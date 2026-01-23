Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
European Surgery

Risk factors, management, and postoperative impact of bile leakage after left-sided hepatectomy for hepatolithiasis

  • 22.01.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
Zhen Wan
Lei Wu
Xuzhen Wang
Erschienen in
European Surgery

Summary

Background

Left-sided hepatectomy is a primary treatment for hepatolithiasis, yet postoperative bile leakage remains a major concern. This study aimed to investigate the risk factors, management, and postoperative impact of bile leakage following left-sided hepatectomy for hepatolithiasis.

Methods

We retrospectively analyzed 515 consecutive patients undergoing left-sided hepatectomy for hepatolithiasis (2015–2024). The impacts of recent cholangitis and concomitant bile duct exploration on bile leakage rates were evaluated. Management strategies and postoperative outcomes were compared between patients with and without bile leakage.

Results

The incidence of bile leakage was 5.0% (26/515). Multivariate analysis identified cholangitis within 1 month prior to surgery as an independent risk factor (P < 0.001). In patients with recent cholangitis, concomitant bile duct exploration with T‑tube placement significantly reduced the bile leakage rate (16.1% vs. 50.0%; P = 0.029). A step-up management approach was highly effective: bile leakage resolved with intraoperative drains alone in 19 patients (73.1%), whereas refractory cases were successfully managed with percutaneous drainage, endoscopic biliary drainage, or reoperation. Bile leakage was associated with significantly higher rates of infectious complications (30.8% vs. 7.2%; P < 0.001), major complications (34.6% vs. 2.2%; P < 0.001), and a prolonged postoperative hospital stay (P < 0.001).

Conclusion

Recent cholangitis is a significant risk factor for bile leakage. Concomitant bile duct exploration with T‑tube placement may mitigate this risk in patients with recent cholangitis. Conservative management with intraperitoneal drainage is effective in most cases. Bile leakage substantially worsens postoperative outcomes, increasing major morbidity and prolonging hospitalization.
Titel
Risk factors, management, and postoperative impact of bile leakage after left-sided hepatectomy for hepatolithiasis
Verfasst von
Zhen Wan
Lei Wu
Xuzhen Wang
Publikationsdatum
22.01.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-025-00927-5
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.