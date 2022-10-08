Significance of abnormal blood coagulation in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

In this paper, we show that decreased PT values are an adverse prognostic parameter in CMML. This finding is new and has not been, to the best of our knowledge, reported by others. Interestingly, decreased PT values were not associated with significant bleeding tendency, including the incidence of major bleeding. It has to be noted, however, that the number of CMML patients with information regarding bleeding complications was low. By correlating PT values with laboratory parameters, we found higher leukocyte counts, a higher proportion of circulating blast cells, and lower platelet counts in CMML patients with decreased PT. Moreover, we found that the prognostic significance of PT values was lost in the presence of established prognostic factors such as leukocytosis, anemia, thrombocytopenia, and circulating blasts in multivariate analysis. Altogether, these results suggest that blood coagulation abnormalities in CMML patients may not be an independent prognostic factor but may be associated with more advanced disease. Since blood coagulation parameters are synthesized in the liver, one could speculate that blood coagulation abnormalities may be due to infiltration of the liver by CMML cells. Indeed, it has been shown that in a subgroup of patients with CMML, hepatomegaly can be demonstrated []. Moreover, we have seen a correlation of decreased PT values with increased liver parameters, and could demonstrate in single patients with detailed analysis of coagulation factors a reduction of coagulation factors excluding factor VIII, which is a characteristic pattern for impaired liver synthesis. There were 2 patients with subnormal fibrinogen levels and normal PT values. Although not analyzed, one can speculate that in these patients, increased production of urokinase-type plasminogen activator may have contributed to this finding, as was proposed in a previous study [].