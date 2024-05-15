Same-day discharge after percutaneous coronary procedures—Structured review and comprehensive meta-analysis

Introduction
Methods
Literature review
1. Slagboom et al., 2001 [53]
Observational, prospective, single arm
Total: 159
SDD: 100%
Elective PCI, stable and unstable AP. Lesion type C (13%), SVG (3%)
Netherlands
35%
None
Death, MI, stroke, TVR, bleeding complications, rehospitalization
No rehospitalizations
SDD: 106
No adverse events 6–24 h
2. Kumar et al., 2004 [19]
Observational, prospective single arm
120
Total: 97.3%
Elective PCI, MV (19.4%), lesion type C (27.5%), multistent, SVG (1.7%)
UK
20%
0.8% (1x stent thrombosis)
MACE (death, MI, stroke, TVR, rehospitalization) at 30 days
MACE at 30 days 0.67%
SDD: 100%
3. Oh et al., 2004 [47]
Observational, prospective, single arm
Total: 230
SDD: 100%
Elective PCI, MV (8.3%), lesion type C (24.3%)
South Korea
10%
None (1% minor hematoma, bleeding)
MACE (death, MI, stroke, TVR, CABG, major bleeding)
0–24h: 1% hematoma, 1% bleeding. 0% MACE. After 7 days: 0.5% hematoma, 0% MACE
SDD: 206
4. Slagboom et al., 2005 [18]
Observational, prospective, randomized radial vs. femoral access
Total: 644
SDD: 52.8%
Elective PCI, multivessel PCI, lesion type C (18%), SVG (2%)
Netherlands
42%
0.26% (1x stent thrombosis)
Primary: death, MI, emergency CABG, re-PTCA, readmission, entry site complication, major bleeding at 24 h. Secondary: patient comfort, cost-effectiveness
SDD: 0.26% MACE (1 stent thrombosis)
SDD: 375
OS: 46.0%
OS: 8.17% MACE (1 death, 13 MI, 2 re-PTCA, 7 emergency CABG)
5. Bertrand et al., 2008 [54]
RCT, prospective
SDD: 504
SDD: 100%
Elective and acute PCI, complex PCI, NSTEMI
Canada
12%
None
Death, MI, revascularization, major bleeding, thrombocytopenia, access site complication, rehospitalization at 30 days
No difference composite 30-day (1.4% vs. 1.8%), 6‑month, 1‑year EP
OS: 501
OS: 100%
SDD had abciximab bolus only
6. Chaumeil et al., 2008 [55]
Observational, prospective, single arm
130
SDD: 97.1%
DA, Elective PCI, ad hoc PCI, bifurcation (26.1%), LM (1.4%)
France
24.4%
None (3% minor complic.)
Death, MI, stroke, repeat PCI, emergency bypass surgery, major bleeding, allergic reaction
No rehospitalizations
No adverse events 6–24 h
1x allergic reaction, 1x forearm edema, 1x chest pain
7. Jabara et al.,
2008 [23]
Observational, prospective, single center
SDD: 12
OS: 438
SDD: 100%
Elective and acute PCI, NSTEMI, STEMI (3%), MV (31%), lesion type C (8%), bifurcation (7%), CTO (1.4%), LIMA/SVG (3%)
USA
SDD only selected patients
None
Death, MI, TLR, access site complications
OS: adverse events in 5.4%, 4.4% 0–6h; 0.9%> 24h
OS: 100%
No adverse events 6–24 h
8. Chung et al.,
2010 [34]
Observational, prospective, parallel group
SDD: 214
OS: 446
SDD: 100%
Elective PCI
Taiwan
ND
None
Death, MI, stroke, emergency CABG, post-PCI angina, vascular access complications
No difference in 30-day MACE SDD vs. OS: 0.2% vs. 1.4%
OS: 100%
Ad hoc PCI, MV (2.8%), RA (0.9%)
9. Herman,
2011 [56]
Observational, prospective, single arm
130
SDD: 82%
Elective PCI, MV (21%), CTO (9%)
New Zealand
0%
None
Death, MI, TVR, re-hospitalization
No deaths within 30 days, No rehospitalizations
No adverse events 6–24 h
10. Le Corvoisier et al., 2013 [49]
Observational, prospective, single arm
220
SDD: 100%
Elective PCI, MV (14.1%), bifurcation (21.5%), multi-stent, CTO (8.6%)
France
3.2%
None
Death, MI, TVR, readmission, bleeding, patient anxiety, patient satisfaction at 24 h and 30 days
No MACCE within 24 h. 1 Patient with MI at 30 days
87% patient satisfaction
11. Hodkinson et al., 2013 [26]
Observational, prospective, single arm
1059
SDD: 98.1%
Elective and acute PCI, complex, MV (12.7%), bifurcation (31.4%), LM (3.5%)
Ireland
ND
None
MACE (death, stroke, MI, TVR), vascular complications at 30 days
MACE 0.89% at 30 days
12. Muthusamy et al., 2013 [57]
Observational, prospective, single arm
200
SDD: 25%
Elective PCI, MV (7.5%), protected LM (0.5%)
USA
ND
None (4% minor bleeding)
MACE (death, stroke, MI, TLR, TVR, major bleeding, vascular complications)
MACE: 0–24h 0%; 1–7 days 0%
75% femoral access
13. Aydin et al., 2014 [58]
Observational, prospective, single arm
254
SDD: 100%
Elective PCI, complex, lesion type C (45.2%), LIMA/SVG (4.7%), CTO (10.2%)
Turkey
39%
None
Death, MI, major bleeding, local hematoma, aneurysm, arteriovenous fistula
MACE: 4 MI (1.6%) 0–2h; 4 MI (1.6%) > 24h. Minor bleeding: 8 (3.1%) 0–2h
Timing of complications: 54.2% 0–2h, 0% 2–24h, 45.8% > 24h
14. Saad et al., 2015 [50]
Observational, prospective, 2‑cohort
SDD: 149
OS: 154
SDD: 28%
Elective PCI, lesion type C (30.2%), MV (45.6%), LM (0.7%)
Australia
90% (predefined SDD criteria)
None
Death, MI, stroke, TVR, major bleeding, unplanned rehospitalization. Significance of post-PCI trop‑T levels
30-day: rehospitalization 3.4% (SDD) vs. 0.7% (OS; p = n. s.)
OS: 4%
16 months composite MACE: 6.1% (SDD) vs. 6.0% (OS; p = n. s.)
15. Singh et al., 2015 [59]
Observational, prospective, matched pair
SDD: 56
SDD: 96.6.%
Elective PCI, complex, MV (44.6%), CTO (3.6%)
India
8.2%
None
MACCE (cardiac death, stroke, MI, repeat PCI, urgent bypass surgery)
SDD: 1 patient stent thrombosis, 1 patient chest pain within 6 h, OS: 1 patient stent thrombosis within 6 h
OS: 56
OS: 100%
16. Cordoba-Soriano et al., 2017 [60]
Observational, prospective, multicenter
Total: 723
SDD: 99%
Elective PCI, MV (24.6%)
Spain
26%
None
MACE (death, MI, stent thrombosis, TLR, TVR, stroke, major bleeding, AKI, vascular complications, access site complications) at 24 h and 30 days
24 h MACE: 0.19% (1 rectal bleeding unrelated to access site); 30-day MACE: 0.56% (1 stent thrombosis, 1 re-PCI, 1 stroke)
SDD: 533
OS: 93%
OS: 190
17. Amin et al., 2018 [35]
Observational, prospective, single center
SDD: 230
SDD: 42%
Elective PCI, bifurcation (18%), MV, CTO (8%), RA (2%)
USA
ND
ND
MACE (death, stroke, MI, AKI, TVR, major bleeding, vascular complications)
MACE at 30 days: 0.43% (SDD) vs. 11.56% (OS)
OS: 1522
OS: 5%
18. Rodriguez-Araujo et al.,
2018 [61]
Observational, prospective, 2‑cohorts
SDD: 245
SDD: 100%
Elective PCI, low risk
USA
0%
ND
MACE (death, stroke, MI, TVR, renal failure) or cardiovascular complications, financial costs at 30 days
No difference In MACE SDD vs. OS: All-cause mortality (0% vs 0%), MI (0% vs. 0.08%), reintervention (2.5% vs. 2.1%), procedural complications (3.7% vs. 2.5%)
OS: 245
OS: 100%
19. Cordoba-Soriano et al., 2019 [28]
Prospective registry, multicenter Complex vs. simple PCI
SDD: 791
SDD: 99.8%
Elective PCI, complex, MV (16.2%), bifurcation (1.4%), CTO (3.3%), RA (1.1%), LM (1.0%)
Spain
24.5%
None (< 1% hematomas)
MACE (death, MI, TLR, TVR, non-TVR, major bleeding, stroke, AKI, major vascular complications) at 24 h and 30 days
Complex PCI: 0% MACE at 24 h and 30 days. Simple PCI: 0.17% at 24 h, 0.68% at 30 days
OS: 256
OS: 94.6%
20. Rodrigues et al., 2020 [22]
Observational, prospective, single center
SDD: 43
SDD: 91%
Elective PCI, MV (4.7%), bifurcation (16.3%), protected LM (2.3%)
Portugal
0.65%
None
Primary EP: MACE (death, stroke/TIA, urgent revascularization, vascular complication) at 4–24h and 1–30 days
30-day MACE: SDD 0% vs. OS 0% (p = n. s.)
OS: 111
OS: 59%
Secondary EP: unplanned hospital visit, readmission, recatheterization
Only minor adverse events detected
21. Gaba et al., 2021 [21]
RCT, prospective
SDD: 100
SDD: 20%
Elective LM-PCI, MV
USA
1.3%
ND
30-day MACE (death, MI, Stroke, TVR, stent-thrombosis)
30-day MACE: SDD 4%, OS 5% (p = 0.38)
OS: 835
OS: 27%
22. Kaur et al., 2022 [36]
Observational, prospective, single center
Total: 675
SDD: 82%
Elective PCI, ACS, lesion type C (63%), bifurcation (15.2%), CTO (5.3%), RA (2.3%), LM (0.2%)
18%
India
None
MACE at 30 days: death, stroke, MI, TVR, bleeding, rehospitalization
30 days to 6 weeks: SDD 0% vs. OS 0.61% (p = n. s.)
SDD: 132
OS: 52%
OS: 485
Publication (reference)
Study type
Sample size (n)
Radial access (%)
Clinical setting*
Country
Excluded or switch to OS (%)
Major complications 6–24 h
Primary endpoint
Outcome
1. Ziakas et al.,
2003 [62]
Observational, retrospective, single arm
943
SDD: 100%
Elective PCI, lesion type C (17%), MV (16%)
Canada
14%
None (2.8% minor)
Death, MI, TVR, rehospitalization, access-site complications at 24 h and 30 days
0–24h: 2.8% minor access site complications, 2% chest pain
30 days: 1.3% repeat angio, 0.4% stent thrombosis
2. Wiper et al.,
2006 [63]
Observational, retrospective, single arm
SDD: 377
SDD: 94%
Elective PCI, MV (33%), lesion type C 28%, bypass graft (3%)
UK
15%
None
Death, Angina, TLR, heart failure, major/minor bleeding, intracranial bleeding, hematuria at 30 days
SDD: 1 Cardiac death 72 h post procedure, 2 STEMI
OS: 65
OS: 61%
48 h post procedure (stent thrombosis), 9% hematoma
OS strategy only if peri-procedural adverse events
30-day MACE 0.68%
3. Small et al.,
2007 [27]
Observational, retrospective
SDD: 1174
SDD: 100%
PCI: Emergent 29%, urgent 54%, MV (23%), LM (2%)
USA
ND
None
Safety: death, stroke, MI, revascularization, major/minor bleeding
OS had higher risk patients with more frequent complications necessitating observation. 0.6% Urgent bypass, 0.6% PE, 0.5% bleeding, 1.2% death
Higher risk vs. lower risk patients
OS: 1015
OS: 100%
No adverse events 6–24h
4. Perret et al., 2009 [37]
Observational, retrospective, single center
Total: 3136
SDD: 80%
Elective PCI, complex (49%), bifurcation (13%), CTO (12%), RA (2%)
France
5.9%
None
MACE (death, MI, stroke, emergency re-PTCA, major bleeding) 0–6h, 6–24h, 1–3 days, 3–30 days postprocedure
30-day MACE: SDD 3.9%, no events within 6–24 h postprocedure. No comparator from OS patients for MACE
SDD: 95
Total: 17%
5. Gilchrist et al., 2012 [64]
Observational, retrospective, single arm
Total: 665
Total: 84%
Elective PCI, complex (22%), MV (3%), LM (5%), SVG (2%)
USA
0%
None
Death, MI, TVR, acute/late re-hospitalization
No deaths within 30 days, no rehospitalizations
SDD: 100
SDD: 100%
No adverse events 6–24 h
6. Koutouzis et al., 2017 [25]
Observational, retrospective
SDD: 28
SDD: 82.1% (ulnar 17.8%)
Elective PCI, single vessel, multistent
USA
ND
None
MACE (death, stroke, MI, TVR), major bleeding, stent thrombosis at 30 days
MACE 0% in 28 Pat. SDD
OS: 138
OS: 50%
Greece
MACE complex vs. noncomplex 3% vs. 0.7%
7. Amin et al., 2018 [15]
Retrospective, multicenter, cohort study
Total: 672,470
SDD: 8.9%
Elective PCI, complex, MV, lesion type C (69%), bifurcation (18%), CTO (8%), RA (2%)
USA
ND
ND
Death, MI, AKI, major bleeding
30-day: death OR SDD 0.29 (95% CI 0.14–0.63) vs. OS 1.82 (95% CI 1.68–1.98)
SDD: 60,920
OS: 3.4%
90-day: death OR SDD 1.60 (95% CI 1.20–2.12) vs. OS 3.99 (95% CI 3.74–4.26)
8. Rubimbura et al., 2018 [6]
Observational, retrospective
SDD: 1073
SDD: 98.5%
Elective PCI, MV (11.2%), bypass graft (1.2%)
France
34%
None
Prim. EP: MACCE (death, MI, stroke, repeat PCI, urgent cardiac surgery, major vasc. complication)
3.7% adverse events during PCI, 3.2% adverse events 0–6h post-PCI > OS, SDD: No MACCE within 24 h
OS: 562
OS: 89%
Sec. EP: readmission within 24 h
9. Madan et al., 2019 [5]
Observational, retrospective, longitudinal
SDD: 10,801
SDD: 56.4%
Elective PCI (41.5%), ad hoc PCI (58.0%), MV (24.4%)
Canada
ND
ND
Primary EP: All-cause mortality, MI, ACS, rehospitalization at 30 days and 1 year
30-day primary EP: SDD 1.3% vs. 1.6% OS (HR 0.84; 95% CI 0.65–1.08). 30-day mortality SDD 0.1% vs. OS 0.2% (HR 0.40; 95% CI 0.19–0.84)
OS: 25,171
OS: 37.5%
1‑year primary EP: SDD 6.5% vs. OS 7.6% (HR 0.85; 95% CI)
10. Rymer et al., 2019 [65]
Retrospective, multicenter
Total: 21,261
SDD: 53.2%
Elective PCI
USA
42.3%
ND
30-day mortality, readmission, 30-day accumulated mean costs
Propensity score matching. 30-day mortality: 0% SDD vs. 0.07% OS (p = 0.99). 30-day readmission 6.7% SDD vs. 5.6% OS (p = 0.24). Cost reduction median 1503 $ (CI 738–2250 $)
SDD: 728
OS: 20%
OS: 1456
11. Amin et al., 2020 [66]
Observational, retrospective
SDD: 539
SDD: 72.4%
Elective PCI, bifurcation, multistent, CTO (13.9%), protected LM (8.3%)
USA
22%
ND
Feasibility EP: success of SDD
Feasibility EP: SDD in 78%
OS: 152
OS: 59.2%
Safety EP: MACCE (death, stroke, MI, revasc), bleeding, AKI at 30 days
Safety EP: no difference SDD vs OS (3.2% vs. 3.5%; p = 0.195)
12. Ghanbari et al., 2020 [67]
Observational, retrospective, single center
Total: 876
SDD: 29%
NSTE-ACS, lesion type A, B1, B2, C
Denmark
ND
None
MACE: death, stroke, MI, revascularization, vascular complications, CABG, rehospitalization, bleeding
30-day MACE: SDD 1.5% vs. OS 1.4%
SDD: 190
OS: 21%
OS: 91% of early adverse events within 9 h postprocedure
OS: 686
13. Gokhale et al., 2020 [68]
Retrospective, single center
Total: 496
SDD: 100%
Elective PCI, single vessel, bifurcation, RA
USA
ND
None
Primary: MACE (death, MI, stroke), TVR at 30 days
30-day MACE: SDD 0% vs. OS 1.3% (p = 0.5)
SDD: 76
OS: 100%
Secondary: unscheduled medical contact
OS: 138
14. Liew et al., 2020 [20]
Observational, prospective, multicenter
SDD: 586
SDD: 67.1%
Elective PCI, complex (47.6%), MV (5.6%), LM (0.5%)
Australia
ND
ND
30-day MACCE (death, MI, TLR, major bleeding), average costs
30-day MACCE: 0.7% SDD vs. 1.7% OS (p = 0.253), 30-day rehospitalization: 0.7% SDD vs. 1.8% OS (p = 0.159)
OS: 17,515
OS: 45.5%
Favorable patient perception
15. Taxiarchi et al., 2020 [24]
Longitudinal, retrospective, multicenter
SDD: 2019
SDD: 24.1 to 58.3%
Elective LM PCI
UK
ND
ND
Mortality at 30 days
SDD: OR 0.70; 95% CI 0.30–1.65 in overall LM PCI, OR 0.48; 95% CI 0.17–1.41 in unprotected LM
OS: 4433
OS: 17.8 to 51.0%
OS: OR 0.58; 95% CI 0.25–1.34
16. Bradley et al., 2021 [4]
Observational, retrospective, multicenter
SDD: 114,461
SDD: 48.6%
Elective PCI, bifurcation, CTO, LM (1.9%)
USA
15.7%
ND
30-day mortality
30-day mortality: SDD 0.2% vs OS 0.2% (p = n. s.)
OS: 704,630
OS: 19.0%
17. Chan et al., 2021 [69]
Retrospective, single center
SDD: 106
SDD: 97%
Elective PCI, MV, multistent
Hong-Kong
ND
None
30-day MACE (death, MI, stent thrombosis, hypotension, AKI, acute liver failure, major bleeding, hematoma) at 24 h and 30 days
24 h MACE: SDD 0% vs. OS 10.8%. 30-day MACE: no difference between groups, no exact numbers presented
OS: 574
OS: 80%
18. Koutouzis et al., 2021 [40]
Retrospective, single center
Total: 173
SDD: 100%
Elective CTO PCI
Greece
70%
None
30-day MACE (death, MI, stroke, TVR, urgent bypass graft surgery, cardiac tamponade requiring pericardiocentesis or surgery, major bleeding, CIN)
In-hospital MACE: SDD 0% vs. OS 1.6% (p = 1.00)
SDD: 51
OS: 83%
30-day MACE: SDD 0% vs. OS 1.6% (p = 1.00)
OS: 122
19. Taxiarchi et al., 2021 [38]
Retrospective, multicenter, longitudinal
SDD: 1201
SD: 48%
Elective RA PCI, MV (14%), CTO (10%), LM (8.0%)
UK
6%
ND
30-day MACE
30-day MACE: SDD 0.5% vs. OS 0.35% (p = 0.409)
OS: 3390
OS: 30%
20. Abdel-Razek et al., 2022 [42]
Observational, retrospective
SDD: 267
SDD: 46.8%
Elective LM PCI
Canada
ND
None (3.4% > 48h)
Death, MI, rehospitalization at 30 days
Prim. composite EP significantly lower in SDD (OR 4.3; 95% CI 1.1–6.0)
OS: 194
OS: 34.5%
No adverse events < 48h
21. Hariri et al., 2022 [16]
Observational, retrospective, single center
Total: 2529
SDD: 92%
NSTE-ACS, complex, MV, LM (4%)
USA
45% (1144 excluded)
ND
Primary: unplanned all-cause hospital readmission at 30 days, bleeding, mortality at 30 days and 1 year
30-day: readmission 7% SDD vs. 11% OS (p = 0.06). Bleeding 0% SDD vs. 2% OS (p = 0.02). Mortality 0.3% SDD vs. 0.2% OS (p = 1.0)
SDD: 300
OS: 84%
OS: 1085
22. Taxiarchi et al., 2022 [39]
Observational, retrospective, multicenter
Total: 21,330
SDD: 47%
Elective CTO PCI, complex
UK
ND
ND
30-day mortality
30-day mortality: 0.12% SDD vs. 0.31% OS (p = 0.01)
SDD: 7567
OS: 28%
OS: 13,763
Comprehensive meta-analysis
Results
Review of clinical trials
Meta-analysis
Data on safety of SDD in specific patients/settings
Complex PCI
Older patients
Rotational atherectomy
Chronic total occlusions
Left main coronary artery PCI
Patient satisfaction
Discussion
Study
Reference
Number of RCT studies
Number of OBS studies
Sample size SDD
Sample size OS
Percentage radial access
Percentage femoral access
Endpoints
Outcome
Brayton et al. 2013
[10]
7
–
1256
1482
60.8%
39.2%
Death, MI, TVR, stroke, vascular and bleeding complications
87.3% successful SDD per protocol
No differences for composite primary endpoints: (prim. EP: 7.17% SDD vs. 6.07% OS; OR 0.90 (95% CI 0.43–1.87; p = 0.78); major bleeding/vascular complications: 1.88% SDD vs. 1.29% OS; OR 1.69%; 95% CI 0.84–3.40; p = 0.15)
–
30
10,065
3967
30%
70%
Death, MI, TLR, major bleeding, vasc complications
71.2% successful SDD per protocol
Primary endpoint at 1.00%, bleeding complications 0.68%. Documented timing of fatalities > 24h postprocedure
Abdelaal et al. 2013
[9]
5
–
1023
1016
49.2%
50.8%
Death, MI, MACE, rehospitalizations
80–88% successful SDD per protocol
Complications 6.5% (SDD) vs. 5.5% (OS)
–
8
3156
106,635
2.6%
97.4%
Death, MI, MACE, rehospitalizations
Complications 4.7% (SDD) vs. 9.6% (OS)
Bundhun et al. 2017
[11]
8
–
1598
1483
ND
ND
Death, MI, MACE, bleeding complications
SDD vs OS mortality: OR 0.22 (95% CI 0.04–1.35, p = 0.10); MI: OR 0.68 (95% CI 0.33–1.41; p = 0.30); MACE: OR 0.45 (95% CI 0.20–1.02, p = 0.06). No significant differences SDD vs OS for major endpoints
Lu et al., 2019
[12]
3
–
575
467
31%
69%
MACE (death, MI, stroke, repeat revascularization), arrhythmia, major/minor bleeding, hematoma, rehospitalization
MACE (OR: 0.75, 95% CI: 0.31–1.79; P = 0.51), mortality (OR: 0.26, 95% CI: 0.06–1.06; P = 0.06), stroke (OR: 1.46, 95% CI: 0.72–2.94; P =0.29), arrhythmia (OR: 1.30, 95% CI: 0.64–2.63; P =0.47), hematoma (OR: 1.00, 95% CI: 0.60–1.66; P = 1.00), major bleeding from access site (OR: 1.68, 95% CI: 0.22–12.85; P =0.62) no significant differences
–
8
21,112
140,999
4%
96%*