Comparison of art preferences in patient rooms between chronic pain patients, palliative care patients and physicians

The objective of this study was to compare art style preferences (Fig.) in patient rooms between chronic pain patients and physicians. Additionally, the art preferences of palliative care patients were exploratively compared with the art preferences of the first two groups. A preference for natural views was investigated exploratively in all groups.

Visual art seems to mitigate stress caused by hospitalization []. However, artwork is generally not chosen by patients but rather by clinical staff, whose decisions may differ from patients’ preferences []. Evidence-based art (EBA) involves the investigation of art effects [] and can guide the use of art in hospitals [], since art can improve wellbeing, symptoms, and signs []. In a recent review, we found that patients’ preferences for nature scenes can be explained by the human tendency to be attracted to convenient nature (biophilia) []. However, social interaction and avoidance of mental deprivation are enhanced by various types of artwork; thus, we recommend a diverse mix of abstract and figurative art for public rooms []. Nevertheless, the level of evidence of the assessed studies was low, and EBA may therefore not be considered when artwork is chosen [].

Methods

This prospective observational monocentric nonrandomized study was performed from April 2021 to November 2022 at a tertiary care center (German Clinical Trials Register, DRKS00019845, 03.01.2020; ethics committee approval on 03.12.2019; chair: Prof. H. M. Mehdorn, Christian-Albrechts-University Kiel, Germany; no. D563/19). All data were recorded anonymously. 79 adult chronic pain patients, 79 adult palliative care patients, and 79 physicians from the Department of Anesthesiology and Operative Intensive Care Medicine, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Campus Kiel, were included. Patients without written informed consent, underage patients or patients unable to provide informed consent, and patients without communication ability were excluded.

After providing written informed consent, patients were asked in a verbal interview using a standardized questionnaire to choose one of 16 artworks that they would prefer for their patient room and to give reasons for their choice. Age, sex, and the highest educational grade were obtained. Physicians were anonymously asked in written form using a standardized questionnaire which of the same 16 artworks they would prefer for their patients’ rooms and which artwork they would prefer in their room if they were patients themselves, with the option to give reasons. Information about the study was presented to physicians during an educational meeting beforehand, and consent was given by anonymous participation.

8 ] and according to motive preferences in our previous study on dream suggestions in anesthesia. This study was designed to investigate the effect of preoperative positive dream suggestion on the incidence and content of dreaming during general anesthesia. Patients selected their preferred dream content before the induction of general anesthesia and were verbally guided to relax and imagine these dreams. Commonly preferred dream contents were activities in nature, pets, and relatives or friends. Therefore, we assumed that patients would regard these motifs as appropriate subjects of figurative art in hospitals [ 9 ]. The 16 artworks included eight figurative pictures from the 19th century provided by the Kunsthalle zu Kiel, Christian-Albrechts-Universität, Kiel, Germany, depicting landscapes, animals, and people and chosen according to favored motives in the literature [] and according to motive preferences in our previous study on dream suggestions in anesthesia. This study was designed to investigate the effect of preoperative positive dream suggestion on the incidence and content of dreaming during general anesthesia. Patients selected their preferred dream content before the induction of general anesthesia and were verbally guided to relax and imagine these dreams. Commonly preferred dream contents were activities in nature, pets, and relatives or friends. Therefore, we assumed that patients would regard these motifs as appropriate subjects of figurative art in hospitals [].

10 ]. All artworks were presented on PowerPoint (Microsoft, Redmond, WA, USA) slides and on a wall poster. The eight figurative pictures were selected from 25 pictures preliminarily selected by R. Göckede, C. Zippel, and A. Hüsch. The abstract artworks were abstract photographs chosen from artworks created for hospitals by artists of the Muthesius University of Fine Arts and Design, Kiel, Germany, with written consent to use the works for the study and associated publications []. All artworks were presented on PowerPoint (Microsoft, Redmond, WA, USA) slides and on a wall poster.

