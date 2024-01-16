Retinal thickness changes due to phacoemulsification in patients with diabetes

Summary

Introduction Phacoemulsification cataract surgery with intraocular lens implantation can lead to increased foveal thickness in the postoperative period, which is particularly prevalent in patients with diabetes. The aim of this case series was to compare measurements of the foveal thickness at the beginning and the end of cataract surgery with an intraoperative optical coherence tomography (iOCT) and a stand-alone OCT device.

Methods This case series included patients with diabetes who did not have diabetic macular edema. The OCT measurements were performed with a stand-alone OCT device before and after cataract surgery, and with an iOCT device at the beginning and end of surgery. Changes in foveal thickness were evaluated by two readers and compared between devices.

Results Of the 48 patients recruited, 32 patients could be analyzed. The results showed there were no significant differences in foveal thickness between the start and end of surgery (iOCT) or between pre- and postsurgical measurements (stand-alone OCT) among patients without diabetic macular edema.