 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

15.06.2021 | original article

Sensory wellbeing workshops for inpatient and day-care patients with anorexia nervosa

Zeitschrift:
neuropsychiatrie
Autoren:
Dr. Kate Tchanturia, C. Baillie, C. Biggs, A. Carr, A. Harrison, Z. Li, C. McFie, O. Oyeleye, C. Toloza
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

The wellbeing of patients with eating disorders is one of the priorities in the “bigger picture” of treatment for eating disorders. Sensory soothing strategies for sensory sensitivities are supportive tools which could be useful in day-care and inpatient clinical programmes.

Methods

Evaluation of multiple separate sensory wellbeing workshops consisting of psychoeducation and experiential components delivered in inpatient and intensive day-care services was performed. Participants’ self-report questionnaires were evaluated pre- and post-workshop. Additionally, patients’ comments and qualitative feedback was collected after completion of the workshop.

Results

There was strong evidence that self-reported awareness of sensory wellbeing, awareness of strategies to enhance sensory wellbeing, and confidence in managing sensory wellbeing increased after the workshops with positive qualitative feedback from participants. The feedback questionnaires highlighted that patients found the sessions useful and were able to use some of the skills and strategies they learned in the workshop.

Conclusion

This pilot work on sensory wellbeing workshops with a protocol-based format was feasible and beneficial for the patient group. Preliminary evidence suggests that delivery of similar workshops could be sensible in addition to treatment as usual in inpatient and day-care programmes.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1481.0