Study protocol of an observational study in acute psychiatric home treatment: How does home treatment work? Identification of common factors and predictors of treatment success

Setting

The study takes place at the HT service in Lucerne and agglomeration (approximately 235,000 residents) offered by Lucerne Psychiatry since 2007. In 2020, 234 patients in the whole psychiatric spectrum were treated in their domestic environment. In average, treatment lasted for 41 days. At least once a day, patients are visited by one member of the interdisciplinary treatment team, which consists of 12 psychiatric nurses, 3 psychologists, and 4 medical doctors. At the beginning, for each patient a core team, consisting of 3 specialists from the respective professional groups, draws up an individual treatment plan together with the patient. Many of the daily visits are handled by a member of the core team. However, because the entire team works in shifts, patients are also visited by other team members. Through daily rapport, all team members are involved in the treatment ensuring treatment consistency.

Patients can participate in several group therapies at the inpatient hospital of Lucerne Psychiatry. A 24 h emergency service is provided by the team. In case of a psychiatric emergency during HT, a bed in the inpatient hospital of Lucerne Psychiatry is provided. Patients can stay there for up to 7 days with daily visits by the HT team. If inpatient care is needed for more than 1 week, patients are fully admitted to hospital. During HT, patients get a sickness certification with the possibility of starting a therapeutic work trial in their regular employment or in a protected work environment. Patients are supported in the search and initiation of a suitable follow-up treatment, e.g., outpatient psychotherapy.