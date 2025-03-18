Skip to main content
hautnah

17.03.2025 | Originalie

Rhenium-188 Brachytherapy of a Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma: a Case Report from the Central Hospital Bolzano/Bozen, South Tyrol

verfasst von: Dr. Ilaria Perrone, MD, Dr. Alan Azzolini, MD, Dr. Leda Lorenzon, MD, Dr. Mohsen Farsad, MD, Prof. DDr. Klaus Eisendle, MD, PhD, MBA

Erschienen in: hautnah

Abstract

Surgical excision is the first-line treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC); however, alternative approaches are necessary in cases where surgery is not feasible. High-dose brachytherapy with an unsealed rhenium-188 (188Re) resin is a noninvasive treatment option for NMSCs up to 2–3 mm tumor thickness. This case report describes the experience with 188Re brachytherapy for treating a challenging nodular basal cell carcinoma (BCC). The prescribed absorbed dose was 35 Gy at the deepest infiltration point, corresponding to a total applied dose of 68 Gy. At 6 months post-treatment, histological analysis confirmed complete tumor resolution with no residual neoplastic cells. In over 48 months of follow-up, no recurrence was observed. Cosmetic outcomes were excellent, with high patient satisfaction.
Zou D‑D, Sun Y‑Z, Li X‑J, Wu W‑J, Xu D, He Y‑T, Qi J, Tu Y, Tang Y, Tu Y‑H, Wang X‑L, Li X, Lu F‑Y, Huang L, Long H, He LXL (2023) Single-cell sequencing highlights heterogeneity and malignant progression in actinic keratosis and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Elife 12:e85270. https://​doi.​org/​10.​7554/​eLife.​85270CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Castellucci P, Savoia F, Farina A, Lima GM, Patrizi A, Baraldi C, Zagni F et al (2021) High dose Brachytherapy with non sealed 188re (rhenium) resin in patients with non-melanoma skin cancers (NMScs): single center preliminary results. Eur J Nucl Med Mol Imaging 48(5):1511–1521. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00259-020-05088-zCrossRefPubMed
Mirzaei S, Gabriel M, Wolf P , Posch C, Kunstfeld R, Laimer M, Bauer JW, Höller C (2024) Rhenium-188 therapy of white skin cancer: Position paper of the Austrian societies for nuclear medicine and theranostics and dermatology and venereology (Rhenium-188-Therapie von weißem Hautkrebs: Positionspapier der Fachgesellschaften für Nuklearmedizin und Theranostik und Dermatologie und Venerologie in Österreich). Skin (Austria) 3:18–24. https://​doi.​org/​10.​61783/​oegdv10303
