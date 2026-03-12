Silent thyrotoxicosis unveiled by sudden paralysis: a case report of thyrotoxic hypokalemic periodic paralysis
Abstract
Background
Thyrotoxic hypokalemic periodic paralysis is a rare but potentially life-threatening complication of hyperthyroidism, characterized by sudden episodes of reversible muscle weakness due to an intracellular shift of potassium. Although predominantly affecting young Asian males, it often represents the initial presentation of previously undiagnosed thyrotoxicosis. The case of a young Chinese male presenting with thyrotoxic hypokalemic periodic paralysis as the initial manifestation of Graves’ disease is reported.
Case presentation
A 28-year-old Chinese male patient presented with acute flaccid tetraparesis and sinus tachycardia. Neurological examination revealed reduced muscle strength, weak reflexes, and negative pyramidal signs. Laboratory investigations showed severe hypokalemia (1.9 mmol/L), suppressed thyroid-stimulating hormone (< 0.01 mU/L), and significantly elevated thyroid hormone levels. The patient received potassium supplementation and antithyroid treatment with thiamazole, sodium perchlorate, and propranolol. Within 24 h, potassium levels normalized and motor function nearly fully recovered. Thyroid sonography revealed increased vascularization, and positive TSH receptor antibodies confirmed the diagnosis of Graves’ disease. The patient remains under regular follow-up with ongoing antithyroid therapy.
Conclusions
This case highlights the importance of early recognition of thyrotoxic hypokalemic periodic paralysis, particularly in young men of Asian descent. It may represent the first and most dramatic presentation of previously undiagnosed Graves’ disease. Prompt diagnosis and appropriate management can lead to rapid and complete recovery, underscoring the time-dependent nature of treatment success.
Introduction
Thyrotoxic periodic paralysis (TPP) is an uncommon but clinically significant complication of thyrotoxicosis, characterized by transient episodes of muscle weakness or paralysis associated with hypokalemia. The condition is caused not by a loss of total body potassium, but by a rapid intracellular shift of potassium into skeletal muscle cells. This shift is primarily driven by increased activity of the sodium–potassium adenosine triphosphatase (Na⁺/K⁺-ATPase) pump, which is upregulated by excess thyroid hormones and can further be stimulated by insulin and catecholamines [1‐4]. The result is membrane hyperpolarization, leading to reversible muscle paralysis [1, 3].
TPP most commonly affects young adult males of East Asian origin, particularly those aged 20–40 years [1, 3, 5]. Although hyperthyroidism is more prevalent in women, TPP shows male predominance with reported male-to-female ratios as high as 20:1–30:1 [1, 3]. In Asian populations, TPP is observed in up to 2% of patients with hyperthyroidism. In contrast, the prevalence in Western populations remains low at approximately 0.1% [1, 3, 4]. Nevertheless, due to increasing international migration and population heterogeneity, clinicians in non-endemic regions may encounter cases of TPP with greater frequency [1‐3].
The clinical presentation of TPP is frequently acute and dramatic. Episodes tend to occur during rest periods following active physical exertion or after consumption of carbohydrate-rich meals, often in the early morning [1, 5, 6]. Weakness is usually symmetrical and predominantly affects proximal muscles of the lower extremities. Symptoms such as muscle cramps or stiffness usually occur during the prodromal stage. Deep tendon reflexes are often weakened or absent, while sensory function and bladder and bowel control are usually intact. Respiratory involvement is rare but can be potentially life-threatening [1, 4, 6‐8]. Serum potassium levels are markedly reduced during attacks. Further laboratory abnormalities, including hypophosphatemia and hypomagnesemia, may also be observed due to comparable intracellular shifts. Usually, electrolyte levels return to normal once the episode has improved [7, 9]. Elevation of creatine kinase (CK) and rhabdomyolysis may occur as rare complications [10, 11].
Several electrocardiographic (ECG) abnormalities have been described in patients with TPP but regress once euthyroidism is restored (see Fig. 3; [12, 13]). Most notably, Goldberger et al. reported a triad consisting of resting sinus tachycardia attributable to the hyperadrenergic state, QT-interval prolongation secondary to hypokalemia, and PR-interval prolongation potentially related to thyrotoxicosis, as seen in Figs. 1 and 2 [14]. Other reports have described episodes of 2:1 AV block and Wenckebach-type AV conduction [15]. Most cases of TPP are caused by Graves’ disease, but it can also be caused by other conditions, including thyroiditis, a TSH-secreting pituitary tumor, toxic nodular goiter, toxic adenoma, ingestion of T4, and inadvertent iodine excess [16‐20]. Although biochemical markers are highly present, symptoms of thyrotoxicosis are mostly absent or minimal at the time of TPP diagnosis. TPP is sometimes the first and most obvious sign of Graves’ disease, with patients generally remaining undiagnosed until they experience their first paralytic episode [2, 3, 9, 21, 22].
This case highlights that TPP, although historically considered a condition primarily affecting Asian populations, is being increasingly recognized in Western healthcare settings due to growing population diversity. Raising clinical awareness of TPP and its often subtle or atypical presentation is essential to ensure timely diagnosis and to prevent potentially life-threatening complications.
Detailed case description
A 28-year-old male patient from Nanning in southern China, with no significant prior medical history except for suspected allergic asthma in childhood, was referred to the Department of Endocrinology and Rheumatology from the Intermediate Care Unit (IMCU). He was not taking any regular medication and reported no family history of thyroid or neurological diseases.
The clinical event began in the early afternoon following a nap. When the patient woke up at around 2:30pm, he experienced dull pain and progressive weakness in all four limbs. Initially, he was able to walk to the bathroom, but experienced sudden leg weakness on the way back, resulting in complete loss of mobility. No sensory disturbances, trauma, intense physical activity, or carbohydrate-rich meals were reported prior to the onset. This was the first episode of this kind.
Upon admission to the emergency department at around 6 pm, the patient was alert, afebrile, and hemodynamically stable, but showed sinus tachycardia. Neurological examination revealed flaccid tetraparesis with proximal accentuation, preserved muscle bulk, significantly reduced strength in the upper and lower limbs, diminished deep tendon reflexes in the upper limbs, and negative pyramidal tract signs. Initial laboratory analysis showed severe hypokalemia (1.9 mmol/L), elevated CK (1247 U/L), and suppressed thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH < 0.01 mU/L), with markedly increased free triiodothyronine (fT3) and free thyroxine (fT4) levels. This and the progression are also shown in Tables 2 and 3. Arterial blood gas analysis revealed an even lower serum potassium level of 1.6 mmol/L. The chronological sequence of clinical events is summarized in Table 1.
Table 1
Timeline of diagnostic and therapeutic events
2025/10/26—Emergency department
First presentation with acute flaccid tetraparesis after awakening from a nap. Severe hypokalemia (1.9 mmol/L), suppressed TSH, elevated fT3/fT4. ECG: QTc prolongation, second-degree AV block. Immediate neurology and cardiology consultation. Diagnosis of TPP suspected and subsequently confirmed
2025/10/26—IMCU admission
Multidisciplinary consultation. Central line placed. Start of controlled potassium substitution, propranolol, thiamazole, and sodium perchlorate
2025/10/27—IMCU
ECG monitoring, electrolyte normalization (K⁺ to 4.2 mmol/L), clinical improvement of paralysis. Thyroid ultrasound: increased vascularization. Nuclear medicine consultation. Scintigraphy deferred due to iodine exposure
2025/10/28—Transfer to general ward
Patient in mildly reduced general condition, no new symptoms. Potassium remained stable. TPO-Ab negative, TRAb pending
2025/10/29—Discharge
Discharged in stable condition. Diagnosis: TPP secondary to Graves’ disease. Follow-up planned for 2 weeks later
2025/11/12—Outpatient follow-up
Persistent thyrotoxicosis with suppressed TSH and elevated fT3/fT4. Therapy continued: thiamazole 20 mg BID, propranolol 10 mg 4 times daily
2025/12/05—Second follow-up
Symptom-free, stable weight and vitals. Normal-sized thyroid, persistent TRAb elevation (3.13 U/L). TSH suppressed, fT3 at upper normal range. Thiamazole dose reduced to 10 mg daily. Further follow-up scheduled
Table 2
Progression of serum electrolytes—sodium (Na⁺), potassium (K⁺), calcium (Ca2⁺)—during acute care
Date and clinical care settings
Parameter
Reference range
26th Oct 18:25 Emergency department
26th Oct 23:30 IMCU
27th Oct 05:19 IMCU
27th Oct 06:16 IMCU
27th Oct 10:40 IMCU
28th Oct 09:43 General ward
Na⁺ [mmol/L]
136–145
143
139
138
142
137
137
K⁺ [mmol/L]
3.5–5.1
1.9
3.6
4.1
4.2
4.2
4.1
Ca2⁺ (iCa) [mmol/L]
1.15–1.33
–
1.20
1.28
2.49 (total)
1.27
2.58 (total)
Total: 2.18–2.60
Table 3
Thyroid function and antibody profile during hospitalization and follow-up
Date
Parameter
Reference range
26th Oct 2025
28th Oct 2025
5th Dec 2025
TSH [µU/mL]
0.55–4.78
< 0.01
< 0.01
< 0.01
fT4 [ng/dL]
0.89–1.76
3.68
3.59
1.58
fT3 [pg/mL]
2.30–4.20
11.45
9.53
4.18
TPO-Ab [U/mL]
< 13.8
–
2.5
–
TRAb [U/L]
< 1.75
–
4.09
3.13
The ECG on admission demonstrated sinus tachycardia with an atrial rate of approximately 145 bpm and second-degree rate-related AV block type I (Wenckebach), as shown in Fig. 1. Atrial tachycardia was considered as a differential diagnosis, however, the P‑wave morphology (positive in leads II and III and negative in aVR), the reproducibility on follow-up ECGs, and physiological modulation of the atrial rate favored sinus tachycardia as the underlying rhythm. Progressive PR-interval prolongation was observed, with the longest PR interval immediately preceding the non-conducted P wave, followed by PR shortening after the dropped beat. This can be seen in Fig. 2. In addition, the QTc interval was markedly prolonged (~520 ms). At that time, beta-blocker therapy had not yet been initiated. At follow-up, the patient was in normal sinus rhythm, with no evidence of AV conduction abnormalities or QTc prolongation, as shown in the follow-up ECG in Fig. 3.
Following immediate neurological and cardiological assessment, and in view of the profound hypokalemia with associated electrocardiographic abnormalities, the patient was transferred to the IMCU for close monitoring and treatment. A multidisciplinary consultation involving neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, and anesthesiology was performed, and the diagnosis of thyrotoxic hypokalemic periodic paralysis was established. On admission to the IMCU, a central venous catheter was placed, and controlled potassium substitution was initiated via a continuous perfusor pump under cardiac monitoring. In addition, non-selective beta-adrenergic blockade with propranolol was started to inhibit Na⁺/K⁺-ATPase activity. Antithyroid therapy with thiamazole and iodine blockade using sodium perchlorate was initiated simultaneously.
During the stay on the IMCU, the patient remained cardiopulmonary stable on room air, with no respiratory compromise or further electrocardiographic changes observed. Serum potassium levels normalized within 24 h, accompanied by rapid and near-complete resolution of muscle weakness. Continuous monitoring allowed safe correction of electrolyte disturbances without rebound hyperkalemia. Table 2 shows the progression of sodium, potassium, and calcium.
A nuclear medicine consultation was obtained during the IMCU stay. Thyroid ultrasonography demonstrated diffuse increased vascularization consistent with thyroid hyperfunction, as shown in Fig. 4. Scintigraphy was deferred due to recent iodine exposure. The progression of thyroid hormones is shown in Table 3. Following clinical stabilization and neurological recovery, the patient was transferred from the IMCU to the general ward.
On the general ward, the patient remained in a mildly reduced general condition but was otherwise asymptomatic. Thyroid ultrasonography confirmed the previously observed increased vascularization with no additional structural abnormalities. Thyroid peroxidase antibodies (TPO-Ab) were negative at 2.5 IU/mL, while TRAb were still pending at the time. Laboratory findings showed persistently suppressed TSH levels with elevated peripheral thyroid hormones, mild hypoalbuminemia, and vitamin D deficiency. Potassium levels remained within the normal range throughout the stay. The central venous and urinary catheters were removed on the second day of hospitalization. Laboratory testing before discharge confirmed persistent elevated fT3 and fT4 levels and markedly elevated TSH receptor antibodies (TRAb) supporting the diagnosis of Graves’ disease as the underlying cause shown in Table 3. The rest of the stay was uneventful, and the patient was discharged in stable condition on 29 October 2025.
At the 2‑week follow-up after discharge, the patient was clinically stable but exhibited persistently suppressed TSH and elevated fT3 and fT4 levels. Thiamazole taken 20 mg twice daily and propranolol taken 10 mg four times daily were continued. By early December, he remained symptom-free on a regimen of thiamazole 20 mg once daily and propranolol 10 mg three times daily. He reported no current complaints and stated that his weight was stable at 65 kg with a resting pulse of 94 bpm. Thyroid ultrasound showed a homogeneous, normal-sized, nodule-free gland. Laboratory monitoring on 5 December 2025 revealed persisting suppressed TSH levels (< 0.01 µU/mL) but normal fT3 levels (4.18 pg/mL) and normal fT4 levels (1.58 ng/dL), confirming a biochemically latent hyperthyroid state.
TRAb levels remained markedly elevated at 3.13 U/L (reference range < 1.75 U/L). Full blood count and liver enzyme results were within normal limits. Based on these findings, antithyroid therapy was reduced to thiamazole 10 mg/ day with continued avoidance of iodine exposure. Further follow-up appointments were scheduled to monitor thyroid function and adjust therapy as needed.
Discussion
The pathophysiology of TPP involves a complex interplay between high thyroid hormone levels, genetic susceptibility, and epigenetic triggers. The hypokalemia observed in this condition results not from total body potassium depletion but from a rapid intracellular shift of potassium into skeletal muscle cells [23, 24]. This shift is driven by increased Na⁺/K⁺-ATPase pump activity, which is upregulated by thyroid hormones and further stimulated by insulin and/or catecholamines [1, 23, 24]. This case is unusual in that TPP presented as the first manifestation of Graves’ disease in a Western healthcare setting, complicated by rate-dependent AV block, a rarely reported electrocardiographic finding.
Although not preceded by carbohydrate intake or strenuous exercise in this instance, the patient’s presentation following an afternoon nap aligns with the typical progressive pattern of TPP attacks, which do not necessarily follow classic precipitating triggers.
Recent molecular investigations have identified a few genetic polymorphisms associated with TPP susceptibility. Loss-of-function mutations in KCNJ18, which encodes the skeletal muscle-specific inward-rectifying potassium channel Kir2.6, have been detected in 0–33% of TPP cases [7]. These mutations reduce the outward flow of potassium from skeletal muscle. This creates a vicious cycle of hypokalemia and paradoxical membrane depolarization, which ultimately inactivates sodium channels and causes the muscle to become unable to respond to stimulation [7, 24].
Notably, the frequency of an Asian haplotype of KCNJ18 is significantly higher in East Asian populations (80.8%) than in Caucasian populations (48.4%), which contributes to the striking ethnic predisposition observed in TPP [25].
The patient’s southern Chinese origin was a significant genetic risk factor. Had this been considered in the initial differential diagnosis, the condition might have been recognized more quickly, although it remains very rare in Europe.
One of the most clinically significant aspects of this case is that the patient presented with thyroid-associated paralysis as the initial manifestation of hyperthyroidism. This is a common pattern, as most patients with TPP have not received a hyperthyroidism diagnosis before experiencing their first paralytic attack [1, 23]. The lack of obvious thyrotoxic symptoms, such as palpitations, intolerance to heat, or weight loss, in many patients with TPP creates a diagnostic challenge [1, 7]. The patient’s history of suspected allergic asthma in childhood and the absence of a history of thyroid disease underscore the importance of maintaining a high level of suspicion for thyroid dysfunction in any patient presenting with acute hypokalemic paralysis, especially those in high-risk ethnic groups.
The differential diagnosis for acute flaccid paralysis with hypokalemia is broad and includes familial hypokalemic periodic paralysis, sporadic periodic paralysis, renal tubular acidosis, primary hyperaldosteronism, and the acute motor axonal neuropathy subtype of Guillain-Barré syndrome, as well as various causes of potassium loss [26‐28]. It can be particularly challenging to distinguish TPP from familial periodic paralysis in the acute setting, as the clinical presentations are almost identical [26, 28]. The key discriminating factor is thyroid function testing, which should be performed routinely in all patients with hypokalemic paralysis [1]. In a recent study, researchers found no significant differences in terms of age, sex, BMI, serum electrolyte levels, or recovery time between TPP and sporadic periodic paralysis, underscoring the absolute necessity of thyroid function testing for an accurate diagnosis.
The management approach employed in this case exemplifies several important principles. Given the profound hypokalemia (1.6–1.9 mmol/L) and ECG abnormalities, including QTc prolongation to 520 ms and second-degree rate-related AV block type I (Wenckebach), the decision to transfer the patient to the IMCU for continuous cardiac monitoring and controlled potassium replacement was appropriate.
Due to the high risk of rebound hyperkalemia once the transcellular shift reverses, potassium supplementation in TPP must be administered with extreme caution [4, 7, 29]. Since total body potassium levels are normal in TPP, aggressive replacement therapy can lead to dangerous hyperkalemia as potassium leaves the cells during recovery and causes rebound [1, 4]. Current recommendations suggest limiting the initial potassium dose to no more than 50 mmol and continuously monitoring the patient’s heart [4, 29]. In a recent case series involving 33 TPP patients, 23% experienced rebound hyperkalemia following treatment [29]. In this case, the use of a continuous perfusor pump under cardiac monitoring represented a measured approach that allowed titrated replacement and the early detection of normalization without incident.
Simultaneously initiating propranolol was a crucial therapeutic decision supported by substantial evidence. Non-selective beta-blockers play a dual role in TPP management. They inhibit Na⁺/K⁺-ATPase activity, which reduces the intracellular potassium shift. They also block the conversion of T4 to T3 in the periphery [1, 9, 30]. Landmark studies have shown that propranolol, when administered orally at doses of 3 mg/kg, rapidly reverses paralysis, hypokalemia, and hypophosphatemia within 2 h without causing rebound hyperkalemia [30]. Propranolol is increasingly recognized as a potential first-line therapy for TPP, especially when given early in the treatment process to prevent potassium overcorrection [30, 31]. In this case, the use of propranolol likely contributed to the rapid normalization of potassium levels within 24 h and the nearly complete resolution of muscle weakness.
Initiating antithyroid therapy with thiamazole and sodium perchlorate for iodine blockade is an appropriate way to manage the underlying Graves’ disease in the short term. However, in TPP cases, it is important to consider the role of definitive thyroid ablation. Some experts recommend that all patients with TPP receive ablative treatment of the thyroid gland, either through radioactive iodine (RAI) or surgery [23]. This recommendation is based on three considerations: First, if hyperthyroidism returns, paralytic attacks will recur. Second, antithyroid drugs alone have a high relapse rate in TPP patients; some studies show 100% thyrotoxic relapse and 50% recurrence of paralytic episodes eventually. Third, controlling hyperthyroidism completely abolishes attacks [9, 32, 33].
The evidence favoring definitive ablation over antithyroid drugs alone is convincing. In a 14-year follow-up study of 16 patients with TPP, all eight patients treated with antithyroid drugs alone eventually experienced thyrotoxic relapses, and 50% had recurrent TPP episodes despite an initial ability to stop taking medication [33]. In contrast, total thyroidectomy resulted in no relapses, although it required lifelong thyroid hormone replacement therapy [33, 34]. When RAI is chosen, higher doses (> 550 MBq) are recommended to ensure thyroid ablation and prevent relapses [33]. Current guidelines indicate that RAI or surgery might be preferred over antithyroid drugs in particular conditions including periodic paralysis, liver disease, congestive heart failure, and in elderly patients with comorbidities [23]. Thus far, the patient has only been offered drug therapy, but he would like to consider further treatment.
In consultation with the patient, the decision regarding definitive therapy should consider factors such as age, the desire to avoid lifelong thyroid hormone replacement therapy, the risk of RAI exposure, surgical risks, and the likelihood of medication compliance. Due to the patient’s young age, recent Graves’ disease diagnosis, and dramatic TPP presentation, definitive ablative therapy with either RAI or thyroidectomy is a strong option once the acute thyrotoxic state is under control. The patient should be counseled that continued antithyroid drug therapy carries a significant risk of thyrotoxic and paralytic relapse, whereas definitive treatment permanently resolves the risk of TPP at the cost of lifelong thyroid hormone replacement therapy.
Several strategies can reduce the risk of recurrent paralytic attacks in the interim period before definitive treatment or in patients who decline ablation. Nonselective beta-blockers should be continued until stable euthyroidism is achieved, as they improve and prevent the recurrence of paralytic attacks [1, 23]. Importantly, prophylactic potassium supplementation is not necessary once patients have achieved euthyroidism, and it may be ineffective at preventing attacks while they are thyrotoxic [4, 23]. This differs from familial hypokalemic periodic paralysis, for which regular oral potassium may provide some prophylactic benefit [4]. Patients should be advised to avoid known triggers, such as high-carbohydrate meals, alcohol consumption, and vigorous exercise followed by rest. However, attacks can occur spontaneously, as demonstrated in this case [7, 23].
This case is particularly relevant to clinical practice in Western healthcare settings. Although TPP was historically considered a condition primarily affecting Asian populations, with an approximate prevalence of 2% among hyperthyroid patients in Asia compared to 0.1% in Western populations, the increasing ethnic diversity of Western populations means clinicians are encountering TPP more frequently in their practice [1, 23].
It also underscores the importance of an interdisciplinary approach to ensure timely recognition, safe acute management, and definitive therapy for patients with TPP, a condition with significant diagnostic and therapeutic challenges.
Conclusions
An early and accurate diagnosis of thyrotoxic periodic paralysis is crucial, as the condition is often the first indication of an undiagnosed autoimmune thyroid disorder, such as Graves’ disease. Given that the clinical presentation can be subtle, targeted assessment of thyroid function and screening for other autoimmune diseases is recommended. Promptly initiating specific therapy and providing interdisciplinary care can prevent serious complications, such as cardiac arrhythmias, and improve the prognosis and quality of life of those affected.
