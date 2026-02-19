Zum Inhalt

European Surgery

Robotically assisted techniques in liver surgery

  • 18.02.2026
  • main topic
Verfasst von
Nora Nevermann
Moritz Schmelzle, M.D.
Erschienen in
European Surgery

Summary

Background

The role of the robotic platform in liver surgery is still up for debate: “Innovation for the sake of innovation” or an improvement in patient care? This article offers an evidence-based comparison of robotic (RLR) with open (OLR) and laparoscopic (LLR) liver resections for minor, major, and complex surgeries.

Methods

Recent literature was reviewed and summarized. Statistics were not applied.

Results

Benefits for the clinical parameters of length of hospital stay, complication rates, and blood loss are described when comparing RLR with OLR. For the comparison to LLR, the technical superiority translates mainly into a reduced rate of conversion to open surgery. The safety and feasibility of RLR for complex surgeries, including cases with cirrhosis and technically difficult procedures with bile duct reconstruction, have been shown. The higher procedural cost of RLR is in part compensated by the improved clinical outcome and the hereby reduced overall cost.

Conclusion

Prospective randomized data are needed to conclusively evaluate the impact of robotics in liver surgery.
