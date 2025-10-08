Risks of digitalization in mental health care

One classical concern leading to the “digital divide” in the health care domain is that of handling sensitive data in terms of individual privacy and, more generally, of data surveillance. Mental health apps and algorithms frequently collect sensitive data such as mood logs, sleep patterns, geolocation and social interactions. Studies have shown that many apps do not comply with standard privacy practices or inform users about data sharing with third parties []. Of course, data breaches can have severe consequences in general, but given the stigma surrounding mental illness, consequences in this field may be even worse. This risk is made particularly high, given that digital mental health tools often present lengthy, opaque terms of service that patients may not fully understand. This may significantly challenge the principle of informed consent [], especially in vulnerable populations, such as adolescents or those with psychotic disorders, whose ability to make autonomous decisions regarding digital engagement is further diminished. Trachsel and Sedlakova [] recently argued that these ethical challenges highlight the importance of respecting patient autonomy, not only in terms of data consent but also in allowing patients to actively choose (if available) between digital and face-to-face psychiatric care. Failure to provide patients with this choice, especially when digital alternatives are less transparent or secure, risks compromising their autonomy and eroding trust in mental health services. Finally, the rapid development of digital mental health technologies often outpaces existing regulatory frameworks: most apps are not yet classified as medical devices and therefore bypass rigorous validation processes. While some regulatory bodies in the USA, in the EU or in single countries (e.g., Germany, UK) have proposed recommendations or implemented specific regulations for medical apps, the global landscape remains largely unregulated. As a result, clinicians and patients must navigate a marketplace where efficacy and safety are not guaranteed, posing a significant risk due to insufficient regulatory oversight [].