Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
European Surgery

Robotic-assisted transabdominal preperitoneal repair: a step-by-step approach

  • 11.02.2026
  • short communication
Verfasst von
Teodor Kapitanov, MD, FEBS-AWS
Erschienen in
European Surgery

Summary

This article provides a step-by-step description of robotic-assisted transabdominal preperitoneal repair (r-TAPP) using the daVinci® system for groin and femoral hernias. The technique integrates contemporary anatomical concepts of the myopectineal orifice to enable safe, structured dissection across three defined preperitoneal zones. Robotic technology enhances visualization and instrument dexterity, facilitating precise management of both direct and indirect hernias, including complex or recurrent cases. A standardized mesh placement strategy ensures comprehensive coverage with minimal fixation. Overall, r-TAPP offers a reproducible, anatomy-based approach associated with low complication rates, favorable postoperative recovery, and reduced chronic pain.
Titel
Robotic-assisted transabdominal preperitoneal repair: a step-by-step approach
Verfasst von
Teodor Kapitanov, MD, FEBS-AWS
Publikationsdatum
11.02.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-026-00930-4
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.