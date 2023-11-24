Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Open Access 23.11.2023 | review article

Sex differences in the management and outcome of acute coronary syndrome—Still an issue of equal treatment?

verfasst von: Roya Anahita Mousavi, Gudrun Lamm, Maximilian Will, Konstantin Schwarz, Julia Mascherbauer, MD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
insite
SUCHEN

Summary

Significant sex-specific differences were described in the presentation, management and outcome of acute coronary syndrom (ACS) patients. Female ACS patients more often presented with noncardiac symptoms, which lead to significant time delays between symptom onset and treatment. Furthermore, multiple studies from various countries described that women with ACS were less likely to receive the medical or reperfusion therapy recommended by the respective guidelines, resulting in higher in-hospital mortality rates.
The treating physicians and the patients need to be more aware of the described differences to ensure the best possible medical care for ACS patients, irrespective of sex.
Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Introduction

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) represents an urgent/emergent condition that is associated with significant mortality. Sex-related differences in presentation, management and outcome of ACS have repeatedly been postulated. Very recently, a Portuguese research group reported that in a large contemporary cohort women had a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular events and death after ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) submitted to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), even after multivariable correction for confounders [1]. Such disparities, if they do exist, would be indeed troubling and would urgently require efforts to address them.
This review aimed to summarize the existing literature and current knowledge regarding sex-specific differences in patients presenting with ACS.

Sex differences in ACS presentation and management

For long it has been postulated that women with ACS frequently present with “atypical” or noncardiac symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, neck and back pain [24]. Recently, the terms “typical and atypical” were critically discussed because of the lack of a reference group for “typical” chest pain [5]. As a result, the 2021 guidelines of the American College of Cardiology for the management of chest pain stated that the terms “cardiac or noncardiac” symptoms should be used instead of “typical or atypical” [6]. Chest pain has been shown to represent the main ACS symptom in both sexes [7], and “typical” or “cardiac” symptoms were reported to have a greater predictive value in women than in men [8].
There are consistent data that women presenting with ACS are significantly older and suffer from more comorbidities than males [1, 912]. In addition, the time delay between symptom onset and treatment of ACS has been shown to be significantly longer in women. A study from Vienna on 4593 patients reported significant delays in onset of pain to first medical contact in female STEMI patients [13]. Similarly, Stehli et al. observed significant time delays between symptom onset and presentation in women with STEMI, even after adjustment for age and comorbidities [14]. A large study from China, including over 82,000 patients, confirmed delays in the presentation of female STEMI patients, who presented 1.4 h later than men [9]. Marinho et al. reported a longer door-to-balloon time in female ACS patients younger than 55 years as compared to men [1] and another study from Australia on 4859 ACS patients observed delayed arrivals of female patients in the emergency department [15]. Finally, a recent review including 43 studies stated that in over 90% of them longer symptom-to-balloon or door-to-balloon times in female STEMI patients as compared to men were reported [16]. As an explanation most authors discussed that women more often presented with noncardiac symptoms, leading to misinterpretation due to a lack of awareness of both patients and doctors [9, 14, 16]. Furthermore, the culprit lesion was more frequently reported to be the right or circumflex coronary artery in women while men more often presented with left anterior descending artery lesions, which lead to more subtle electrocardiogram changes in women [14].

Sex differences in ACS treatment

In addition to the reports on sex discrepancies in presentation and acute management of ACS, disparities also exist with respect to treatment. Women were less likely to receive evidence-based ACS treatment including early dual antiplatelet therapy, heparins, reperfusion therapy and secondary prevention treatment in a large Chinese study [9]. Similar observations were reported from Germany, where women were significantly less likely to undergo PCI and coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG) than men [17]. In line, another large study from Switzerland including > 220,000 ACS patients reported a lower likelihood to receive PCI or CABG for females as compared to males and also found less women to be admitted to the intensive care unit [12]. Late presentation due to noncardiac symptoms, followed by a lower proportion of reperfusion therapy in female patients was discussed. Furthermore, the fact that women were older and suffered from more comorbidities when presenting with ACS may have affected the eligibility for aggressive treatment [9, 17, 18]. However, that such differences were due to older age in women suffering from ACS was denied by a large prospective Swedish registry which found that women with STEMI were less likely to undergo coronary angiography and PCI regardless of age [19]. The authors furthermore found that women were less likely to be prescribed evidence-based treatment after ACS and finally stated that a sexist bias could not be ruled out as their findings were not supported by current guidelines [19]. On the contrary, registry data from Canada showed that the rate of prescribed evidence-based medical treatment was higher in women than in men after hospital discharge [20].

Sex differences in short-term ACS outcome

Evidence regarding sex-specific differences in outcome following ACS revealed conflicting results. Women with ACS were shown to be at a higher risk of bleeding, related to smaller body volume, older age, and smaller blood vessels [21, 22]. Regarding PCI in STEMI only, data from Australia showed a higher adjusted 30-day mortality rate in women [14]. Furthermore, female sex was identified as an independent predictor for in-hospital mortality in STEMI but not NSTEMI patients in 875,735 German patients [17]. A recent large study from the USA by Ashraf et al. found a higher risk-adjusted in-hospital mortality of female STEMI patients treated with PCI or CABG from 2017–2019 while no sex differences were found in NSTEMI patients treated with PCI in that period [23]. However, when NSTEMI was treated with CAGB, women had a higher mortality risk [23]. A higher adjusted risk of in-hospital mortality in female ACS patients treated with CABG has also been described by several other studies with large sample sizes [2427]. This finding was discussed as being due to smaller coronary vessels in women, increasing the likelihood of acute bypass graft failure, in addition to longer treatment delays in females with ACS [23, 24].
On the contrary, only two studies reported no significant sex-related differences in short-term survival after ACS, treated with PCI or CABG, after adjustment for clinical characteristics [10, 28].

Sex differences in long-term ACS outcome

Inconsistent results were reported regarding the impact of sex on long-term ACS mortality. Several large studies found no sex-specific differences after adjusting for clinical risk factors in ACS patients treated with or without PCI or CABG [13, 18, 20, 28, 29], while a more recent study described a lower long-term ACS mortality risk in women as compared to men [30]. Conversely, a very recent single center study from Portugal that retrospectively included 884 STEMI patients, found a significantly higher 5‑year mortality risk in female patients, even after propensity score matching [1].
As for ACS patients treated with CABG a higher all-cause long-term mortality has been observed in male patients [24, 31]. Conversely, another study observed no sex differences in long-term mortality in CABG patients, however, women experienced a higher risk of major adverse cardiac events [32].

Conclusion

Significant sex-specific differences were described in the presentation, management and outcome of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients. Female ACS patients more often presented with noncardiac symptoms, which lead to significant time delays between symptom onset and treatment. Furthermore, multiple studies from various countries described that women with ACS were less likely to receive the medical or reperfusion therapy recommended by the respective guidelines, resulting in higher in-hospital mortality rates.
The treating physicians and the patients need to be more aware of the described differences to ensure the best possible medical care for ACS patients, irrespective of sex.

Conflict of interest

R.A. Mousavi, G. Lamm, M. Will, K. Schwarz and J. Mascherbauer declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
1.
Martinho M, Cale R, Briosa A, Pereira E, Pereira A, Grade SJ, et al. Ladies first: awareness for the risk of adverse outcomes of female patients after ST-segment elevation acute coronary syndrome. European J of Heart Fail. 2023;25(331):2.
2.
Goldberg RJ, O’Donnell C, Yarzebski J, Bigelow C, Savageau J, Gore JM. Sex differences in symptom presentation associated with acute myocardial infarction: a population-based perspective. Am Heart J. 1998;136(2):189–95. CrossRefPubMed
3.
Dey S, Flather MD, Devlin G, Brieger D, Gurfinkel EP, Steg PG, et al. Sex-related differences in the presentation, treatment and outcomes among patients with acute coronary syndromes: the Global Registry of Acute Coronary Events. Heart. 2009;95(1):20–6. CrossRefPubMed
4.
van Oosterhout REM, de Boer AR, Maas A, Rutten FH, Bots ML, Peters SAE. Sex Differences in Symptom Presentation in Acute Coronary Syndromes: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. J Am Heart Assoc. 2020;9(9):e14733. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
5.
DeVon HA, Mirzaei S, Zègre-Hemsey J. Typical and Atypical Symptoms of Acute Coronary Syndrome: Time to Retire the Terms? JAHA. 2020;9(7):e15539. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
6.
Gulati M, Levy PD, Mukherjee D, Amsterdam E, Bhatt DL, Birtcher KK, et al. 2021 AHA/ACC/ASE/CHEST/SAEM/SCCT/SCMR Guideline for the Evaluation and Diagnosis of Chest Pain: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines. Circulation. 2021;144(22):e368–e454.
7.
Lichtman JH, Leifheit EC, Safdar B, Bao H, Krumholz HM, Lorenze NP, et al. Sex Differences in the Presentation and Perception of Symptoms Among Young Patients With Myocardial Infarction: Evidence from the VIRGO Study (Variation in Recovery: Role of Gender on Outcomes of Young AMI Patients). Circulation. 2018;137(8:781–90. CrossRef
8.
Ferry AV, Anand A, Strachan FE, Mooney L, Stewart SD, Marshall L, et al. Presenting Symptoms in Men and Women Diagnosed With Myocardial Infarction Using Sex-Specific Criteria. J Am Heart Assoc. 2019;8(17):e12307. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
9.
Hao Y, Liu J, Liu J, Yang N, Smith SC Jr., Huo Y, et al. Sex Differences in In-Hospital Management and Outcomes of Patients With Acute Coronary Syndrome. Circulation. 2019;139(15):1776–85. CrossRefPubMed
10.
Ronco R, Rea F, Filippelli A, Maggioni AP, Corrao G. Sex-Related Differences in Outpatient Healthcare of Acute Coronary Syndrome: Evidence from an Italian Real-World Investigation. J Clin Med. 2023;12(8).
11.
Lee CY, Liu KT, Lu HT, Mohd AR, Fong AYY, Ahmad WWA. Sex and gender differences in presentation, treatment and outcomes in acute coronary syndrome, a 10 year study from a multi-ethnic Asian population: The Malaysian National Cardiovascular Disease Database-Acute Coronary Syndrome (NCVD-ACS) registry. PLoS ONE. 2021;16(2):e246474. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
Huber E, Le Pogam MA, Clair C. Sex related inequalities in the management and prognosis of acute coronary syndrome in Switzerland: cross sectional study. BMJ Med. 2022;1(1):e000300.
13.
Piackova E, Jäger B, Farhan S, Christ G, Schreiber W, Weidinger F, et al. Gender differences in short- and long-term mortality in the Vienna STEMI registry. Int J Cardiol. 2017;244:303–8. CrossRefPubMed
14.
Stehli J, Martin C, Brennan A, Dinh DT, Lefkovits J, Zaman S. Sex Differences Persist in Time to Presentation, Revascularization, and Mortality in Myocardial Infarction Treated With Percutaneous Coronary Intervention. J Am Heart Assoc. 2019;8(10):e12161. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
15.
Mnatzaganian G, Braitberg G, Hiller JE, Kuhn L, Chapman R. Sex differences in in-hospital mortality following a first acute myocardial infarction: symptomatology, delayed presentation, and hospital setting. BMC Cardiovasc Disord. 2016;16(1):109. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Babiolakis CS, Sharma S, Sayed N, Abunassar JG, Haseeb S, Abuzeid W. The Effect of Sex on Door-to-Balloon Time in Patients Presenting With ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction and Referred for Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: A Systematic Review. Cardiovascular Revascularization Medicine. 2022;37:120–7.
17.
Kuehnemund L, Koeppe J, Feld J, Wiederhold A, Illner J, Makowski L, et al. Gender differences in acute myocardial infarction—A nationwide German real-life analysis from 2014 to 2017. Clin Cardiol. 2021;44(7):890–8. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
18.
Vogel B, Farhan S, Hahne S, Kozanli I, Kalla K, Freynhofer MK, et al. Sex-related differences in baseline characteristics, management and outcome in patients with acute coronary syndrome without ST-segment elevation. Eur Heart J Acute Cardiovasc Care. 2016;5(4):347–53. CrossRefPubMed
19.
Redfors B, Angerås O, Råmunddal T, Petursson P, Haraldsson I, Dworeck C, et al. Trends in Gender Differences in Cardiac Care and Outcome After Acute Myocardial Infarction in Western Sweden: A Report From the Swedish Web System for Enhancement of Evidence-Based Care in Heart Disease Evaluated According to Recommended Therapies (SWEDEHEART). J Am Heart Assoc. 2015;4(7).
20.
Udell JA, Koh M, Qiu F, Austin PC, Wijeysundera HC, Bagai A, et al. Outcomes of Women and Men With Acute Coronary Syndrome Treated With and Without Percutaneous Coronary Revascularization. JAHA. 2017;6(1):e4319. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
21.
Ten Haaf ME, van Geuns RJ, van der Linden M, Smits PC, de Vries AG, Doevendans PA, et al. Sex-related bleeding risk in acute coronary syndrome patients receiving dual antiplatelet therapy with aspirin and a P2Y12 inhibitor. Med Princ Pract. 2023;.
22.
Dillinger JG, Ducrocq G, Elbez Y, Cohen M, Bode C, Pollack C Jr., et al. Sex Differences in Ischemic and Bleeding Outcomes in Patients With Non-ST-Segment-Elevation Acute Coronary Syndrome Undergoing Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Insights From the TAO Trial. Circ Cardiovasc Interv. 2021;14(1:e9759. CrossRef
23.
Ashraf M, Jan MF, Bajwa TK, Carnahan R, Zlochiver V, Allaqaband SQ. Sex Disparities in Diagnostic Evaluation and Revascularization in Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction‑A 15-Year Nationwide Study. J Am Heart Assoc. 2023;12(6):e27716. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
24.
Kytö V, Sipilä J, Tornio A, Rautava P, Gunn J. Sex-Based Outcomes After Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting. Ann Thorac Surg. 2021;112(6):1974–81. CrossRefPubMed
25.
Swaminathan RV, Feldman DN, Pashun RA, Patil RK, Shah T, Geleris JD, et al. Gender Differences in In-Hospital Outcomes After Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting. Am J Cardiol. 2016;118(3):362–8. CrossRefPubMed
26.
Bukkapatnam RN, Yeo KK, Li Z, Amsterdam EA. Operative Mortality in Women and Men Undergoing Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (from the California Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Outcomes Reporting Program). Am J Cardiol. 2010;105(3):339–42. CrossRefPubMed
27.
Alam M, Lee V‑V, Elayda MA, Shahzad SA, Yang EY, Nambi V, et al. Association of gender with morbidity and mortality after isolated coronary artery bypass grafting. A propensity score matched analysis. Int J Cardiol. 2013;167(1):180–4. CrossRefPubMed
28.
Lin DS, Lin YS, Lee JK, Kao HL. Sex differences following percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary artery bypass surgery for acute myocardial infarction. Biol Sex Differ. 2022;13(1):18. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
29.
Bucholz EM, Butala NM, Rathore SS, Dreyer RP, Lansky AJ, Krumholz HM. Sex differences in long-term mortality after myocardial infarction: a systematic review. Circulation. 2014;130(9:757–67. CrossRef
30.
Ravn-Fischer A, Perers E, Karlsson T, Caidahl K, Hartford M. Seventeen-Year Mortality following the Acute Coronary Syndrome: Gender-Specific Baseline Variables and Impact on Outcome. Cardiology. 2019;143(1):22–31. CrossRefPubMed
31.
Kytö V, Sipilä J, Rautava P, Gunn J. Sex Differences in Outcomes Following Acute Coronary Syndrome Treated With Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery. Heart Lung Circ. 2021;30(1):100–7. CrossRefPubMed
32.
Sattartabar B, Ajam A, Pashang M, Jalali A, Sadeghian S, Mortazavi H, et al. Sex and age difference in risk factor distribution, trend, and long-term outcome of patients undergoing isolated coronary artery bypass graft surgery. BMC Cardiovasc Disord. 2021;21(1):460. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Metadaten
Titel
Sex differences in the management and outcome of acute coronary syndrome—Still an issue of equal treatment?
verfasst von
Roya Anahita Mousavi
Gudrun Lamm
Maximilian Will
Konstantin Schwarz
Julia Mascherbauer, MD
Publikationsdatum
23.11.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-023-02302-4