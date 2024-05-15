Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Percutaneous coronary procedures (PCPs) have evolved rapidly over the last decades with radial access, 3rd generation drug-eluting stents and highly effective antiplatelet therapy as the interventional standard. Therefore, treating PCP patients as outpatients with discharge on the day of procedure (SDD) has become feasible, reducing treatment costs, saving in-house resources and satisfying a clear patient preference towards early discharge. With adequate patient selection, SDD treatment strategies have shown an excellent safety profile across randomized trials and large registries, spanning decades of interventional cardiology practice. However, similar to other European Countries, SDD programs are being implemented rather cautiously, mostly due to safety concerns. …
Metadaten
Titel
Same day discharge after percutaneous coronary procedures
verfasst von
Mathias C Brandt, MD
Alexander Niessner, MD, MSc in Epidemiology (LSHTM)
Matthias Frick, MD
Publikationsdatum
01.05.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift / Ausgabe Sonderheft 3/2024
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-024-02378-6