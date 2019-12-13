 Skip to main content
12.12.2019 | original article Open Access

Spermidine in dementia

Relation to age and memory performance

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MA Dr. Thomas Pekar, MSc Aribert Wendzel, Dr. Walter Flak, Mag. Alexandra Kremer, Susanne Pauschenwein-Frantsich, BSc Anna Gschaider, Univ. Doz. Dr. Felix Wantke, Univ. Prof. Dr. Reinhart Jarisch
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Previous studies have highlighted that spermidine has the ability to trigger the important process of dissolving amyloid-beta plaques by autophagy. This manuscript focuses on the correlation of serum spermidine levels between age and between performance in mini-mental state examinations. It will serve as a premise for an ongoing multicentric placebo-controlled study, which focuses on the effect of oral spermidine supplementation on memory performance. Memory tests were carried out on 80 subjects aged 60–96 years old in 6 nursing homes in Styria. Blood samples were taken for the determination of spermidine concentration. The results showed a significant correlation between the spermidine concentration and the mini-mental state examination score (p = 0.025). On the basis of the dependence demonstrated it can be concluded that spermidine might be suitable as a biomarker for the diagnosis of neurocognitive changes (senile dementia or Alzheimer’s disease).
