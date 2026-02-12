Robotic-assisted transabdominal preperitoneal repair: a step-by-step approach

This article provides a step-by-step description of robotic-assisted transabdominal preperitoneal repair (r-TAPP) using the daVinci® system for groin and femoral hernias. The technique integrates contemporary anatomical concepts of the myopectineal orifice to enable safe, structured dissection across three defined preperitoneal zones. Robotic technology enhances visualization and instrument dexterity, facilitating precise management of both direct and indirect hernias, including complex or recurrent cases. A standardized mesh placement strategy ensures comprehensive coverage with minimal fixation. Overall, r-TAPP offers a reproducible, anatomy-based approach associated with low complication rates, favorable postoperative recovery, and reduced chronic pain.