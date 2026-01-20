Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Spatiotemporal gait assessment as an indicator of patient satisfaction after arthroscopic partial meniscectomy

  • Open Access
  • 19.01.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
Ildikó Morochovičová
Radoslav Hreha
Rastislav Burda
Radoslav Morochovič
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
insite
SUCHEN

Summary

Background

Arthroscopic partial meniscectomy is one of the most commonly performed orthopedic procedures, yet many patients remain dissatisfied in the early postoperative period. Whether dissatisfaction is reflected in changes in spatiotemporal gait parameters remains unclear but such information could help the early identification of patients at risk of poor outcomes. This prospective observational cohort study aimed to assess gait parameters in patients after partial meniscectomy using foot-worn wearable sensors and to evaluate their potential as indicators of postoperative satisfaction.

Methods

In this study 27 patients scheduled for partial meniscectomy were prospectively enrolled; the final group comprised 22 patients who completed all assessments. Gait parameters were measured preoperatively and at 1 and 2 months postoperatively. At final follow-up, patients rated their satisfaction. Patients were categorized as satisfied (n = 18) or dissatisfied (n = 4).

Results

Significant improvements in stride length (p < 0.01) and walking speed (p = 0.01) were observed at 2 months postoperatively in the entire group. Among satisfied patients, both stride length and walking speed significantly improved (p < 0.01), whereas in the dissatisfied subgroup cadence and walking speed did not return to baseline values. Patient satisfaction was best predicted by an increase in cadence, with a positive predictive value of 93% (95% confidence interval, CI 72–99%).

Conclusion

Patients who reported satisfaction demonstrated improvements in gait parameters, with cadence emerging as the strongest predictor of postoperative satisfaction.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Introduction

The prevalence of meniscus tears increases with age and from middle age onwards they are predominantly degenerative and often associated with knee osteoarthritis [1, 2]. Treatment of acute meniscus tears in younger patients with greater size and tear location in the vascularized part of the meniscus is arthroscopic meniscus repair [3]. Otherwise, surgical treatment consists of arthroscopic partial meniscectomy (APM) or initial management with physical therapy alone, with crossover to APM if therapy fails [35]. As a result, over the last decades APM has become one of the most frequently performed orthopedic procedures [5, 6]. Following APM, patients can present with abnormalities in limb motion and muscle activation patterns during locomotor activities as well as pain, effusion and a loss of quadriceps muscle strength [7, 8]. Therefore, physical therapy is usually prescribed, either as supervised outpatient sessions, unsupervised home exercise programs, or a combination of both, with the goal of facilitating a return to normal daily activities and, in some cases, sports within 2–8 weeks [3, 8, 9]. The course of postoperative recovery is monitored through regular follow-ups, including assessment of objective surgically relevant outcomes (e.g., range of motion), patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs), and patient-reported satisfaction, with the latter often representing the most important measure from the patient’s perspective [1012]. For routine follow-up assessments, certain complementary objective measurements, such as stabilometry and spatiotemporal (ST) gait analysis, were previously available only in specialized laboratories, which limited their practical use [1315]. With the recent availability and advancement of wearable sensors, demonstrated to be as precise and accurate as laboratory-based methods, their application can now be extended to standard medical examinations and may enable objective remote monitoring of postoperative gait function [14, 16]. Aside from their role in monitoring, it remains unclear whether ST gait parameters can help distinguish between unfavorable and favorable courses in the early postoperative period. This study aimed to assess longitudinal within-patient changes in ST gait parameters after APM using foot-worn wearable sensors and, in an exploratory secondary analysis, to identify which postoperative ST changes best discriminate a favorable postoperative course.

Methods

This prospective observational cohort study included all symptomatic adult patients (≥ 18 years) scheduled for arthroscopic surgery for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-confirmed meniscal injury of the knee joint between April 2023 and April 2024. Only patients who underwent APM and who provided informed consent were included in longitudinal analysis. Exclusion criteria included any previously diagnosed neurological, orthopedic, rheumatological or oncological condition, balance disorder or history of lower limb injury treated within the past 6 months.
Baseline assessment (≤ 1 day preoperatively) included anthropometric measurements, demographic data and patient-reported knee status on a 0–100 numeric rating scale (NRS) where 0 indicated a completely non-functional knee joint and 100 represented a fully functional/ideal knee condition. Gait parameters were recorded using two PABLO® MotionSensors (Tyromotion GmbH, Graz, Austria), which measured angular velocity and acceleration at a sampling frequency of 110 Hz. Sensors were attached to the back of each foot (Fig. 1) and participants completed a single 10m straight walk at a self-selected comfortable walking speed [14]. Sensor data were transmitted wirelessly to a computer, processed using tyroS software, version 6.1 (Tyromotion GmbH) and the resulting values were exported as tabulated numerical data in pdf format. The mean values of the spatiotemporal gait parameters of interest (stride length, cadence and walking speed) were used for analysis.
Fig. 1
Sensors mounted on the dorsum of each foot
Bild vergrößern
Patients were reassessed at 1 month and at 2 months postoperatively. At the final follow-up, patients reported their satisfaction with the postoperative knee condition on a 15-point scale ranging from −7 to +7. A score of −7 indicated strong dissatisfaction, 0 indicated neutrality and +7 indicated complete satisfaction. Patients with scores > 0 were classified as satisfied (Sat), while those with scores ≤ 0 were classified as dissatisfied (Dissat). The local ethics committee reviewed and approved the study protocol (2023/EK/05022).

Statistical methods

Data for age, weight, height, body mass index (BMI) and knee status are presented as mean with standard deviation (SD). Normality was assessed using the Shapiro-Wilk test. Between-group differences (Sat vs. Dissat) were evaluated using Student’s t-test for independent samples or the Mann-Whitney U test, as appropriate. Changes in gait parameters over time within the entire cohort (All group) and within subgroups (Sat and Dissat) were assessed using paired t‑test or Wilcoxon signed-rank test, according to data distribution. Confidence interval calculations were performed using standard statistical procedures implemented in cited MedCalc® software, specifically the Clopper–Pearson exact method for sensitivity and specificity and logit-based confidence intervals for predictive values as described by Mercaldo. Statistical significance was set at p < 0.05. All analyses were performed using MedCalc® software (version 23.1.3; Ostend, Belgium).

Results

A total of 27 patients were enrolled and 5 did not attend at least 1 follow-up visit. Of the 22 patients who completed the study (All group), 18 reported satisfaction with the treatment outcome at final follow-up (Sat) subgroup, and 4 were dissatisfied (Dissat) subgroup. No statistically significant differences in baseline characteristics were found between the Sat and Dissat subgroups, although a trend toward a higher BMI was observed in the Sat subgroup (p = 0.05, Table 1).
Table 1
Baseline characteristics of the entire cohort (All0), satisfied subgroup (Sat0) and dissatisfied subgroup (Dissat0). The p-values indicate comparisons between Sat₀ and Dissat₀. Data are presented as mean (standard deviation) unless otherwise specified
 
All0
(n = 22)
Sat0
(n = 18)
Dissat0
(n = 4)
p
Age (years)
46.9 (11.5)
46.7 (6.0)
47.5 (12.6)
0.91
Sex
Men (n)
11
9
2
1.00
Women (n)
11
9
2
Weight (kg)
84.5 (16.3)
86.2 (17.0)
76.8 (11.1)
0.31
Height (m)
1.72 (0.10)
1.71 (0.10)
1.76 (0.13)
0.38
Body mass index (kg/m2)
28.7 (6.1)
29.6 (6.3)
24.8 (3.1)
0.05
Self-rated knee condition (0–100; worst-best)
57.6 (20.5)
58.2 (18.9)
55.0 (30.0)
0.78
Stride length (cm)
115 (17.4)
115 (16.4)
115 (24.0)
0.98
Cadence (steps/min)
107 (15.4)
106 (16.2)
115 (8.9)
0.29
Speed (km/h)
3.7 (0.6)
3.6 (0.6)
3.9 (0.6)
0.40
During postoperative follow-up, all monitored ST gait parameters in the All group showed a gradual increase, with statistically significant improvements in stride length and walking speed observed at 2 months postoperatively (Table 2).
Table 2
Change of mean spatiotemporal gait parameters in the entire cohort (All, n = 22)
 
All0
All1
All2
p
Stride length (cm)
115 (17)
119 (17)
126 (15)
0.32
< 0.01*
Cadence (steps/min)
107 (15)
109 (24)
118 (27)
0.93
0.14
Speed (km/h)
3.7 (0.6)
3.9 (1.3)
4.5 (1.2)
0.42
0.01*
All0 baseline (preoperative), All1 1 month, All2 2 months postoperatively. In the p column, the upper value indicates All0 vs. All1, and the lower value All0 vs. All2. Values are means with standard deviation (SD). p probability; * = statistically significant difference.
In the Sat subgroup, statistically significant increases were observed in stride length and walking speed, with a nonsignificant trend toward increased cadence at final follow-up (Table 3). In contrast, the Dissat subgroup demonstrated no improvement in stride length and showed reductions in cadence and walking speed.
Table 3
Change of mean spatiotemporal gait parameters in satisfied (Sat, n = 18) and dissatisfied (Dissat, n = 4) subgroups
 
Sat0
Sat1
Sat2
p
Dissat0
Dissat1
Dissat2
p
Stride length (cm)
115 (16)
122 (16)
128 (13)
0.04
115 (24)
105 (19)
116 (20)
0.42
< 0.01*
0.94
Cadence (steps/min)
105 (16)
113 (24)
121 (28)
0.27
115 (9)
91 (13)
102 (19)
0.07
0.06
0.21
Speed
(km/h)
3.6 (0.6)
4.1 (1.2)
4.7 (1.2)
0.07
3.9 (0.6)
2.9 (0.9)
3.6 (1.1)
0.14
< 0.01*
0.67
Sat0/Dissat0 baseline (preoperative), Sat1/Dissat1 1 month, Sat2/Dissat2 2 months postoperatively. In the p column, the upper value indicates Sat0 vs. Sat1, (or Dissat0 vs. Dissat1) and the lower value Sat0 vs. Sat2 (or Dissat0 vs. Dissat2). Values are means with standard deviation (SD). p probability; * = statistically significant difference
An increase in cadence between baseline and final measurement was observed in 14 of 18 patients (78%) in the Sat subgroup, whereas cadence did not increase in 3 of 4 patients (75%) in the Dissat subgroup. Other ST gait parameters followed a similar pattern, increasing in most Sat patients and not increasing in 25–50% of Dissat patients.
Improvement in ST gait parameters predicted treatment satisfaction in 82–93% of cases, with cadence showing the highest predictive value and acceptable discrimination ability (area under the curve, AUC 0.76; 95% CI: 0.54–0.92) (Table 4).
Table 4
Sensitivity and specificity of spatiotemporal gait parameters in distinguishing between satisfied (Sat) and dissatisfied (Dissat) groups. Values are given as counts
 
Sat
(n = 18)
Dissat
(n = 4)
Sensitivity
(95% CI)
%
Specificity
(95% CI)
Positive predictive value
(95% CI)
AUC ROC
(95% CI)
Stride length
Incr
14
3
78
(52–94)
25
(1–81)
82
(72–90)
0.51
(0.29–0.73)
Noincr
4
1
Cadence
Incr
14
1
78
(52–94)
75
(19–99)
93
(72–99)
0.76
(0.54–0.92)
Noincr
4
3
Speed
Incr
14
2
78
(52–94)
50
(7–93)
88
(72–95)
0.64
(0.41–0.83)
Noincr
4
2
CI confidence intervals. Increase (Incr)/no increase (Noincr) values 2 months after surgery compared to baseline values. AUC ROC area under the receiver operating characteristic curve.

Discussion

In our study, during the early postoperative period, we observed significant improvements in mean stride length and walking speed in the All group following APM. These findings are in line with results from previous studies [15, 17]. Karahan et al. (2022) noted increases in step length, cadence and velocity which were no longer significantly different from those of healthy controls at 12 weeks after APM [15]. Similarly, Li et al. (2020) reported significant gains in walking speed and stride length, with a nonsignificant trend toward increased cadence at 3 months postoperatively [17].
Although these increases of mean in ST parameters point to patients’ early postoperative recovery, up to half of them perceived the knee symptoms as unacceptable after APM. Pedersen et al. documented that among 614 patients undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery (95% after APM), only 45% reported satisfactory symptom levels at 3‑month follow-up [18].
In the present study, treatment satisfaction with the postoperative knee condition was reported in 18 of 22 patients (82%). At baseline, the Sat subgroup did not differ from the Dissat subgroup in self-rated knee condition, anthropometric parameters, or ST gait parameters. In the Sat subgroup, ST parameters exhibited an improvement as early as the first follow-up, with significant increases from baseline to final assessment in both mean stride length and walking speed, with cadence showing a nonsignificant upward trend. In contrast, the Dissat subgroup showed worsening of mean ST gait parameters at the first follow-up. At the final assessment, cadence and walking speed still failed to reach preoperative values, while stride length only returned to its baseline value. An increase in cadence between baseline and the final measurement was observed in 15 patients, 14 of whom were in the Sat subgroup. Thus, an increase in cadence emerged as the strongest indicator of patient satisfaction, with a positive predictive value of 93% (95% CI: 72%–99%). As reliable measurements of basic ST gait parameters can now be obtained using triaxial accelerometers in smartphones [19], incorporating postoperative monitoring of one or more ST parameters could enable early detection of trends in functional recovery. When negative trends are identified, i.e., no increase in ST values above baseline as early as the first and at the latest by the second postoperative month, a proactive, individualized approach with timely adjustment of the postoperative rehabilitation plan may help improve functional outcomes and enhance patient satisfaction after APM.
A limitation of this study is the small sample size which prevented further stratification. Postoperative changes in ST gait parameters may have been influenced by additional uncontrolled factors, including individual compliance with the rehabilitation program, the use of analgesics or intra-articular glucocorticoid injections during the recovery period. The Dissat subgroup with only four patients led to wide confidence intervals around specificity and AUC estimates of the assessed ST gait parameters. As a result, the discriminative values reported here should be regarded as hypothesis-generating and interpreted with caution. Future research with larger cohorts is needed to validate these findings to clarify the predictive value of ST gait parameters. Such studies could enhance the body of evidence and may support the consideration of simple gait monitoring systems for potential integration into routine clinical practice.

Conclusion

Our findings suggest that during the early postoperative period following APM, patients who report satisfaction with the postoperative knee condition exhibit improvements in ST gait parameters. Among these parameters, an increase in cadence demonstrated the highest predictive value for patient satisfaction. Monitoring ST gait parameters, particularly cadence, using wearable sensors may offer a simple and objective approach for the early identification of patients at risk of poor recovery, thereby enabling timely intervention and potentially improving outcomes.

Declarations

Conflict of interest

I. Morochovičová, R. Hreha, R. Burda and R. Morochovič declare that they have no competing interests.

Ethical standards

Informed consent was obtained from all patients for being included in the study.
The ethical approval was obtained from the Ethics Committee of the University Hospital of L. Pasteur, Košice, Slovak Republic for conducting the present study (2023/EK/05022). The study was conducted in accordance with the Good Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Declaration of Helsinki.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
Titel
Spatiotemporal gait assessment as an indicator of patient satisfaction after arthroscopic partial meniscectomy
Verfasst von
Ildikó Morochovičová
Radoslav Hreha
Rastislav Burda
Radoslav Morochovič
Publikationsdatum
19.01.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02698-1
1.
Zurück zum Zitat Englund M, Guermazi A, Gale D, et al. Incidental meniscal findings on knee MRI in middle-aged and elderly persons. N Engl J Med. 2008;359(11):1108–15. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa0800777.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
2.
Zurück zum Zitat LaPrade RF, Burnett QM II, Veenstra MA, Hodgman CG. The Prevalence of Abnormal Magnetic Resonance Imaging Findings in Asymptomatic Knees: With Correlation of Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Arthroscopic Findings in Symptomatic Knees. Am J Sports Med. 1994;22(6):739–45. https://doi.org/10.1177/036354659402200603.CrossRefPubMed
3.
Zurück zum Zitat Feeley BT, Lau BC. Biomechanics and Clinical Outcomes of Partial Meniscectomy. J Am Acad Orthop Surg. 2018;26(24):853–63. https://doi.org/10.5435/JAAOS-D-17-00256.CrossRefPubMed
4.
Zurück zum Zitat Katz JN, Brophy RH, Chaisson CE, et al. Surgery versus physical therapy for a meniscal tear and osteoarthritis. N Engl J Med. 2013;368(18):1675–84. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1301408.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
5.
Zurück zum Zitat Thorlund JB, Hare KB, Lohmander LS. Large increase in arthroscopic meniscus surgery in the middle-aged and older population in Denmark from 2000 to 2011. Acta Orthop. 2014;85(3):287–92. https://doi.org/10.3109/17453674.2014.919558.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
6.
Zurück zum Zitat Smith JRH, Houck DA, Kraeutler MJ, McCarty EC, Frank RM, Vidal AF. “Doctor, What Happens After My Meniscectomy?”. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2019;101(21):1965–73. https://doi.org/10.2106/JBJS.19.00082.CrossRefPubMed
7.
Zurück zum Zitat Durand A, Richards CL, Malouin F, Bravo G. Motor recovery after arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Analyses of gait and the ascent and descent of stairs. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 1993;75A(2):202–14. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-199302000-00007.CrossRef
8.
Zurück zum Zitat Dias JM, Mazuquin BF, Mostagi FQRC, et al. The Effectiveness of Postoperative Physical Therapy Treatment in Patients Who Have Undergone Arthroscopic Partial Meniscectomy: Systematic Review With Meta-analysis. J Orthop Sport Phys Ther. 2013;43(8):560–76. https://doi.org/10.2519/jospt.2013.4255.CrossRef
9.
Zurück zum Zitat Jokl P, Stull PA, Lynch JK, Vaughan V. Independent home versus supervised rehabilitation following arthroscopic knee surgery—A prospective randomized trial. Arthrosc J Arthrosc Relat Surg. 1989;5(4):298–305. https://doi.org/10.1016/0749-8063(89)90145-X.CrossRef
10.
Zurück zum Zitat Kocher MS, Steadman JR, Briggs K, Zurakowski D, Sterett WI, Hawkins RJ. Determinants of patient satisfaction with outcome after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2002;84(9):1560–72. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-200209000-00008.CrossRefPubMed
11.
Zurück zum Zitat Wright RW. Knee injury outcomes measures. J Am Acad Orthop Surg. 2009;17(1):31–9. https://doi.org/10.5435/00124635-200901000-00005.CrossRefPubMed
12.
Zurück zum Zitat Roos EM, Boyle E, Frobell RB, Lohmander S, Ingelsrud LH. It is good to feel better, but better to feel good: whether a patient finds treatment “successful” or not depends on the questions researchers ask. Br J Sports Med. 2019;53(23):1474–8. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsports-2018-100260.CrossRefPubMed
13.
Zurück zum Zitat Petró B, Papachatzopoulou A, Kiss RM. Devices and tasks involved in the objective assessment of standing dynamic balancing—A systematic literature review. PLoS One. 2017;12(9)e0185188. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0185188.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
14.
Zurück zum Zitat Laidig D, Jocham AJ, Guggenberger B, Adamer K, Fischer M, Seel T. Calibration-Free Gait Assessment by Foot-Worn Inertial Sensors. Front Digit Heal. 2021; https://doi.org/10.3389/fdgth.2021.736418.CrossRef
15.
Zurück zum Zitat Karahan M, Özcan M, Cigali BS. Balance Evaluation and Gait Analysis After Arthroscopic Partial Meniscectomy. Indian J Orthop. 2022;56(7):1199–205. https://doi.org/10.1007/s43465-022-00621-8.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Zurück zum Zitat Feng Y, Liu Y, Fang Y, et al. Advances in the application of wearable sensors for gait analysis after total knee arthroplasty: a systematic review. Arthroplasty. 2023;5(1):49–49. https://doi.org/10.1186/s42836-023-00204-4.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
17.
Zurück zum Zitat Li Y, Wu Y, Zeng Y, Gu D. Biomechanical differences before and after arthroscopic partial meniscectomy in patients with semilunar and discoid lateral meniscus injury. Am J Transl Res. 2020;12(6):2793–804.PubMedPubMedCentral
18.
Zurück zum Zitat Pedersen JR, Roos EM, Thorlund JB, Terluin B, Ingelsrud LH. Cutoff Values to Interpret Short-term Treatment Outcomes After Arthroscopic Meniscal Surgery, Measured With the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score. J Orthop Sport Phys Ther. 2021;51(6):281–8. https://doi.org/10.2519/jospt.2021.10149.CrossRef
19.
Zurück zum Zitat Silsupadol P, Teja K, Lugade V. Reliability and validity of a smartphone-based assessment of gait parameters across walking speed and smartphone locations: Body, bag, belt, hand, and pocket. Gait Posture. 2017;58:516–22. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gaitpost.2017.09.030.CrossRefPubMed