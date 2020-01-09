 Skip to main content
08.01.2020 | original article Open Access

Restoration of intestinal continuity after stoma formation for Crohn’s disease in the era of biological therapy

A retrospective cohort study

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Catharina Müller, MD Michael Bergmann, MD Anton Stift, MD Stanislaus Argeny, MD Doug Speake, MD Lukas Unger, MD, FRCS Stefan Riss
Wichtige Hinweise
The data of this manuscript have not been published or presented elsewhere.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

The rate of restoration of intestinal continuity after colonic resection and stoma creation in patients with Crohn’s disease has not been well-documented in the era of biologics. Thus, the incidence of restoration of intestinal continuity since the introduction of biological drugs was assessed.

Methods

Consecutive patients (n = 43) who underwent colonic resection with ileostomy or colostomy formation for Crohn’s disease at a single tertiary referral center between 2002 and 2014 were identified. Data from individual chart review were analyzed retrospectively. Patients were personally contacted for follow-up.

Results

Of the 43 patients 8 (18.4%) had a proctectomy leaving 35 patients (81.4%) with the rectum preserved. Of the 30 patients qualifying for final analysis restoration of bowel continuity was finally achieved in 10 patients (33.3%). Permanent stoma rates were comparable in the group of patients with and without biological therapy after surgery (64.3% vs. 60%). The median follow-up period was 7 years (range 3–15 years). Of the patients 20 suffered from perianal disease involvement (66.7%), which was associated with a higher rate of permanent stoma (n = 16/20, 80%) in contrast to patients without perianal disease (n = 4/10, 40%, p = 0.045).

Conclusion

The overall incidence of stoma formation was low for patients with Crohn’s disease; however, once a stoma is created the chance of ending up with a permanent stoma is high even in the era of biologics. Despite the use of new therapeutic agents perianal disease increases the risk of a permanent stoma.

Über diesen Artikel

