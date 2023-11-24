Sex differences in the management and outcome of acute coronary syndrome—Still an issue of equal treatment?

In addition to the reports on sex discrepancies in presentation and acute management of ACS, disparities also exist with respect to treatment. Women were less likely to receive evidence-based ACS treatment including early dual antiplatelet therapy, heparins, reperfusion therapy and secondary prevention treatment in a large Chinese study []. Similar observations were reported from Germany, where women were significantly less likely to undergo PCI and coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG) than men []. In line, another large study from Switzerland including > 220,000 ACS patients reported a lower likelihood to receive PCI or CABG for females as compared to males and also found less women to be admitted to the intensive care unit []. Late presentation due to noncardiac symptoms, followed by a lower proportion of reperfusion therapy in female patients was discussed. Furthermore, the fact that women were older and suffered from more comorbidities when presenting with ACS may have affected the eligibility for aggressive treatment []. However, that such differences were due to older age in women suffering from ACS was denied by a large prospective Swedish registry which found that women with STEMI were less likely to undergo coronary angiography and PCI regardless of age []. The authors furthermore found that women were less likely to be prescribed evidence-based treatment after ACS and finally stated that a sexist bias could not be ruled out as their findings were not supported by current guidelines []. On the contrary, registry data from Canada showed that the rate of prescribed evidence-based medical treatment was higher in women than in men after hospital discharge [].