Sarcopenia assessed by updated EWGSOP criteria: impact on survival in patients undergoing curative gastrectomy for gastric cancer

Background The association between sarcopenia and survival in patients with gastric cancer remains a topic of ongoing controversy. The primary objective of this study was to investigate the impact of sarcopenia on long-term outcomes after curative surgery for gastric cancer.

Methods A prospective observational study was conducted on consecutive patients undergoing curative gastrectomy for gastric adenocarcinoma. The sarcopenia diagnosis was established based on the European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People 2 (EWGSOP2) criteria, which assess muscle strength, muscle mass volume, and physical performance. Long-term follow-ups were conducted at set intervals.

Results There were 26 (20.2%) patients in the sarcopenia group and 103 (79.8%) in the non-sarcopenia group. The median follow-up period of the living patients was 59 (42.9–68.4) months. Estimated rates for overall survival (OS) were 34.3% (19.4–60.7) vs. 62.3% (53.1–73.2), for recurrence-free survival (RFS) were 18% (5.6–57.4) vs. 55.5% (44.6–69.1), and for time to recurrence (TTR) were 48.7% (24.5–96.8) vs. 67.9% (57.9–79.5) in the sarcopenia and non-sarcopenia groups, respectively. In univariable Cox regression analysis, sarcopenia was significantly associated with OS (2.21, 1.22–3.99, p = 0.009) and RFS (2.17, 1.20–3.91, p = 0.010) but not with TTR (1.48, 0.64–3.41, p = 0.359). However, sarcopenia was not significantly associated with OS (1.74, 0.90–3.39, p = 0.102), RFS (1.54, 0.78–3.05, p = 0.213), or TTR (1.21, 0.48–3.05, p = 0.681) in multivariable analysis.