SGBCC 2025: strategies of risk-adapted modern radiotherapy in early breast cancer

Hypofractionation is one of the most successful developments in breast radiotherapy over the last two decades. Historically, conventional fractionated breast radiotherapy consisted of 50 Gy in 25 fractions (treatments) over 5 weeks, with an additional local boost up to 6–7 weeks. Radiobiologic characteristics of breast cancer cells led to the development of hypofractionated radiotherapy by increasing the dose per fraction > 2 Gy, while reducing the total dose and treatment time, based on the assumption of equivalent biological effectiveness compared to conventional treatment. Numerous prospective clinical trials have evaluated effectiveness of moderate hypofractionation (15–16 fractions in 3 weeks) in the setting of whole breast irradiation (WBI) and postmastectomy radiotherapy (PMRT). Especially data from the START Trialists’ Group [] and Ontario trial [] showed no evidence of a differential effect of fractionation schedule for tumour control by age, type of primary surgery, axillary node status, tumour grade, use of adjuvant chemotherapy or boost radiotherapy. While, based on all these data, moderate hypofractionation in WBI has already been established as standard therapy, there are still concerns about acute and long-term toxicity (lymph oedema, shoulder stiffness, plexus liaison) in moderate hypofractionated nodal radiotherapy. Based on data from the UNICANCER HypoG-01 phase III trial [] and the SKAGEN‑1 trial [], no statistical differences can be demonstrated in late normal tissue effects, including lymphoedema. Concerning moderate hypofractionation after breast reconstruction, results from the randomized controlled FABREC trial were published by Wong et al. [] comparing quality of life (QoL) and local outcomes after immediate implant-based reconstruction between the different fractionation schemes. After a median follow-up of 31.8 months there were no significant differences in physical wellbeing and overall toxicity between the two regimes. Preliminary results from the randomized controlled RT CHARM trial [], recently presented at ASTRO 2024, also demonstrated no differences regarding the rate of reconstruction-associated complications after 2 years. Based on these data, there is clear evidence that in 2025 moderate hypofractionation is the standard treatment in WBI, partial breast irradiation (PBI), and PMRT with or without reconstruction and lymph node irradiation. With the indication for local boost therapy, data from the START trials and Canadian trial provide sufficient data for a safe sequential application, prolonging treatment for at least another 4 days. With a simultaneously integrated boost, by escalating the dose in the former tumour bed while delivering a standard dose to the remaining breast tissue, treatment burden can be reduced to 15 fractions. The IMPORT-HIGH trial [] and NRG RTOG 1005 trial [] resulted in very low 5‑year in breast tumour recurrence rates (2 and 2.2%) with no differences in toxicity or cosmetic outcome for simultaneous versus sequential boost.