Restoration of intestinal continuity after stoma formation for Crohn’s disease in the era of biological therapy

The data of this manuscript have not been published or presented elsewhere.

Summary

Background The rate of restoration of intestinal continuity after colonic resection and stoma creation in patients with Crohn’s disease has not been well-documented in the era of biologics. Thus, the incidence of restoration of intestinal continuity since the introduction of biological drugs was assessed.

Methods Consecutive patients ( n = 43) who underwent colonic resection with ileostomy or colostomy formation for Crohn’s disease at a single tertiary referral center between 2002 and 2014 were identified. Data from individual chart review were analyzed retrospectively. Patients were personally contacted for follow-up.

Results Of the 43 patients 8 (18.4%) had a proctectomy leaving 35 patients (81.4%) with the rectum preserved. Of the 30 patients qualifying for final analysis restoration of bowel continuity was finally achieved in 10 patients (33.3%). Permanent stoma rates were comparable in the group of patients with and without biological therapy after surgery (64.3% vs. 60%). The median follow-up period was 7 years (range 3–15 years). Of the patients 20 suffered from perianal disease involvement (66.7%), which was associated with a higher rate of permanent stoma ( n = 16/20, 80%) in contrast to patients without perianal disease ( n = 4/10, 40%, p = 0.045).