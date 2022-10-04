04.10.2022 | Journal Club
Robotische Zystektomie – Standard?
AuszugCatto JWF, Khetrapal P, Ricciardi F et al; iROC Study Team (2022) Effect of robot-assisted radical cystectomy with intracorporeal urinary diversion vs open radical cystectomy on 90-day morbidity and mortality among patients with bladder cancer: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA 327(21):2092-2103. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2022.7393. …
