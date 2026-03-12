Silent thyrotoxicosis unveiled by sudden paralysis: a case report of thyrotoxic hypokalemic periodic paralysis

This case highlights that TPP, although historically considered a condition primarily affecting Asian populations, is being increasingly recognized in Western healthcare settings due to growing population diversity. Raising clinical awareness of TPP and its often subtle or atypical presentation is essential to ensure timely diagnosis and to prevent potentially life-threatening complications.

Several electrocardiographic (ECG) abnormalities have been described in patients with TPP but regress once euthyroidism is restored (see Fig.; []). Most notably, Goldberger et al. reported a triad consisting of resting sinus tachycardia attributable to the hyperadrenergic state, QT-interval prolongation secondary to hypokalemia, and PR-interval prolongation potentially related to thyrotoxicosis, as seen in Figs.and]. Other reports have described episodes of 2:1 AV block and Wenckebach-type AV conduction []. Most cases of TPP are caused by Graves’ disease, but it can also be caused by other conditions, including thyroiditis, a TSH-secreting pituitary tumor, toxic nodular goiter, toxic adenoma, ingestion of T4, and inadvertent iodine excess []. Although biochemical markers are highly present, symptoms of thyrotoxicosis are mostly absent or minimal at the time of TPP diagnosis. TPP is sometimes the first and most obvious sign of Graves’ disease, with patients generally remaining undiagnosed until they experience their first paralytic episode [].

Follow-up 12-lead ECG after normalization of potassium levels and near resolution of thyroid function, showing normal sinus rhythm without AV conduction abnormalities or QTc prolongation

Admission 12-lead ECG demonstrating Wenckebach AV conduction. Arrows indicate conducted P waves, asterisks indicate non-conducted P waves, double-headed arrows indicate PR-interval prolongation, and the lower double-headed arrow indicates the QT interval

The clinical presentation of TPP is frequently acute and dramatic. Episodes tend to occur during rest periods following active physical exertion or after consumption of carbohydrate-rich meals, often in the early morning []. Weakness is usually symmetrical and predominantly affects proximal muscles of the lower extremities. Symptoms such as muscle cramps or stiffness usually occur during the prodromal stage. Deep tendon reflexes are often weakened or absent, while sensory function and bladder and bowel control are usually intact. Respiratory involvement is rare but can be potentially life-threatening []. Serum potassium levels are markedly reduced during attacks. Further laboratory abnormalities, including hypophosphatemia and hypomagnesemia, may also be observed due to comparable intracellular shifts. Usually, electrolyte levels return to normal once the episode has improved []. Elevation of creatine kinase (CK) and rhabdomyolysis may occur as rare complications [].

TPP most commonly affects young adult males of East Asian origin, particularly those aged 20–40 years []. Although hyperthyroidism is more prevalent in women, TPP shows male predominance with reported male-to-female ratios as high as 20:1–30:1 []. In Asian populations, TPP is observed in up to 2% of patients with hyperthyroidism. In contrast, the prevalence in Western populations remains low at approximately 0.1% []. Nevertheless, due to increasing international migration and population heterogeneity, clinicians in non-endemic regions may encounter cases of TPP with greater frequency [].

Thyrotoxic periodic paralysis (TPP) is an uncommon but clinically significant complication of thyrotoxicosis, characterized by transient episodes of muscle weakness or paralysis associated with hypokalemia. The condition is caused not by a loss of total body potassium, but by a rapid intracellular shift of potassium into skeletal muscle cells. This shift is primarily driven by increased activity of the sodium–potassium adenosine triphosphatase (Na⁺/K⁺-ATPase) pump, which is upregulated by excess thyroid hormones and can further be stimulated by insulin and catecholamines []. The result is membrane hyperpolarization, leading to reversible muscle paralysis [].

Detailed case description

A 28-year-old male patient from Nanning in southern China, with no significant prior medical history except for suspected allergic asthma in childhood, was referred to the Department of Endocrinology and Rheumatology from the Intermediate Care Unit (IMCU). He was not taking any regular medication and reported no family history of thyroid or neurological diseases.

The clinical event began in the early afternoon following a nap. When the patient woke up at around 2:30pm, he experienced dull pain and progressive weakness in all four limbs. Initially, he was able to walk to the bathroom, but experienced sudden leg weakness on the way back, resulting in complete loss of mobility. No sensory disturbances, trauma, intense physical activity, or carbohydrate-rich meals were reported prior to the onset. This was the first episode of this kind.

2 3 1 2025/10/26—Emergency department First presentation with acute flaccid tetraparesis after awakening from a nap. Severe hypokalemia (1.9 mmol/L), suppressed TSH, elevated fT3/fT4. ECG: QTc prolongation, second-degree AV block. Immediate neurology and cardiology consultation. Diagnosis of TPP suspected and subsequently confirmed 2025/10/26—IMCU admission Multidisciplinary consultation. Central line placed. Start of controlled potassium substitution, propranolol, thiamazole, and sodium perchlorate 2025/10/27—IMCU ECG monitoring, electrolyte normalization (K⁺ to 4.2 mmol/L), clinical improvement of paralysis. Thyroid ultrasound: increased vascularization. Nuclear medicine consultation. Scintigraphy deferred due to iodine exposure 2025/10/28—Transfer to general ward Patient in mildly reduced general condition, no new symptoms. Potassium remained stable. TPO-Ab negative, TRAb pending 2025/10/29—Discharge Discharged in stable condition. Diagnosis: TPP secondary to Graves’ disease. Follow-up planned for 2 weeks later 2025/11/12—Outpatient follow-up Persistent thyrotoxicosis with suppressed TSH and elevated fT3/fT4. Therapy continued: thiamazole 20 mg BID, propranolol 10 mg 4 times daily 2025/12/05—Second follow-up Symptom-free, stable weight and vitals. Normal-sized thyroid, persistent TRAb elevation (3.13 U/L). TSH suppressed, fT3 at upper normal range. Thiamazole dose reduced to 10 mg daily. Further follow-up scheduled Date and clinical care settings Parameter Reference range 26th Oct 18:25 Emergency department 26th Oct 23:30 IMCU 27th Oct 05:19 IMCU 27th Oct 06:16 IMCU 27th Oct 10:40 IMCU 28th Oct 09:43 General ward Na⁺ [mmol/L] 136–145 143 139 138 142 137 137 K⁺ [mmol/L] 3.5–5.1 1.9 3.6 4.1 4.2 4.2 4.1 Ca2⁺ (iCa) [mmol/L] 1.15–1.33 – 1.20 1.28 2.49 (total) 1.27 2.58 (total) Total: 2.18–2.60 Date Parameter Reference range 26th Oct 2025 28th Oct 2025 5th Dec 2025 TSH [µU/mL] 0.55–4.78 < 0.01 < 0.01 < 0.01 fT4 [ng/dL] 0.89–1.76 3.68 3.59 1.58 fT3 [pg/mL] 2.30–4.20 11.45 9.53 4.18 TPO-Ab [U/mL] < 13.8 – 2.5 – TRAb [U/L] < 1.75 – 4.09 3.13 Upon admission to the emergency department at around 6 pm, the patient was alert, afebrile, and hemodynamically stable, but showed sinus tachycardia. Neurological examination revealed flaccid tetraparesis with proximal accentuation, preserved muscle bulk, significantly reduced strength in the upper and lower limbs, diminished deep tendon reflexes in the upper limbs, and negative pyramidal tract signs. Initial laboratory analysis showed severe hypokalemia (1.9 mmol/L), elevated CK (1247 U/L), and suppressed thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH < 0.01 mU/L), with markedly increased free triiodothyronine (fT3) and free thyroxine (fT4) levels. This and the progression are also shown in Tablesand. Arterial blood gas analysis revealed an even lower serum potassium level of 1.6 mmol/L. The chronological sequence of clinical events is summarized in Table

1 2 3 The ECG on admission demonstrated sinus tachycardia with an atrial rate of approximately 145 bpm and second-degree rate-related AV block type I (Wenckebach), as shown in Fig.. Atrial tachycardia was considered as a differential diagnosis, however, the P‑wave morphology (positive in leads II and III and negative in aVR), the reproducibility on follow-up ECGs, and physiological modulation of the atrial rate favored sinus tachycardia as the underlying rhythm. Progressive PR-interval prolongation was observed, with the longest PR interval immediately preceding the non-conducted P wave, followed by PR shortening after the dropped beat. This can be seen in Fig.. In addition, the QTc interval was markedly prolonged (~520 ms). At that time, beta-blocker therapy had not yet been initiated. At follow-up, the patient was in normal sinus rhythm, with no evidence of AV conduction abnormalities or QTc prolongation, as shown in the follow-up ECG in Fig.

Following immediate neurological and cardiological assessment, and in view of the profound hypokalemia with associated electrocardiographic abnormalities, the patient was transferred to the IMCU for close monitoring and treatment. A multidisciplinary consultation involving neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, and anesthesiology was performed, and the diagnosis of thyrotoxic hypokalemic periodic paralysis was established. On admission to the IMCU, a central venous catheter was placed, and controlled potassium substitution was initiated via a continuous perfusor pump under cardiac monitoring. In addition, non-selective beta-adrenergic blockade with propranolol was started to inhibit Na⁺/K⁺-ATPase activity. Antithyroid therapy with thiamazole and iodine blockade using sodium perchlorate was initiated simultaneously.

2 During the stay on the IMCU, the patient remained cardiopulmonary stable on room air, with no respiratory compromise or further electrocardiographic changes observed. Serum potassium levels normalized within 24 h, accompanied by rapid and near-complete resolution of muscle weakness. Continuous monitoring allowed safe correction of electrolyte disturbances without rebound hyperkalemia. Tableshows the progression of sodium, potassium, and calcium.

4 3 Fig. 4 Thyroid sonography demonstrating diffuse increased vascularization consistent with hyperthyroidism Bild vergrößern A nuclear medicine consultation was obtained during the IMCU stay. Thyroid ultrasonography demonstrated diffuse increased vascularization consistent with thyroid hyperfunction, as shown in Fig.. Scintigraphy was deferred due to recent iodine exposure. The progression of thyroid hormones is shown in Table. Following clinical stabilization and neurological recovery, the patient was transferred from the IMCU to the general ward.

3 On the general ward, the patient remained in a mildly reduced general condition but was otherwise asymptomatic. Thyroid ultrasonography confirmed the previously observed increased vascularization with no additional structural abnormalities. Thyroid peroxidase antibodies (TPO-Ab) were negative at 2.5 IU/mL, while TRAb were still pending at the time. Laboratory findings showed persistently suppressed TSH levels with elevated peripheral thyroid hormones, mild hypoalbuminemia, and vitamin D deficiency. Potassium levels remained within the normal range throughout the stay. The central venous and urinary catheters were removed on the second day of hospitalization. Laboratory testing before discharge confirmed persistent elevated fT3 and fT4 levels and markedly elevated TSH receptor antibodies (TRAb) supporting the diagnosis of Graves’ disease as the underlying cause shown in Table. The rest of the stay was uneventful, and the patient was discharged in stable condition on 29 October 2025.

At the 2‑week follow-up after discharge, the patient was clinically stable but exhibited persistently suppressed TSH and elevated fT3 and fT4 levels. Thiamazole taken 20 mg twice daily and propranolol taken 10 mg four times daily were continued. By early December, he remained symptom-free on a regimen of thiamazole 20 mg once daily and propranolol 10 mg three times daily. He reported no current complaints and stated that his weight was stable at 65 kg with a resting pulse of 94 bpm. Thyroid ultrasound showed a homogeneous, normal-sized, nodule-free gland. Laboratory monitoring on 5 December 2025 revealed persisting suppressed TSH levels (< 0.01 µU/mL) but normal fT3 levels (4.18 pg/mL) and normal fT4 levels (1.58 ng/dL), confirming a biochemically latent hyperthyroid state.

TRAb levels remained markedly elevated at 3.13 U/L (reference range < 1.75 U/L). Full blood count and liver enzyme results were within normal limits. Based on these findings, antithyroid therapy was reduced to thiamazole 10 mg/ day with continued avoidance of iodine exposure. Further follow-up appointments were scheduled to monitor thyroid function and adjust therapy as needed.