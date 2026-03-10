Single odor identification in subjective cognitive decline, mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s dementia

Introduction

1 ]. Given the irreversible nature of AD, early detection is essential for timely intervention. Subjective cognitive decline (SCD) is now recognized as a potential precursor stage, where individuals report memory issues despite normal cognitive test results. While once considered a part of normal aging, SCD is now linked to AD biomarkers, increasing its significance as an early indicator of cognitive impairment [ 2 ]. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI), an intermediate stage between normal aging and dementia, is characterized by objective cognitive deficits that do not yet impair daily function. A distinction is typically made between amnestic (aMCI), which primarily affects memory and non-amnestic MCI (naMCI), which affects other cognitive domains. This distinction is relevant because aMCI carries a higher risk of progression to AD. With an annual conversion rate to AD of approximately 15%, MCI represents a critical stage for early diagnosis and intervention [ 3 ]. Recent research has highlighted olfactory dysfunction as an early, noninvasive biomarker for AD. Studies indicate that between 3.8% and 5.8% of the general population experience olfactory impairment, rising to 13.9% in those over 65 years old [ 4 ]. Importantly, 85–90% of AD patients exhibit significant olfactory deficits, suggesting early pathological involvement of olfactory structures [ 5 ]. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia and cognitive decline in older adults. It progresses gradually, with early pathological changes, including amyloid-beta (Aβ) plaques, neurofibrillary tangles and neuroinflammation, leading to neuronal damage and synaptic dysfunction []. Given the irreversible nature of AD, early detection is essential for timely intervention. Subjective cognitive decline (SCD) is now recognized as a potential precursor stage, where individuals report memory issues despite normal cognitive test results. While once considered a part of normal aging, SCD is now linked to AD biomarkers, increasing its significance as an early indicator of cognitive impairment []. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI), an intermediate stage between normal aging and dementia, is characterized by objective cognitive deficits that do not yet impair daily function. A distinction is typically made between amnestic (aMCI), which primarily affects memory and non-amnestic MCI (naMCI), which affects other cognitive domains. This distinction is relevant because aMCI carries a higher risk of progression to AD. With an annual conversion rate to AD of approximately 15%, MCI represents a critical stage for early diagnosis and intervention []. Recent research has highlighted olfactory dysfunction as an early, noninvasive biomarker for AD. Studies indicate that between 3.8% and 5.8% of the general population experience olfactory impairment, rising to 13.9% in those over 65 years old []. Importantly, 85–90% of AD patients exhibit significant olfactory deficits, suggesting early pathological involvement of olfactory structures [].

6 ]. These olfactory-related brain regions such as the piriform cortex, amygdala and entorhinal cortex are directly connected to memory-related areas, including the hippocampus, which is among the first regions affected by AD pathology [ 8 ]. This neuroanatomical overlap may explain why olfactory dysfunction often precedes measurable cognitive decline. Olfactory dysfunction in AD primarily affects odor detection, discrimination and identification [ 7 ]. In this study, odor identification is the primary focus as it is more robustly linked to cognitive performance than mere odor detection; however, the mechanism behind odor-specific vulnerabilities remains poorly understood. Olfactory testing is a promising early diagnostic tool. Impaired odor identification has been associated with AD progression, and when combined with cognitive assessments like the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), diagnostic accuracy improves. Despite strong evidence, olfactory testing remains underutilized due to methodological inconsistencies and the absence of standardized protocols; however, the Sniffin’ Sticks Odor Identification Test (SS-OIT, Burghart Messtechnik GmbH, Holm, Germany) has demonstrated reliability in detecting early olfactory decline, making it a viable screening method [ 10 ]. Studies indicate that specific odor identification deficits may serve as early markers of cognitive decline. Research highlights that peppermint, cinnamon, clove, banana, coffee and roses are among the most affected odors in AD and MCI patients [ 11 ]. Notably, impaired recognition of peppermint has been linked to an increased risk of dementia, while cinnamon and clove have been identified as sensitive markers for AD [ 6 ]. Certain odors may be more robust indicators because of their cultural familiarity, semantic associations and distinctiveness, which are less susceptible to decline until later disease stages. Furthermore, a study on the q‑Sticks test, a brief olfactory screening tool, identified clove, coffee and rose as reliable odors due to their high familiarity and stable identification rates across ages. The test effectively distinguished anosmic, hyposmic and normosmic individuals, with 96% specificity for detecting anosmia. While not a replacement for full olfactory assessments, its ease of use and reusability make it a practical tool for identifying olfactory impairments linked to neurodegenerative diseases [ 12 ]. Neuropathological studies confirm early tau protein accumulation in the olfactory bulb and related brain regions in MCI, reinforcing the link between olfactory impairment and disease progression []. These olfactory-related brain regions such as the piriform cortex, amygdala and entorhinal cortex are directly connected to memory-related areas, including the hippocampus, which is among the first regions affected by AD pathology []. This neuroanatomical overlap may explain why olfactory dysfunction often precedes measurable cognitive decline. Olfactory dysfunction in AD primarily affects odor detection, discrimination and identification []. In this study, odor identification is the primary focus as it is more robustly linked to cognitive performance than mere odor detection; however, the mechanism behind odor-specific vulnerabilities remains poorly understood. Olfactory testing is a promising early diagnostic tool. Impaired odor identification has been associated with AD progression, and when combined with cognitive assessments like the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), diagnostic accuracy improves. Despite strong evidence, olfactory testing remains underutilized due to methodological inconsistencies and the absence of standardized protocols; however, the Sniffin’ Sticks Odor Identification Test (SS-OIT, Burghart Messtechnik GmbH, Holm, Germany) has demonstrated reliability in detecting early olfactory decline, making it a viable screening method []. Studies indicate that specific odor identification deficits may serve as early markers of cognitive decline. Research highlights that peppermint, cinnamon, clove, banana, coffee and roses are among the most affected odors in AD and MCI patients []. Notably, impaired recognition of peppermint has been linked to an increased risk of dementia, while cinnamon and clove have been identified as sensitive markers for AD []. Certain odors may be more robust indicators because of their cultural familiarity, semantic associations and distinctiveness, which are less susceptible to decline until later disease stages. Furthermore, a study on the q‑Sticks test, a brief olfactory screening tool, identified clove, coffee and rose as reliable odors due to their high familiarity and stable identification rates across ages. The test effectively distinguished anosmic, hyposmic and normosmic individuals, with 96% specificity for detecting anosmia. While not a replacement for full olfactory assessments, its ease of use and reusability make it a practical tool for identifying olfactory impairments linked to neurodegenerative diseases [].

Anzeige

Most previous studies have focused on total olfactory scores but fewer have examined the discriminative ability of individual odorants across cognitive stages. This study seeks to address this gap by analyzing odor-specific deficits. Additionally, it incorporates verbal intelligence and depressive symptoms, both known to influence olfactory performance, as covariates in the analysis. Verbal intelligence may reflect cognitive reserve and support better odor identification, while depression has been linked to impaired olfactory processing independent of AD pathology.

This study aims to investigate odor-specific olfactory deficits across different stages of cognitive impairment using the SS-OIT. By analyzing the discriminative power of specific odors, we seek to improve the early detection and differentiation of cognitive decline. Additionally, understanding the influence of factors such as age, gender, verbal intelligence and depressive symptoms on olfactory performance may further enhance the diagnostic accuracy of olfactory assessments.

This study examines the relationship between olfactory impairment and cognitive decline across different diagnostic groups (HC, SCD, naMCI, aMCI, AD). It assesses whether differences exist in recognizing 16 odors and how cognitive impairment, along with factors such as age, gender and years of formal education (YFE) are associated to olfactory dysfunction.

13 ]. The primary question is whether diagnostic groups differ in olfactory performance, using both total scores and individual items from the Sniffin’ Sticks test. A secondary objective is to evaluate the discriminative performance of individual Sniffin’ Sticks items considering influencing factors such as age, gender, verbal intelligence, depressive symptoms and cognitive status [].