition of the linea alba—specifically reduced levels of type I and III collagen—are more frequently observed in patients with DRAM. Diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles is commonly defined as a separation of the rectus abdominis muscle bellies with enlargement of the linea alba exceeding 2 cm at its widest point, typically located approximately 3 cm above the umbilicus [18]. Several classification systems have been proposed over time to define and standardize the diagnosis of DRAM, including those by Nahas [19], Rath [20], and Beer [18]. More recently, two classification systems have been specifically developed to describe DRAM in association with ventral hernias (VH): the International Endohernia Society (IES) classification [21] and the European Hernia Society (EHS) classification [22]. According to Bellido-Luque et al. [16], the simultaneous presence of DRAM and VH may constitute a valid indication for surgical treatment. Traditionally, open abdominoplasty with rectus muscle plication has been the standard surgical approach to address both the functional and aesthetic aspects of DRAM associated with ventral hernias (e.g., umbilical, epigastric, or incisional hernias). This approach remains especially relevant in patients for whom the aesthetic outcome is of high importance. With the advent of minimally invasive surgery, several laparoscopic and robotic techniques have been developed to treat DRAM and associated hernias [23]. These techniques allow for targeted repair of the abdominal wall defect and strategic placement of a reinforcing mesh. Depending on the anatomical plane of mesh placement, the different approaches have been categorized as onlay, inlay, or sublay. Over the years, various laparoscopic procedures have been introduced, such as IPOM/IPOM-Plus [24]; transabdominal retromuscular umbilical prosthesis (TARUP); MISAR, E‑MILOS, ELAR; extended totally extraperitoneal approach (eTEP); and the endoscopic anterior component separation technique [25]. These techniques vary in terms of their anatomical access—some are intraperitoneal, while others (e.g., eTEP) allow for extraperitoneal or submuscular access [26]. A more recent development in minimally invasive surgery involves access to the anatomical plane between the anterior rectus sheath and the overlying subcutaneous tissue. Techniques within this category include SCOLA, REPA, and SVAWD. Although these techniques differ in terminology and acronyms, they share a common anatomical and surgical principle.
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Historical notes
The subcutaneous endoscopic approach to anterior abdominal wall defects was first described by Correa in 1995 [27] and later by Champault in 1998 [28]. Subsequent contributions by Bellido-Luque [26], Juarez Muas [15], Barchi [29], and Claus [30] introduced refinements to these techniques, such as the standardized use of polypropylene meshes for reinforcing the linea alba and restoring abdominal wall integrity under intraabdominal pressure.
Surgical procedure
The procedure is typically performed with the patient in the supine position with legs apart. Antibiotic prophylaxis typically consists of 2 g of cefazolin prior to the surgical incision.
Additionally, a TAP block using local anesthetics is often performed to reduce postoperative pain and promote early mobilization. The surgery begins with a small suprapubic incision, followed by progressive dissection of the subcutaneous tissue in the suprapubic region to create an adequate working space. A laparoscopic trocar is inserted through this incision for camera access. A purse-string suture is applied at the site of the initial incision and tightened to prevent CO2 leakage from the workspace, which is essential for maintaining pneumodissection. Two additional trocars are placed to serve as operative ports.
Careful anesthesiologic monitoring of arterial pCO2 is required due to the significant CO2 absorption associated with subcutaneous insufflation. An anatomical plane is developed between the anterior sheath of the rectus abdominis muscles and the overlying subcutaneous adipose tissue, extending craniocaudally from the xiphoid process to the suprapubic region, and laterally to the outer borders of the rectus muscles. This demolitive phase involves the identification and isolation of hernial defects—umbilical, epigastric, or incisional—and the reduction of herniated contents into the abdominal cavity. The resulting aponeurotic defect is then closed via direct suture. The umbilicus is dissected at its base to allow for reconstruction during the subsequent phase. The reconstructive phase involves correction of the diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles. This is typically performed through a continuous, nonabsorbable suture, extending from the xiphoid process to the suprapubic area within the previously dissected anatomical plane. Following plication, a nonabsorbable polypropylene mesh is placed over the anterior rectus sheath and fixated using a variety of methods, including absorbable sutures, laparoscopic tackers, or cyanoacrylate glue. The procedure concludes with the placement of suction drains within the dissected space. These are exteriorized through the trocar sites located to the left and right of the primary incision. Various adjunct techniques have been proposed to minimize postoperative seroma formation, including irrigation with saline solution and the application of colloid agents to promote adhesion between the mesh, subcutaneous tissue, and rectus sheath—thereby reducing dead space. Postoperatively, patients are advised to wear an abdominal compression garment for at least 1 month. In the absence of complications, discharge typically occurs on postoperative day 1 or 2. Surgical drains are removed once the daily serous output drops below approximately 30 mL. Depending on surgeon experience and preference, additional technical modifications may be employed, such as lateral dissection with bilateral release of the external oblique muscles. This allows for placement of larger meshes (to mitigate future shrinkage) and helps to reduce the risk of abdominal compartment syndrome, which may result from excessive tension caused by plication. An alternative technical variant involves the use of a periumbilical incision for subcutaneous dissection and access to the working plane, rather than a suprapubic one [31]. Although this technique can also be performed robotically, the scope of our systematic review is limited exclusively to laparoscopic minimally invasive procedures. This review aims to define the state of the art of innovative surgical techniques, focusing specifically on procedures described under the acronyms SCOLA (subcutaneous onlay laparoscopic approach), REPA (preaponeurotic endoscopic repair), and SVAWD (subcutaneous video-assisted surgery for abdominal wall defects), based on a meta-analysis of clinical data from the current literature.
Clinical evidence
Our review included a total of 374 patients treated with a subcutaneous laparoscopic approach for the correction of DRAM associated with concomitant ventral abdominal wall hernias. A review of the literature indicates that DRAM and associated hernias predominantly affect female patients, representing 67.91% of the total population analyzed, compared to 32.09% male patients. The average age at the time of surgery was 45.86 years.
Unfortunately, only two studies investigated the obstetric history of the included female patients. Similarly, data regarding family history, comorbidities, previous abdominal surgeries, smoking habits, and home pharmacological therapy were largely absent. The most frequently associated hernia type was umbilical hernia, accounting for 53.58% of cases. The remaining cases included epigastric hernias, incisional or recurrent hernias, unspecified ventral hernias, and combined types. The most commonly used diagnostic imaging modalities were abdominal ultrasound and computed tomography (CT). Analysis of the available literature confirms that this minimally invasive surgical approach offers an effective method for treating both DRAM and associated ventral hernias. The overall intraoperative complication rate was low, with only 8 adverse events recorded among 374 cases (2.14%). The most common postoperative complication was seroma formation, occurring in 83 patients (22.19%). Subcutaneous hematomas were documented in 8 patients (2.14%). Surgical site infections were observed in 7 patients (1.87%), while mesh infection occurred in a single patient (0.27%), necessitating surgical removal of the prosthetic material to prevent septic complications. Recurrence of DRAM was reported in 13 patients (3.48%), while hernia recurrence was described in only 1 patient.
Postoperative hospital stay was short, with a mean duration of 1.66 days. The mean follow-up duration, calculated across 287 patients, was 16.8 months. One of the main challenges identified in surgical management was postoperative seroma formation. Postoperative seroma formation could be considered as the most important and frequent complication after subcutaneous video-surgery for abdominal wall defects. Our analysis, as considered before, reported a relevantly high percentage of seroma formation, involving 83 patients (22.19% of our population); 35 patients needed an operative approach to treat the seroma (42.17% of 83 patients). Salari et al. [32] described, in a systematic review and meta-analysis of 27,834 cases of abdominoplasty, a postoperative seroma incidence of about 10.9%. Unfortunately, a proper analysis and comparison of the postoperative seroma rates between our review and the review by Salari et al. is not possible due to the relevant differences in the number of included patients in the two studies. However, according to Dudai et al. [33], the use of sclerosing agents can effectively reduce the risk of seroma by minimizing the dead space created by wide subcutaneous dissection. Specifically, the intraoperative application of 12% hypertonic NaCl solution induced localized apoptosis and fibrosis, promoting adhesion between tissue layers and eliminating residual dead space. This approach resulted in zero incidence of seroma among a cohort of 8 patients who underwent endoscopically enhanced ELAR (eEHLAR) for DRAM and concomitant hernia repair. Other methods, such as the application of colloidal agents (cyanoacrylate) into the subcutaneous space, have also demonstrated effectiveness in reducing seroma formation. Finally, Muas et al. [15] concluded that subcutaneous video-surgery should be considered for patients with DRAM exceeding 3 cm and coexisting ventral hernias who decline conventional abdominoplasty for functional rather than aesthetic reasons.
Conclusion
Although the terminology used to describe subcutaneous video-surgical approaches varies globally—resulting in multiple acronyms (SCOLA, REPA, SVAWD)—these techniques share the same core anatomical and surgical principles and aim to offer a minimally invasive alternative to traditional abdominoplasty and open surgery for the treatment of DRAM associated with ventral hernias, especially for patients without excessive skin redundancy. Based on current evidence, subcutaneous video-surgery appears to be safe and effective. Although this systematic review highlighted a considerable rate of postoperative complications, it should be emphasized that most were minor. The most common complication was postoperative seroma formation, generally not necessitating invasive maneuvers to treat it. Furthermore, the incorporation of technical strategies to reduce seroma formation enhances the overall attractiveness of this surgical approach in selected cases.
Funding
This research received no external funding.
Conflict of interest
V. Rinaldi, M. Scoppetta, A. Stronati, R. Caronna, P. Palumbo, G. Prezioso, P. Saullo, G. D’Onofrio, V. Iacoucci, G. Illuminati, and P. Nardi declare that they have no competing interests.
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