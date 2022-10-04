 Skip to main content
04.10.2022 | Journal Club

Robotische Zystektomie – Standard?

verfasst von: Christian Schwentner, Dr. med. Stephan Hintermeier

Erschienen in: Journal für Urologie und Urogynäkologie/Österreich

Auszug

Catto JWF, Khetrapal P, Ricciardi F et al; iROC Study Team (2022) Effect of robot-assisted radical cystectomy with intracorporeal urinary diversion vs open radical cystectomy on 90-day morbidity and mortality among patients with bladder cancer: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA 327(21):2092-2103. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1001/​jama.​2022.​7393. …
Metadaten
Titel
Robotische Zystektomie – Standard?
verfasst von
Christian Schwentner
Dr. med. Stephan Hintermeier
Publikationsdatum
04.10.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Journal für Urologie und Urogynäkologie/Österreich
Print ISSN: 1023-6090
Elektronische ISSN: 1680-9424
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s41972-022-00176-8

