Salvage abdominal wall reconstruction for recurrent postoperative evisceration using transversus abdominis release and intraoperative botulinum toxin A
- Open Access
- 29.04.2026
- case report
Summary
Background
Acute postoperative abdominal wall failure with recurrent evisceration is a rare but severe complication following emergency laparotomy. Progressive lateral wall contracture and loss of medial compliance may render repeated primary closures ineffective.
Methods
We describe the salvage management of a frail 66-year-old male with three episodes of recurrent postoperative evisceration after emergency laparotomy for an incarcerated inguinal hernia with ischemic small bowel. Bilateral transversus abdominis release (TAR) combined with retromuscular polypropylene mesh placement was performed, along with intraoperative botulinum toxin A (BTA) injection into the lateral abdominal wall.
Results
Transversus abdominis release restored medial compliance and allowed for anatomical midline reconstruction with wide retromuscular mesh overlap. Intraoperative BTA was used as a protective adjunct to decrease lateral muscle tension during early healing—not to facilitate closure. The patient’s postoperative course was uneventful with regard to abdominal wall integrity. At 6‑month follow-up, there was no recurrence, bulging, or chronic pain.
Conclusion
This case highlights the technical viability of combining anatomical reconstruction with functional modulation as a salvage strategy in highly selected patients with acute abdominal wall failure when repeated primary closure is unlikely to succeed and preoperative chemical component separation is not feasible. This observation is hypothesis generating only and should not be generalized beyond similar exceptional cases.
Introduction
Acute postoperative abdominal wall failure with recurrent evisceration is a rare and severe case in emergency abdominal surgery. In such situations, the issue may go beyond simple fascial dehiscence and indicate a broader biomechanical failure of the abdominal wall. Although usually linked to suture failure or infection, progressive lateral wall retraction and loss of medial flexibility can turn a potentially fixable complication into a complex biomechanical disorder [1‐4]. In such situations, repeated primary midline reapproximation often offers only temporary stability and may even worsen lateral contracture.
Transversus abdominis release (TAR) restores medial compliance by neutralizing abnormal lateral traction forces and creating a broad retromuscular space for mesh placement [1‐7]. Botulinum toxin A (BTA) has been increasingly utilized preoperatively as a “chemical component separation” method to aid fascial closure in large ventral hernias [8, 9]. However, its role as an intraoperative adjunct in cases of acute abdominal wall failure has been less frequently described.
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We report the technical management of acute abdominal wall failure with triple recurrent evisceration using bilateral TAR combined with intraoperative BTA as a salvage strategy.
Clinical scenario and operative indication
A 66-year-old frail male (Clinical Frailty Scale 7) with significant cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities underwent emergency laparotomy for an incarcerated inguinal hernia with ischemic small bowel. The initial fascial closure was performed using a long-stitch technique due to hemodynamic instability.
Within the following 3 weeks, the patient experienced progressive fascial dehiscence and recurrent evisceration despite multiple attempts at midline reapproximation. During each relaparotomy, increasing rigidity of the lateral abdominal wall, fibrotic oblique muscles, and resistance to medial movement were observed. Findings at the fourth laparotomy indicated acute abdominal wall failure rather than just a wound complication, marked by fixed lateral retraction and loss of functional compliance.
In this context, further primary closure was deemed predictably futile, and a reconstructive salvage strategy was implemented. Objective biomechanical measurements were not prospectively recorded in this emergency salvage case. Therefore, the fascial defect width, intra-abdominal pressure, and quantitative closure tension were unavailable for formal analysis, which is a significant limitation of this report. Intraoperative decision-making relied on direct surgical assessment of fixed lateral retraction, poor medial mobility before release, and substantially improved compliance after bilateral TAR.
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Surgical technique
Transversus abdominis release
Full bilateral TAR was performed to restore medial compliance and rebalance abnormal lateral traction [1‐4]. Posterior rectus sheaths were opened, retromuscular planes were developed bilaterally, and the transversus abdominis muscle was divided under direct vision. This enabled controlled medialization of the rectus muscles and creation of an extensive retromuscular space.
Intraoperative botulinum toxin A
In this setting, BTA was not used to achieve fascial closure, which had already been surgically secured, but to protect the reconstruction during the early postoperative period. A total of 125 units of botulinum toxin A were injected intraoperatively into six predefined sites within the internal and external oblique muscle sheaths (three per side). Injection sites were distributed longitudinally along the lateral abdominal wall under direct anatomical guidance (Fig. 1).
Given the delayed onset of BTA action, chemical modulation of lateral muscle tone was designed to decrease traction forces during the critical 7–14-day healing period, when the risk of recurrent dehiscence is highest [8, 9].
Preoperative administration is a more established use of BTA in elective complex ventral hernia repair, where the goal is to facilitate fascial closure by gradually elongating lateral muscles over several days to weeks. In this case, this approach was not feasible because reconstruction was performed in an urgent salvage setting after repeated postoperative failures, without a preoperative window for chemical component separation. Therefore, intraoperative BTA was not intended to support immediate closure but rather to enable delayed reduction of lateral wall tone during the early, vulnerable healing phase. We acknowledge that the pharmacodynamic effect is not immediate and that the benefit in this setting remains theoretical and hypothesis generating.
Postoperative course
Postoperative management included hemodynamic stabilization, targeted antibiotic therapy for extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae and high-level aminoglycoside-resistant (HLAR) Enterococcus faecalis, nutritional optimization, and routine use of an abdominal binder. Drains were removed on postoperative day 6. The patient was discharged with an intact midline reconstruction and satisfactory wound healing. At 6‑month follow-up, there was no recurrence, bulging, or chronic pain.
Technical considerations
This scenario emphasizes several practical principles. Repeated primary midline reapproximation in the presence of ongoing lateral contracture may actually worsen biomechanical failure rather than fix it. In this situation, TAR was used as a salvage maneuver to restore medial compliance despite the significant risks of reconstruction in a recently contaminated field. Intraoperative BTA might be considered a protective adjunct rather than a facilitative tool, intended to decrease early postoperative tension rather than enable closure. This approach should only be considered in highly selected cases and be performed by experienced reconstructive surgeons. Potential risks include longer operative times, mesh-related infections in contaminated fields, and excessive muscle relaxation; careful patient selection and a meticulous technique are essential.
The reconstructive choice in this case involved balancing significant competing risks. Using a retromuscular permanent synthetic mesh in a patient with recent contamination, multidrug-resistant infection, and major physiological frailty clearly presents a notable risk of surgical-site morbidity and mesh-related infection. Similarly, extensive layer separation increases the potential impact of any subsequent deep infection. However, during the fourth laparotomy, the main issue was deemed to be progressive biomechanical failure with fixed lateral retraction and repeated failure of primary midline reapproximation. In this context, a bridging solution was considered less favorable because it would not restore native abdominal wall continuity or address the pathological lateral traction forces that seemed to drive recurrence. The chosen strategy was therefore implemented as a salvage, anatomy-restoring procedure in an exceptional situation, not as a standard approach for contaminated abdominal wall failure.
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Discussion
This technical note outlines a salvage strategy for acute abdominal wall failure caused by progressive biomechanical breakdown. In this case, each failed primary closure worsened lateral contracture, creating a self-sustaining cycle of tension and recurrence. Simply addressing the midline defect was not enough without also adjusting the lateral wall mechanics.
In this context, TAR provided a biomechanically sound reconstructive option by neutralizing lateral traction and restoring medial compliance [1‐7]. The adjunctive intraoperative use of BTA represents a changing approach to functional modulation in abdominal wall reconstruction. Instead of being a preoperative aid, BTA is used as a protective measure to promote early healing.
Follow-up in this report is limited to 6 months, which is insufficient to evaluate long-term durability, incisional hernia development, or late mesh-related complications; therefore, the absence of short-term recurrence should not be regarded as evidence of lasting success, and no conclusions regarding efficacy or generalizability can be drawn from a single case. Longer-term follow-up is needed to assess durability and late complications. Reports on intraoperative administration of botulinum toxin A in acute salvage abdominal wall reconstruction remain limited. This case demonstrates the technical rationale for considering intraoperative botulinum toxin A not just as a tool to facilitate fascial closure but also as a protective adjunct to support early healing after complex abdominal wall reconstruction.
Acknowledgements
The authors acknowledge the department’s leadership for their trust and support in managing this exceptionally challenging case.
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Funding
No external funding was received for this study.
Declarations
Conflict of interest
B. Molasy, E. Obrębski, M. Chowańska, and R. Kuchciński declare that they have no competing interests.
Ethical approval
Written informed consent for publication of this case and the accompanying figure was obtained from the patient.
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