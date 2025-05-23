Simultaneous laparoscopic median arcuate ligament release and duodenojejunostomy for treatment of concurrent MALS and SMAS: a novel classification and surgical approach

Background Median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS) and superior mesenteric artery syndrome (SMAS) are rare vascular and mechanical compression syndromes, respectively. Their coexistence is extremely uncommon, and no standardized surgical approach has been established for patients presenting with both conditions. This study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of simultaneous laparoscopic median arcuate ligament release (LMALR) and duodenojejunostomy in patients diagnosed with both MALS and SMAS.

Methods Between July 2022 and November 2024, a total of 13 patients diagnosed with MALS and with concurrent SMAS findings were evaluated. Patients were classified into three groups based on symptom presentation and imaging findings, with 8 patients from group 1 and group 2 undergoing simultaneous LMALR and duodenojejunostomy. Preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative data were analyzed, including vascular parameters (celiac artery stenosis, peak systolic velocity), weight changes, symptom resolution, and surgical outcomes.

Results Postoperative abdominal CT angiography demonstrated that the celiac artery narrowing had resolved, and peak systolic velocities had returned to normal in all patients. The simultaneous laparoscopic approach demonstrated a 100% technical success rate, as evidenced by improved vascular and nutritional parameters. No major complications, anastomotic leaks, or mortality were observed.