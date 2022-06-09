Retrospective analysis of congenital nasolacrimal duct obstruction outcomes in a tertiary referral center

This retrospective analysis aimed to profile patients with CNLDO and determine the success rates of interventions at a third-level referral center. In these patients the exact location of the obstruction was identified by probing and irrigation following the diagnostic approach of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO; []).

Congenital tear duct obstruction and specifically congenital lacrimal duct obstruction (CNLDO), with its main symptom of epiphora, followed by discharge refractory to treatment, is relatively common in newborns []. According to previously published literature, between 1 and 12% of the affected infants become symptomatic [] Studies differentiate between a simple variant, which is considered the most common reason for CNLDO [], caused by the persistence of Hasner’s membrane [], and more complex types of CNLDO []. These account for up to 17% of cases in patients with CNLDO [] and are associated with syndromes or embryonic anomalies, comprising a myriad of entities such as aplasia of the punctum, partial or total canaliculus aplasia, combined or isolated canaliculus, lacrimal sac, and ductus nasolacrimalis aplasia as well as malformations of the canaliculus system []. To date, male gender, older age at presentation, and poorer outcomes have been reported to characterize the complex CNLDO patient cohort [].

Methods

This retrospective study was undertaken at the Department of Ophthalmology and Optometry, Medical University of Vienna, Austria. This study was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Medical University of Vienna (ClinicalTrials.gov Number: NCT04931186) and followed the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki. Medical records of patients with CNDLO who were referred to the Department of Ophthalmology and Optometry, Medical University of Vienna, Austria, between 1 January 2013 and 31 December 2017 were reviewed.

Presence of facial malformations, eyelid position disorders, abnormal nasal bone structure, agenesis or ectopic lacrimal puncta, or congenital fistulas of the lacrimal sac were not considered exclusion criteria as this study investigated the whole spectrum of CNLDO.

The operation performed was based on age, clinical symptoms, and probing results. Examining the patients under general anesthesia helps to determine the exact location of the obstruction and consequently allows for differentiation between simple and complex CNLDO, which determines the surgical approach.

12 ]. Consequently, we differentiated between: 1. Complete canalicular obstruction: The Bangerter cannula is advanced with difficulty, and irrigation fluid refluxes from the same canaliculus 2. Complete common canalicular obstruction: A “soft stop” is encountered at the level of the common canaliculus, and irrigated fluid refluxes through the opposite punctum and sometimes partially from the same canaliculus as well 3. Complete nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO): The cannula is easily advanced to the medial wall of the lacrimal sac, then a “hard stop” is felt, and irrigation fluid refluxes through the opposite punctum. Often, the refluxed fluid contains mucus and/or pus 4. 12 ] Partial NLDO: The cannula is easily placed, and irrigation fluid passes into the nose as well as refluxing through the opposite punctum [ 5. 9 , 11 , 13 ]: The cannula is easily advanced to the medial wall of the lacrimal sac, then a hard stop is felt, and irrigation fluid refluxes through the opposite punctum and sometimes partially from the same canaliculus too. Turning the cannula by 90 degrees results in another hard stop and the cannula cannot be advanced any further. Again, irrigation fluid refluxes through the opposite punctum and sometimes partially from the same canaliculus Bony obstructions []: The cannula is easily advanced to the medial wall of the lacrimal sac, then a hard stop is felt, and irrigation fluid refluxes through the opposite punctum and sometimes partially from the same canaliculus too. Turning the cannula by 90 degrees results in another hard stop and the cannula cannot be advanced any further. Again, irrigation fluid refluxes through the opposite punctum and sometimes partially from the same canaliculus 6. Atresia of the punctum: No lacrimal punctum is visible upon investigation Examination of the lacrimal drainage system was conducted using a Bangerter cannula. Probe advancement (soft stop, hard stop) and irrigation were used to locate the site of obstruction, as illustrated by the AAO []. Consequently, we differentiated between:

We pre-specified that complete and partial NLDO are considered simple CNLDO, all others are considered complex CNLDO.

All four surgeons performing the operations were trained ophthalmologists undergoing specialized surgical training for oculoplastics including pathologies of the lacrimal drainage system.

Data extracted from medical records comprising demographic data, data on the time between initial diagnosis and intervention, surgical approach, type of silicone tube utilized (mono- or bicanalicular silicone tube), silicone tube loss, clinical symptoms 1 week and 3 months after surgical treatment, as well as pre- and postsurgical medication were recorded. Also, re-referrals were recorded, as patients were instructed to report back to our center if symptoms reoccurred.

Treatment success was defined as the absence of clinical signs of lacrimal drainage system obstruction (epiphora, increased tear leak, mucous discharge).

Indication for re-treatment was defined as the presence of clinical signs of lacrimal drainage system obstruction, closure of DCR anastomosis, as well as wound dehiscence.

Initial probing: insertion of a modified Bangerter lacrimal cannula to mechanically rupture Hasner’s valve or by additionally applying high-pressure irrigation

14 ]: creation of a new tear drain between the lacrimal sac and the nose through the bone to the nasal cavity DCR []: creation of a new tear drain between the lacrimal sac and the nose through the bone to the nasal cavity

15 ]: Using a curettage, the canaliculus is freed from debris Canalicular curettage []: Using a curettage, the canaliculus is freed from debris

16 ] was used Punctoplasty: A 1- to 3‑snip procedure [] was used Success rates were calculated for the following approaches:

17 ‐ 19 ]). Results are reported for different predefined age groups, which are based on studies and Kaplan–Maier analysis reporting success rates in different age groups: patients aged between 2 and 6 months (group A); patients aged between 6 and 12 months (group B); patients older than 1 year (group C); and patients aged over 2 years (group D; []).

As the data of this subgroup analysis are part of an analysis including all age groups (see: Clinicaltrials.gov NCT04931186), sample-size calculation was initially performed for the difference in success rates between endoluminal and external procedures. Only one eye was analyzed in patients with bilateral symptoms to avoid dependent bias. If both eyes were affected, the more severely affected laterality was included. Analysis was performed using SPSS Statistics (IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 26.0, IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA). Data are presented descriptively—number of patients ( n ), median ± confidence interval (CI), or mean ± standard deviation (SD). Success rates are reported as the percent number of patients with complete resolution of symptoms. Normal distribution of metric variables was assessed using the Shapiro–Wilk test. A univariate ANOVA model was used to test for differences between groups. A Bonferroni corrected post hoc test was used for comparison between groups, while a chi-square test was used to compare success rates between groups.