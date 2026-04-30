Salvage abdominal wall reconstruction for recurrent postoperative evisceration using transversus abdominis release and intraoperative botulinum toxin A

We report the technical management of acute abdominal wall failure with triple recurrent evisceration using bilateral TAR combined with intraoperative BTA as a salvage strategy.

Transversus abdominis release (TAR) restores medial compliance by neutralizing abnormal lateral traction forces and creating a broad retromuscular space for mesh placement []. Botulinum toxin A (BTA) has been increasingly utilized preoperatively as a “chemical component separation” method to aid fascial closure in large ventral hernias []. However, its role as an intraoperative adjunct in cases of acute abdominal wall failure has been less frequently described.

Acute postoperative abdominal wall failure with recurrent evisceration is a rare and severe case in emergency abdominal surgery. In such situations, the issue may go beyond simple fascial dehiscence and indicate a broader biomechanical failure of the abdominal wall. Although usually linked to suture failure or infection, progressive lateral wall retraction and loss of medial flexibility can turn a potentially fixable complication into a complex biomechanical disorder []. In such situations, repeated primary midline reapproximation often offers only temporary stability and may even worsen lateral contracture.

Clinical scenario and operative indication

A 66-year-old frail male (Clinical Frailty Scale 7) with significant cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities underwent emergency laparotomy for an incarcerated inguinal hernia with ischemic small bowel. The initial fascial closure was performed using a long-stitch technique due to hemodynamic instability.

Within the following 3 weeks, the patient experienced progressive fascial dehiscence and recurrent evisceration despite multiple attempts at midline reapproximation. During each relaparotomy, increasing rigidity of the lateral abdominal wall, fibrotic oblique muscles, and resistance to medial movement were observed. Findings at the fourth laparotomy indicated acute abdominal wall failure rather than just a wound complication, marked by fixed lateral retraction and loss of functional compliance.

In this context, further primary closure was deemed predictably futile, and a reconstructive salvage strategy was implemented. Objective biomechanical measurements were not prospectively recorded in this emergency salvage case. Therefore, the fascial defect width, intra-abdominal pressure, and quantitative closure tension were unavailable for formal analysis, which is a significant limitation of this report. Intraoperative decision-making relied on direct surgical assessment of fixed lateral retraction, poor medial mobility before release, and substantially improved compliance after bilateral TAR.