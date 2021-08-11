 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

10.08.2021 | original article Open Access

Safety and immunogenicity of an mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2

A phase 1 randomized clinical trial

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Peter G. Kremsner, MD Philipp Mann, Arne Kroidl, Isabel Leroux-Roels, Christoph Schindler, Julian J. Gabor, Mirjam Schunk, Geert Leroux-Roels, Jacobus J. Bosch, Rolf Fendel, Andrea Kreidenweiss, Thirumalaisamy P. Velavan, Mariola Fotin-Mleczek, Stefan O. Mueller, Gianluca Quintini, Oliver Schönborn‑Kellenberger, Dominik Vahrenhorst, Thomas Verstraeten, Margarida Alves de Mesquita, Lisa Walz, Olaf‑Oliver Wolz, Lidia Oostvogels, CV-NCOV-001 Study Group
Ergänzende Inhalte
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Supplementary Information

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-021-01922-y) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Clinical trial registration

Registered on ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT 04449276.

Data availability

The data that support the findings of this study are included in the manuscript and/or are available on request by qualified researchers to the corresponding author (P. Mann) with an appropriate protocol for research use. The full data sets including source data are not publicly available due to them containing information that could compromise research participant privacy or consent. Upon request and approval of data transfer for re-analysis by qualified researchers, all personal information will be redacted to protect participant privacy.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

We used the RNActive® technology platform (CureVac N.V., Tübingen, Germany) to prepare CVnCoV, a COVID-19 vaccine containing sequence-optimized mRNA coding for a stabilized form of SARS-CoV‑2 spike (S) protein encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNP).

Methods

This is an interim analysis of a dosage escalation phase 1 study in healthy 18–60-year-old volunteers in Hannover, Munich and Tübingen, Germany, and Ghent, Belgium. After giving 2 intramuscular doses of CVnCoV or placebo 28 days apart we assessed solicited local and systemic adverse events (AE) for 7 days and unsolicited AEs for 28 days after each vaccination. Immunogenicity was measured as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV‑2 S‑protein and receptor binding domain (RBD), and SARS-CoV‑2 neutralizing titers (MN50).

Results

In 245 volunteers who received 2 CVnCoV vaccinations (2 μg, n = 47, 4 μg, n = 48, 6 μg, n = 46, 8 μg, n = 44, 12 μg, n = 28) or placebo (n = 32) there were no vaccine-related serious AEs. Dosage-dependent increases in frequency and severity of solicited systemic AEs, and to a lesser extent local AEs, were mainly mild or moderate and transient in duration. Dosage-dependent increases in IgG antibodies to S‑protein and RBD and MN50 were evident in all groups 2 weeks after the second dose when 100% (23/23) seroconverted to S‑protein or RBD, and 83% (19/23) seroconverted for MN50 in the 12 μg group. Responses to 12 μg were comparable to those observed in convalescent sera from known COVID-19 patients.

Conclusion

In this study 2 CVnCoV doses were safe, with acceptable reactogenicity and 12 μg dosages elicited levels of immune responses that overlapped those observed in convalescent sera.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Zusatzmaterial
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1543.0