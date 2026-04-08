Subcutaneous onlay laparoscopic approach or preaponeurotic endoscopic repair for laparoendoscopic treatment of rectus abdominis diastasis and concomitant ventral hernia

A systematic literature search was conducted from January 10 to February 10, 2025, across three databases: PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science. The search was performed in accordance with the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) statement (Fig.). Multiple search strings were used to maximize retrieval of studies on patients with concomitant rectus abdominis diastasis and abdominal hernia. Each search string was applied across all three databases. The search queries used the following MeSH terms:

The exclusion criteria were as follows: articles not written in English, studies involving patients treated with robotic or open surgical techniques, and articles reporting data on alternative techniques for the treatment of diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles (DRAM) and ventral hernia (VH). Studies were also excluded if they described patients under 18 years of age, patients treated without mesh placement, or cases where additional strategies for seroma prevention were implemented (not globally utilized in the retrieved articles). Furthermore, articles presenting unclear or incomplete data were excluded from the analysis.

The inclusion criteria were as follows: articles written in English, including case series, case reports, randomized controlled trials, or prospective and retrospective studies reporting data on patients with rectus abdominis diastasis and concomitant primary, recurrent, or incisional ventral hernias. Studies providing final data on patients treated with laparoscopic SCOLA or REPA procedures for the combined condition of diastasis recti and ventral hernia were specifically selected. Articles comparing different treatment approaches, such as IPOM versus REPA/SCOLA, were also considered, but only data from patients treated using the subcutaneous approach were included. Only studies involving patients older than 18 years were considered. Patients with other types of hernias were excluded from the meta-analysis. Furthermore, only laparoscopic treatments were included in the analysis.

The search was conducted in accordance with the PRISMA statement (Fig.). In total, 7667 records were initially retrieved using the specified search strategy across all selected databases. Of these, 5542 duplicates were identified and promptly removed. The remaining 2125 articles underwent title and abstract screening. Following this phase, 90 articles were selected for full-text evaluation. Ultimately, eight studies (seven retrospective case series and one case report) met the inclusion criteria and were included for data extraction and pooled meta-analysis.

Data extraction and statistical analysis

Three authors independently reviewed each article (title, abstract, and full text) according to inclusion and exclusion criteria. For each study included, several parameters were assessed. Specifically, we recorded the number of patients treated with SCOLA, REPA, or SWAVD techniques for concomitant DRAM and VH. We documented the sex distribution; mean age of patients; and, for female patients, parity status (nulliparous, uniparous, or multiparous). Additional variables included family history, previous abdominal surgeries, mean body mass index (BMI), smoking habits, medications, and comorbidities. The type of abdominal hernia was recorded, distinguishing between umbilical hernias; epigastric hernias; trocar site, incisional, and recurrent hernias; combined hernias (at least two or more concomitant abdominal hernias); and ventral hernias (reported without further specification beyond abdominal localization). The presence of concomitant hernias was also noted. In some studies, specific hernias were not differentiated and were collectively reported as ventral hernias. For each case series, we collected data on the median, maximum, and minimum size of the hernia defects, as well as the corresponding dimensions of the diastasis. We also assessed symptoms associated with DRAM and hernias, such as urinary incontinence, digestive disturbances, and low back pain. Preoperative assessments were documented, including ASA scores and the use of radiological imaging for diagnostic evaluation. We recorded perioperative practices such as antimicrobial prophylaxis and the use of TAP blocks for postoperative analgesia. We examined the terminology used to describe subcutaneous onlay video-surgery (i.e., SCOLA, REPA, or SWAVD) and recorded details on the surgical approach, including the site of incision, management of the hernia sac (either resection or reintegration into the abdominal cavity), and whether primary closure of the hernia defect was performed. We reported the type of mesh used and the fixation methods adopted. The use of drains, their management, and criteria for removal were detailed. Intraoperative events such as bleeding and other complications were recorded, alongside the median operative time. Postoperative complications were systematically reviewed, including the incidence of seromas, hematomas, infections, skin folds, skin necrosis, abdominal wall edema, subcutaneous emphysema, wound and mesh infections, and the recurrence of hernias or diastasis. We also investigated the interventions employed to manage complications, including drainage of seromas or hematomas, puncture or surgical evacuation, revision surgery for skin folds or necrosis, mesh explantation in cases of infection, and reoperation for recurrences.

Finally, postoperative recovery was assessed including median hospital stay and median follow-up duration. All analyses were performed using IBM SPSS Statistics 24 (SPSS Inc. Chicago Illinois, USA).