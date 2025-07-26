Rigid endoscopic laser diverticulotomy for treating lateral pharyngoesophageal diverticulum

Purpose Killian–Jamieson diverticulum (KJD), first described by Ekberg and Nylander in 1983, is a rare condition with an incidence rate one-fourth of that of Zenker’s diverticulum. We offered a novel transoral endoscopic approach using carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) laser cauterization for diverticulotomy. We expected this approach to be more time efficient than the transcervical approach due to the avoidance of recurrent laryngeal nerve dissection.

Methods In this retrospective review study spanning from June 2013 to June 2021, we enrolled 13 patients with KJD diagnosed at the Department of Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital. With the assistance of a microscope-mounted micromanipulator, a continuous-mode 4‑watt CO 2 laser was used for diverticulotomy. The Eating Assessment Tool-10 (EAT-10) was performed before surgery and 2 months after surgery.

Results The mean age of the participants was 53 years. The average hospital stay was 2.9 days, and the average operation time was 59 min. We proceeded with swallowing therapy after the operation and used EAT-10 for evaluation after a 2-month interval. We observed a significant difference in the average EAT-10 score, decreasing from 11.46 to 4.77 ( p < 0.01).