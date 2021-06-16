Sensory wellbeing workshops for inpatient and day-care patients with anorexia nervosa

Summary

Background The wellbeing of patients with eating disorders is one of the priorities in the “bigger picture” of treatment for eating disorders. Sensory soothing strategies for sensory sensitivities are supportive tools which could be useful in day-care and inpatient clinical programmes.

Methods Evaluation of multiple separate sensory wellbeing workshops consisting of psychoeducation and experiential components delivered in inpatient and intensive day-care services was performed. Participants’ self-report questionnaires were evaluated pre- and post-workshop. Additionally, patients’ comments and qualitative feedback was collected after completion of the workshop.

Results There was strong evidence that self-reported awareness of sensory wellbeing, awareness of strategies to enhance sensory wellbeing, and confidence in managing sensory wellbeing increased after the workshops with positive qualitative feedback from participants. The feedback questionnaires highlighted that patients found the sessions useful and were able to use some of the skills and strategies they learned in the workshop.