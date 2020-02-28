27.02.2020 | review
Strategies for management of acute cholecystitis in octogenarians
- Zeitschrift:
- European Surgery
Summary
Laparoscopic cholecystectomy is a gold standard procedure for management of acute cholecystitis. In the octogenarian population, it is well documented that cholecystectomy is less likely to be offered to them than their younger counterparts. This review discusses the treatment option available for this unique subset of patients aged 80 years and older who present with acute cholecystitis.