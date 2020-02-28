 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

27.02.2020 | review

Strategies for management of acute cholecystitis in octogenarians

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
MS, FRCS(Ed), FRCS(General Surgery) Shailesh Mohandas, Robert Hutchins
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Laparoscopic cholecystectomy is a gold standard procedure for management of acute cholecystitis. In the octogenarian population, it is well documented that cholecystectomy is less likely to be offered to them than their younger counterparts. This review discusses the treatment option available for this unique subset of patients aged 80 years and older who present with acute cholecystitis.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 20200226085396_0.626.0_76c2f02