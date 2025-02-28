Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

27.02.2025 | letter to the editors

Response to comment on “Surgical and oncological outcome after cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy for peritoneal mesothelioma: A retrospective single center experience”

verfasst von: Catharina Müller, MD, Thomas Bachleitner-Hofmann, MD, Stefan Riss, MD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Excerpt

We thank Safwan et al. for the comments on our publication “Surgical and oncological outcome after cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy for peritoneal mesothelioma: A retrospective single center experience” [1]. In the following we want to clarify the points raised by Safwan et al. …
