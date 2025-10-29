Zum Inhalt
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Reply to: comment on “Effectiveness of controlled-expansion transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (CX-TIPS) in an interdisciplinary setting at a large tertiary center”

  • 28.10.2025
  • letter to the editors
Marlene Hintersteininger
Thomas Reiberger
Lukas Hartl, MD PhD
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Auszug

We thank Liao et al. [1] for their interest in our study [2], which showcased the implementation of an interdisciplinary board on portal hypertension, facilitating an optimized setting for informed decision-making, e.g., on transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) use. Our study showed that hepatic encephalopathy (HE) remains a frequent relevant clinical complication after TIPS, even when controlled-expansion TIPS (CX-TIPS) stents are used, whereas cardiac decompensation rarely occurred. The observed 3‑year transplant-free survival rate after CX-TIPS implantation was 74.7%. …
Reply to: comment on “Effectiveness of controlled-expansion transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (CX-TIPS) in an interdisciplinary setting at a large tertiary center”
Marlene Hintersteininger
Thomas Reiberger
Lukas Hartl, MD PhD
28.10.2025
Springer Vienna
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02661-0
