Stapled hemorrhoidopexy vs. open (Milligan–Morgan) hemorrhoidectomy—a comparative analysis

Background Hemorrhoids are considered among the most ubiquitous benign anorectal conditions globally. Traditionally, the Milligan–Morgan hemorrhoidectomy has been the gold standard; however, numerous studies have indicated that stapled hemorrhoidopexy has certain advantages over the conventional method. This study aimed to assess whether the stapled technique offers distinct advantages over the open approach.

Methods A total of 50 patients underwent open (Milligan–Morgan) hemorrhoidectomy (MMH) (Group A), while an equal number underwent stapled hemorrhoidopexy (SH) (Group B). Adults with symptomatic second-, third-, and fourth-degree hemorrhoidal disease were included in the study. Operative time, intraoperative blood loss, intraoperative complications, postoperative pain and analgesia requirements, hospital stay duration, and postoperative complications, including recurrence, were recorded and analyzed.

Results Statistically significant differences were observed between the two groups regarding visual analog scores for pain ( p < 0.001, scores at 6 and 24 h). Blood loss was significantly lower in the stapled group than in the open group ( p = 0.001). The mean number of days to resume routine work was significantly shorter in the stapled group (7.45 days) compared to the open group (18.32 days). In the present study, the mean operating time for stapled hemorrhoidopexy was 31.02 ± 8.08 min, while in open hemorrhoidectomy, the mean operating time was 45.10 ± 14.09 min, which was statistically significant. There was no significant difference in postoperative complication rates.