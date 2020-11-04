03.11.2020 | main topic
Robotic surgery for thoracic surgery
- Zeitschrift:
- European Surgery
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Indications for the use of RATS vary between the facilities but correspond as far as possible to other minimally invasive surgical findings. In general, RATS is currently a therapeutic option for the management of early-stage NSCLC without mediastinal lymph node involvement in oncological surgery, although depending on the planned intervention and the surgical facility, hilar lymph node involvement may be accepted