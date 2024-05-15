Same-day discharge after percutaneous coronary procedures—Consensus statement of the working group of interventional cardiology (AGIK) of the Austrian Society of Cardiology

Introduction
Aims
Methods
Consensus development
Review of scientific evidence
Current trends for PCP in an outpatient setting
International trends
Current clinical practice in Austria
Safety profile and outcome of SDD PCP
Review of clinical trials and meta-analyses
Data on safety of SDD in specific patients and settings
Patient satisfaction
Cost effectiveness
Guidelines and international consensus statements
SCAI Expert Consensus Document
SCAI Expert Consensus Update
SCAI Position Statement 2020 for ASC
ACC Expert Consensus Decision Pathway
Austrian Society of Cardiology Consensus
Publication
Chambers et al. (2009) [13]
Seto et al. (2018) [5]
Box et al. (2020) [4]
Rao et al. (2021) [3]
(This publication)
–
Exclusion criteria defined by each consensus/position paper grouped by category
Patient
Age
Age > 70 years
Age: no limit
Age: no limit
Age: no limit
Age: no limit
Clinical setting
NSTEMI or STEMI
NSTEMI or STEMI
ACS
NSTEMI or STEMI
Staged PCI for NSTEMI or STEMI no exclusion
Elevation of cardiac biomarkers
Continuing angina
Staged PCI for NSTEMI or STEMI no exclusion
Clinical condition
Unstable patient
Not clinically stable
Any signs of clinical instability
Any disease exacerbation of COPD/HF/hypertension
Any signs of clinical instability
Mental state
<NS>
<NS>
<NS>
Changes in mental state
Patient is mentally incapacitated
Diabetes
Insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus
Diabetes mellitus not clinically stable
<NS>
Diabetes mellitus: no concern if clinically stable
Diabetes mellitus: no concern if clinically stable especially no risk of hypoglycemia
COPD
COPD if significant or requiring medication
COPD if not clinically stable
Advanced COPD requiring oxygen
COPD: no concern if clinically stable
COPD: no concern if clinically stable
Severe pulmonary hypertension
Heart failure
LVEF < 55%
Decompensated HF, fluid overload
(No LVEF cut-off)
Decompensated HF
(NYHA classes 3 and 4)
HF: no concern if clinically stable
(No LVEF cut-off)
HF: no concern if clinically stable
(No LVEF cut-off)
LVEF < 30%
Valvular heart disease
Any valvular regurgitation
<NS>
Severe aortic stenosis
<NS>
<NS>
Renal function
eGFR < 60 ml/min
CKD not clinically stable
CKD with eGFR < 45 ml/min/1.73 m2 BSA
CKD: no concern if clinically stable
CKD no concern if clinically stable
On dialysis
CKD requiring prolonged hydration
Peripheral vascular disease (PVD)
Symptomatic PVD
PVD not clinically stable
Significant PVD limiting femoral or radial access
<NS>
PVD not clinically stable
PVD limiting radial/ulnar access
Cerebro-vascular disease
<NS>
<NS>
Recent TIA or stroke
<NS>
<NS>
Contrast allergy
Any contrast allergy
Contrast reaction with ongoing symptoms
Severe contrast allergy
<NS>
Contrast reaction with ongoing symptoms
Anemia
<NS>
<NS>
Anemia with Hb < 9 g/dl
<NS>
<NS>
Coagulation
<NS>
<NS>
Coagulopathy with INR > 1.5 or platelet count < 100,000
<NS>
<NS>
Social factors
No adequate home support
No caregiver for 24 h postprocedure
No caregiver for 24 h postprocedure
No reliable person for transit home
No adequate home support
No adult present for discharge and at home
No caregiver for 24 h postprocedure
Distance to PCI center
Lives or stays > 20 miles from PCI facility
No transportation home
<NS>
Inadequate home support
<NS>
No adequate home support
Inadequate home support
Access to emergency medical care/service
Inadequate local emergency medical care
Inadequate access to emergency medical care
≥ 30 min drive time to hospital capable of providing emergency medical care
No access to emergency services
≥ 30 min drive time to hospital capable of providing emergency medical care
Procedure
Access site
Femoral access no exclusion with closure device
Brachial access
<NS>
Femoral access no exclusion with closure device
Femoral access no exclusion with closure device
Brachial no exclusion
Sheath
<NS>
Sheath size ≥ 9 French
<NS>
Sheath size > 7 French
<NS>
Sheathless guide 6.5 French no exclusion
PCI location
1‑vessel disease with LM PCI
Last remaining artery
Unprotected LM
No exclusions on location (including LM)
No exclusions on location
Prox. LAD
No exclusion if LM or bifurcation
Bifurcation with significant side branch involvement
Bifurcation no exclusion
Any bifurcation
Bypass graft
SVG
Last remaining conduit
IMA
Extreme prox. angulation/tortuosity
Multivessel
> 1 vessel PCI
No limit on number of vessels
3‑vessel CAD
No limit on number of vessels
No limit on number of vessels
Stent length/number
> 1 Stent
No limit on stent number
No limit on stent number
No limit on stent number
No limit on stent number
> 28 mm
No limit on cumulative stent length
No limit on cumulative stent length
No limit on cumulative stent length
No limit on cumulative stent length
Periprocedural adverse events
<NS>
Periprocedural MI
Any cardiac or non-cardiac instability during PCI
Any periprocedural complications
Any cardiac or non-cardiac instability during PCI
PCI success
Balloon angioplasty without stent
Balloon angioplasty without stent
<NS>
Unsuccessful stent deployment
<NS>
Inability to deliver stent
Residual stenosis
<NS>
<NS>
Residual stenosis > 30%
Residual stenosis > 50%
<NS>
TIMI flow
<NS>
<NS>
TIMI flow < Grade 3
TIMI flow < Grade 3
TIMI flow < Grade 3
Transient vessel closure
Transient vessel closure
Side branches (SB)
Any SB loss
Any SB closure
Significant SB involvement
SB: no diameter limit
Any SB loss if clinically significant (ST elevation, persistent AP, arrhythmia)
Compromised SB flow
SB loss > 1 mm
Dissection
Any dissection
Any dissection
Types B–F dissection in target vessel at the end of procedure
<NS>
Any dissection not covered by DES or treated with DEB
Thrombotic events
Distal embolization
<NS>
Any intracoronary thrombus
<NS>
Any intracoronary thrombus
CTO-PCI
CTO attempt
CTO attempt
Any CTO
CTO no exclusion if clinically stable
CTO no exclusion if clinically stable
Rotational atherectomy
Any rotational atherectomy
Any rotational atherectomy
Any rotational atherectomy
Rotational atherectomy no exclusion
Calcium modifying therapy no exclusion if clinically stable
Left-ventricular assist device (LVAD)
<NS>
Any LVAD
<NS>
<NS>
Any LVAD
Any circulatory support (inotropes etc.)
Anticoagulation
Use of GPIIb/IIIa inhibitors
Use of GPIIb/IIIa inhibitors
<NS>
<NS>
<NS>
Contrast medium
Large volume of contrast medium (> 500 ml)
Large contrast volume
<NS>
<NS>
Large volume of contrast medium (> 500 ml)
Post-procedure
Access site
Hematoma
Bleeding complications
Access site hematoma
Bleeding
Clinically relevant bleeding or hematoma
Vascular complications
ECG
Any rhythm disorders
(Postprocedure ECG “if ordered”)
ECG abnormalities or rhythm disorder prior to discharge
Persistent ischemic ECG changes
Dynamic ECG changes
Dysrhythmia
Dysrhythmia
Pain
Continuing chest pain
Continuing angina
Chest pain
Unresolved/severe chest pain
Persistent chest pain
Interventionalist, nursing staff
<NS>
Discomfort of caregiver/physician about SDD
Operator judgement favors OS
<NS>
Discomfort of caregiver/physician about SDD
Patient’s decision
Patient and family not willing to consider early discharge
Discomfort of patient about SDD
<NS>
Patient not willing to be discharged
Discomfort of patient about SDD
Discharge recommendations
Clinical follow-up
Involve quality improvement committee, assess complications, patient satisfaction
Follow-up appointment
Follow-up appointment within 1–2 weeks
Schedule contact call 1 day after discharge
According to local expertise
Interaction with patient and family
Referral to cardiac rehabilitation
Practical recommendations
Hospital environment
Preprocedural considerations
Social factors
1.
No adequate home support after the planned procedure
2.
Patient or caregiver not able to reach emergency medical support if necessary
3.
Patient is mentally incapacitated
4.
Language barrier compromising comprehension of instructions
Medical history
1.
LVEF < 30% or decompensated heart failure (NYHA class 3–4)
2.
Decompensated kidney disease (eGFR < 30 ml/min/1.73 m2 BSA)
3.
Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, risk of hypoglycemia
4.
Uncontrolled hypertension (systolic BP > 160 mm Hg despite 3 medications)
5.
Uncontrolled/exacerbated COPD with home oxygen therapy
6.
Severe peripheral artery disease compromising radial/femoral access
7.
Severe contrast dye allergy
8.
Acute myocardial ischemia (ACS, NSTEMI, STEMI), same day transfer to other hospital is possible
Coronary angiography and PCI
PCI—Local factors
1.
Complication at access site (bleeding, major dissection)
2.
Contrast dye usage exceeding 500 ml [50]
PCI—Coronary anatomy and procedural factors
1.
Complications with coronary artery dissection or perforation
2.
Persistent slow flow, no reflow in target vessel (TIMI < Grade 3)
3.
Thrombus formation in any coronary vessel
4.
Any SB loss if clinically significant (ST-segment elevation, persistent AP, arrhythmia)
5.
Failure to deliver stent post predilatation
6.
Peri-interventional ischemia with ST-segment elevation
7.
Hemodynamic instability with inotropic support or left ventricular assist device
8.
Rhythmologic instability with higher degree AV block or ventricular tachycardia
9.
Highly complex or prolonged procedure that may put the patient at increased risk of adverse outcomes according to the clinical judgement of the operator
General clinical condition
1.
Pulmonary edema requiring oxygen support or diuretic therapy
2.
Persistent ST segment alteration or chest pain
3.
Severe contrast allergy requiring medical therapy
1.
Single or multivessel PCI including proximal LAD or bifurcation
2.
Multiple DES implants into one or more target vessels irrespective of stent number or cumulative stent length
3.
Overstenting side branch > 1 mm with TIMI 3 flow
4.
Uncomplicated successful CTO attempt
5.
Ulnar access or distal radial access
6.
Staged procedures post initial NSTEMI or STEMI
Postprocedural monitoring
Do NOT schedule SDD if:
Procedure outcome
1.
Procedural outcome not compatible with SDD (see Table 3)
2.
Any major concern from the interventional team
Postprocedural monitoring
1.
Any clinically relevant decompensation of previous medical conditions
(COPD, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, heart failure, renal failure, chronic pain)
2.
Any change in mental state indicative of ischemia or dementia
3.
Persistent chest pain
4.
Persistent ECG abnormalities from baseline ECG
5.
Persistent symptoms of contrast dye allergy
6.
Major hematoma postpuncture site dressing removal
7.
Patient not feeling well, unwilling to be discharged before 24 h observation
Social factors
1.
No contact person for transport home or inadequate home support
2.
Inadequate access to emergency medical care (> 30 min driving time)
3.
Patient not able to take DAPT responsibly
Discharge decision
Checklist for discharge
1.
Check access site/radial pulse and cover with sterile dressing
2.
Provide additional wound dressings for ambulatory period
3.
Explain procedure result, changes in medication
Document instructions on type and duration of DAPT, if PCI was performed
Provide prescription of ASS and P2Y12 inhibitor for 30 days
4.
Explain rules of behaviour to protect the puncture site for 7 days
5.
Provide discharge letter
6.
Instruct the patient on emergency medical service, hand out emergency telephone contact to clinic in case of bleeding, chest pain or other adverse events
7.
Notify the patient of a telephone follow-up call on the following working day