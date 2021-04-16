 Skip to main content
15.04.2021 | case report

Sphenoidal mucormycosis associated with large B-cell lymphoma: case report and literature review

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Anis Chaari, Esraa Turak, Mark Nashaat, Islam Aboayana, Vipin Kauts
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Mucormycosis is a rare but potentially life-threatening disease. Common risk factors include diabetic ketoacidosis, malignancies and bone marrow transplant. In patients with hematological malignancies mucormycosis often occurs in a context of neutropenia and/or following chemotherapy. We report a case of sphenoidal mucormycosis in a patient with large B‑cell lymphoma. This complication happened before any chemotherapy. The patient had normal neutrophils count and his diabetes was well controlled. Clinical course and management are discussed along with a review of the literature.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

