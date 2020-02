State-of-the-Art-Bildgebung von neuroendokrinen Tumoren

59.

Pavel ME, Baudin E, Öberg KE, Hainsworth JD, Voi M, Rouyrre N, Peeters M, Gross DJ, Yao JC (2017) Efficacy of everolimus plus octreotide LAR in patients with advanced neuroendocrine tumor and carcinoid syndrome: final overall survival from the randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 RADIANT‑2 study. Ann Oncol.