Same-day discharge after percutaneous coronary procedures—Consensus statement of the working group of interventional cardiology (AGIK) of the Austrian Society of Cardiology

It is worth noting that the increase in SDD PCI procedures runs parallel with a general temporal trend of patients referred to the catheterization laboratory being older, having more comorbidities and a higher calculated risk score for coronary interventions []. In a retrospective longitudinal analysis from the Veteran’s Affairs Clinical Assessment, Reporting and Tracking Program data from 2009 to 2015 Waldo et al. detected a significant increase in the proportion of DA and PCI patients who had a high Framingham risk score. The hazard ratio (HR) for mortality, however, remained constant over time, with a nonsignificant decrease among those undergoing intervention (HR 0.983; 95% confidence interval, CI 0.967–1.000). Similar to the trends in SDD procedures cited above, the authors found a steep increase in radial access from 5% to 32% [].

A 10-year single-center study from France (from 2007 to 2016) showed a comparable increase in SDD PCI procedures from 14% in 2008 to 32% in 2015 []. Comparing SDD vs. overnight stay patients, the authors found that in the SDD cohort radial access was used more often, two-vessel CAD was less frequent, and the average number of stents implanted per procedure was lower []. The most common reason for overnight admission was the wish to monitor patients in the absence of any complications.

Similar trends were published in a Canadian study showing data from 35,972 procedures from 17 clinics in and around Ontario, Canada, from 2008 to 2015 []. During the study period the total rate of SDD PCI increased from 17% in 2008 to 45% in 2015; however, as in the previous study, a substantial interhospital variation was detected, including 17 clinics with 0–17% SDD PCI. Indicators of high SDD PCI rates were (1) university clinics and university-affiliated teaching hospitals (40.1% vs. 10.7%), (2) presence of onsite cardiac surgery departments (34.9% vs. 9.4%), and (3) centers with > 50% radial access use (42.8% vs. 25.9%) [].

In their 2021 cross-sectional analysis of the American CathPCI Registry Bradley et al. studied the frequency of patients undergoing elective PCI discharged on the day of procedure []. From a total of 819,091 elective PCIs in 1716 hospitals, the survey showed a rapid increase of SDD PCI from 4.5% in 2009 to 28.6% in 2017, a trend that was even more prominent in radial access procedures (increase from 9.9% to 39.7%) compared to femoral access PCI (increase from 4.3% to 19.5%). Dividing the study duration into three time intervals (2009–2011, 2012–2014, 2015–2017), the authors also demonstrated a substantial increase in radial access PCI among SDD (21.8%, 43.4% and 58.3%, respectively) and overnight stay patients (7.8%, 20.1% and 32.6%, respectively) []. Among SDD PCI procedures, the percentage of proximal LAD and high risk or type C lesion PCIs also significantly increased over the study period. On the other hand, the authors show a large hospital-level variation of SDD frequencies with 25% of the sites studied discharging < 10% of their patients on the day of PCI despite radial access [].

Reports on PCIs as daycare procedures in selected patients have been published since the late 1980s [], remarkably in an era where femoral access was still the procedural standard and balloon angioplasty alone the dominant treatment option for coronary artery stenoses. Since then many centers have adopted radial access PCI as the standard treatment option for elective patients and SDD PCI numbers are steadily increasing in the USA and across Europe:

Current clinical practice in Austria

A substantial number of Austrian cardiology centers have introduced daycare beds or daycare departments in order to offer a specific scope of procedures on a SDD basis. Generally, DA, PCI, right heart catheterization, cardioversion, loop recorder implant, pacemaker/automatic internal cardioverter defibrillator device replacement as well as administration of intravenous therapy, such as iron infusion, diuretic or antibiotic therapies are being offered as SDD procedures. Depending on the inventories and local environments of the clinics, there are individual policies considering the scope and extent of SDD services. In all centers, local guidelines exist detailing conditions when to switch treatment of a patient back to OS and spare bed capacities are reserved for this purpose.

Currently SDD PCPs are offered by 77% of all cardiology centers in Austria. Of these clinics 40% are running the ambulatory procedures via dedicated outpatient departments and 55% have integrated outpatient beds into regular wards (5% missing data). Fixed protocols or checklists for accepting or rejecting patients for ambulatory procedures have been established in 85% of Austrian cardiology centers. While 77% of clinics offer DA as SDD procedures, only 35% are performing PCI in an outpatient setting. There is some heterogeneity of local protocols with single-stent PCI considered feasible for SDD in all centers performing PCI in an ambulatory setting, while bifurcations, multiple stent and multivessel (MV) PCI are switched to OS in the majority of centers. The volume of SDD cases varies from 2 per week up to 6 per day, whereas the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic with subsequent shortages on routine wards has led to an increase in the volume of SDD cases in almost all clinics.

Different clinics have established various local arrangements to integrate a daycare facility into existing cardiology departments. There are two dominant forms of implementation: (1) SDD beds integrated into regular wards where the same doctors, nurses and service staff treat and monitor outpatients, and (2) dedicated outpatient clinics, sometimes shared between different departments (e.g., cardiology combined with gastroenterology, surgery or dermatology), where specific outpatient doctors and nurses are on duty. One benefit of the first form of outpatient clinics is greater flexibility in discharge times, especially considering the waiting period with wound compression after PCI (sometimes up to 6 h). As staff are present on the regular wards virtually 24 h/7 days per week, discharge can take place without any limitation. On the other hand, SDD capacities would be equally compromised in cases of staff shortages or bed reallocation due to COVID-19. Independent outpatient departments (implementation 2) are somewhat more limited in operating hours, on the other hand the general appearance as a non-ward department is preferred by some patients. The staff are also focused on outpatients only and free from many duties connected with generally more immobile patients on regular wards, which could improve the general treatment atmosphere.