Robotically assisted techniques in liver surgery

The role of the robotic platform in liver surgery is still up for debate: “Innovation for the sake of innovation” or an improvement in patient care? This article offers an evidence-based comparison of robotic (RLR) with open (OLR) and laparoscopic (LLR) liver resections for minor, major, and complex surgeries.

Results

Benefits for the clinical parameters of length of hospital stay, complication rates, and blood loss are described when comparing RLR with OLR. For the comparison to LLR, the technical superiority translates mainly into a reduced rate of conversion to open surgery. The safety and feasibility of RLR for complex surgeries, including cases with cirrhosis and technically difficult procedures with bile duct reconstruction, have been shown. The higher procedural cost of RLR is in part compensated by the improved clinical outcome and the hereby reduced overall cost.