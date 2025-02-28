27.02.2025 | letter to the editors
Response to comment on “Surgical and oncological outcome after cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy for peritoneal mesothelioma: A retrospective single center experience”
verfasst von:
Catharina Müller, MD, Thomas Bachleitner-Hofmann, MD, Stefan Riss, MD
Erschienen in:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Excerpt
We thank Safwan et al. for the comments on our publication “Surgical and oncological outcome after cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy for peritoneal mesothelioma: A retrospective single center experience” [1
]. In the following we want to clarify the points raised by Safwan et al. …