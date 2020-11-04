 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

03.11.2020 | main topic

Robotic surgery for thoracic surgery

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Tim Sandhaus, Marion Durand, Thorben Möller, Jan‑Hendrik Egberts, Univ.-Prof. Dr. med. Matthias Steinert
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Indications for the use of RATS vary between the facilities but correspond as far as possible to other minimally invasive surgical findings. In general, RATS is currently a therapeutic option for the management of early-stage NSCLC without mediastinal lymph node involvement in oncological surgery, although depending on the planned intervention and the surgical facility, hilar lymph node involvement may be accepted

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1079.0