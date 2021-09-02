San Antonio 2020 update—the top 3 surgical abstracts

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium is one of the largest meetings addressing the treatment of breast cancer patients; therefore, the meeting is of high interest for breast cancer specialists from around the world.

From the meeting in 2020, which was held virtually, I have picked the top three surgical abstracts to show new developments in the surgical treatment of breast cancer patients.

The first abstract addresses the question of whether an axillary dissection is necessary or not, in a selected patient cohort. The results, even after a short follow-up time, could confirm the findings of the ACOZOG Z 0011 trial.

The second abstract refers to the question of whether sentinel node biopsy is always mandatory in older patients with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Finally, the third abstract focuses on a trial dedicated to the sentinel lymph node after neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

These three abstracts show the importance of the surgical management of the axilla, under special circumstances.