Screening for ovarian cancer: is there still hope?
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
Mainly diagnosed at advanced stage, ovarian cancer still remains the most lethal gynecological malignancy. Regarding screening and early detection, ovarian cancer poses particular challenges. To date, no screening test has been proven capable of leading to a mortality benefit. In this short review, we summarize and discuss the underlying literature on screening for ovarian cancer, focusing on average-risk, asymptomatic women as well as women at high risk. We also discuss the continuous advances and limits in liquid biopsies for early detection and screening of ovarian cancer.