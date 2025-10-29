Reply to: comment on “Effectiveness of controlled-expansion transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (CX-TIPS) in an interdisciplinary setting at a large tertiary center”

We thank Liao et al. [] for their interest in our study [], which showcased the implementation of an interdisciplinary board on portal hypertension, facilitating an optimized setting for informed decision-making, e.g., on transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) use. Our study showed that hepatic encephalopathy (HE) remains a frequent relevant clinical complication after TIPS, even when controlled-expansion TIPS (CX-TIPS) stents are used, whereas cardiac decompensation rarely occurred. The observed 3‑year transplant-free survival rate after CX-TIPS implantation was 74.7%. …