Sphenoidal mucormycosis associated with large B-cell lymphoma: case report and literature review

Summary

Mucormycosis is a rare but potentially life-threatening disease. Common risk factors include diabetic ketoacidosis, malignancies and bone marrow transplant. In patients with hematological malignancies mucormycosis often occurs in a context of neutropenia and/or following chemotherapy. We report a case of sphenoidal mucormycosis in a patient with large B‑cell lymphoma. This complication happened before any chemotherapy. The patient had normal neutrophils count and his diabetes was well controlled. Clinical course and management are discussed along with a review of the literature.