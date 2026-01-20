Spatiotemporal gait assessment as an indicator of patient satisfaction after arthroscopic partial meniscectomy

The prevalence of meniscus tears increases with age and from middle age onwards they are predominantly degenerative and often associated with knee osteoarthritis []. Treatment of acute meniscus tears in younger patients with greater size and tear location in the vascularized part of the meniscus is arthroscopic meniscus repair []. Otherwise, surgical treatment consists of arthroscopic partial meniscectomy (APM) or initial management with physical therapy alone, with crossover to APM if therapy fails []. As a result, over the last decades APM has become one of the most frequently performed orthopedic procedures []. Following APM, patients can present with abnormalities in limb motion and muscle activation patterns during locomotor activities as well as pain, effusion and a loss of quadriceps muscle strength []. Therefore, physical therapy is usually prescribed, either as supervised outpatient sessions, unsupervised home exercise programs, or a combination of both, with the goal of facilitating a return to normal daily activities and, in some cases, sports within 2–8 weeks []. The course of postoperative recovery is monitored through regular follow-ups, including assessment of objective surgically relevant outcomes (e.g., range of motion), patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs), and patient-reported satisfaction, with the latter often representing the most important measure from the patient’s perspective []. For routine follow-up assessments, certain complementary objective measurements, such as stabilometry and spatiotemporal (ST) gait analysis, were previously available only in specialized laboratories, which limited their practical use []. With the recent availability and advancement of wearable sensors, demonstrated to be as precise and accurate as laboratory-based methods, their application can now be extended to standard medical examinations and may enable objective remote monitoring of postoperative gait function []. Aside from their role in monitoring, it remains unclear whether ST gait parameters can help distinguish between unfavorable and favorable courses in the early postoperative period. This study aimed to assess longitudinal within-patient changes in ST gait parameters after APM using foot-worn wearable sensors and, in an exploratory secondary analysis, to identify which postoperative ST changes best discriminate a favorable postoperative course.

Methods

This prospective observational cohort study included all symptomatic adult patients (≥ 18 years) scheduled for arthroscopic surgery for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-confirmed meniscal injury of the knee joint between April 2023 and April 2024. Only patients who underwent APM and who provided informed consent were included in longitudinal analysis. Exclusion criteria included any previously diagnosed neurological, orthopedic, rheumatological or oncological condition, balance disorder or history of lower limb injury treated within the past 6 months.

1 14 ]. Sensor data were transmitted wirelessly to a computer, processed using tyroS software, version 6.1 (Tyromotion GmbH) and the resulting values were exported as tabulated numerical data in pdf format. The mean values of the spatiotemporal gait parameters of interest (stride length, cadence and walking speed) were used for analysis. Fig. 1 Sensors mounted on the dorsum of each foot Bild vergrößern Baseline assessment (≤ 1 day preoperatively) included anthropometric measurements, demographic data and patient-reported knee status on a 0–100 numeric rating scale (NRS) where 0 indicated a completely non-functional knee joint and 100 represented a fully functional/ideal knee condition. Gait parameters were recorded using two PABLO® MotionSensors (Tyromotion GmbH, Graz, Austria), which measured angular velocity and acceleration at a sampling frequency of 110 Hz. Sensors were attached to the back of each foot (Fig.) and participants completed a single 10m straight walk at a self-selected comfortable walking speed []. Sensor data were transmitted wirelessly to a computer, processed using tyroS software, version 6.1 (Tyromotion GmbH) and the resulting values were exported as tabulated numerical data in pdf format. The mean values of the spatiotemporal gait parameters of interest (stride length, cadence and walking speed) were used for analysis.

Patients were reassessed at 1 month and at 2 months postoperatively. At the final follow-up, patients reported their satisfaction with the postoperative knee condition on a 15-point scale ranging from −7 to +7. A score of −7 indicated strong dissatisfaction, 0 indicated neutrality and +7 indicated complete satisfaction. Patients with scores > 0 were classified as satisfied (Sat), while those with scores ≤ 0 were classified as dissatisfied (Dissat). The local ethics committee reviewed and approved the study protocol (2023/EK/05022).