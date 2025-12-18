Relevance of balneotherapy for osteoarthritis—a systematic literature review covering the past 5 years

To date, results from systematic reviews and an umbrella review on the topic of balneotherapy, as well as an overview of reviews, suggest that balneotherapy can help to improve the symptoms of pain and functional limitations in individuals with osteoarthritis []. However, these reviews focus mainly on studies that were published more than 5 years ago []. In just one systematic review were studies from the past 5 years included []. The aim of this systematic review was to focus on the effects of balneotherapy on osteoarthritis in more recent studies.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases in the aging population and represents a major challenge for the health care system [].

The main aspect of this type of therapy is to help patients cope with the symptom “pain” in order to enable them to perform regular physical activity []. Especially in the context of multidisciplinary work, the medical specialty of physical medicine and rehabilitation appears to be of utmost relevance for the future [].

Balneotherapy is defined as the use of natural healing waters (including gases, aerosols, etc.); in particular, healing waters are distinguished from peloids []. Balneotherapy is used for pain reduction in different musculoskeletal disorders. Specifically, it is supposed to have symptom-relieving properties for joint pain caused by osteoarthritis, which is a part of the therapeutic portfolio of physical medicine and rehabilitation [].

Each included study was assessed for quality using the PEDro scale []. This scale allows a maximum of 10 points. Score ranges were given corresponding to quality levels: “poor” (scores 0–3), “fair” (4–5), “good” (6–8), and “excellent” (9–10). The quality of each study was independently assessed by two reviewers, with discrepancies resolved through discussion and consensus.

Peer-reviewed research published in English or German that included balneotherapy an intervention for osteoarthritis was considered for inclusion. The detailed inclusion criteria were according to the Population, Intervention, Comparison, Outcomes, and Study (PICOS) design []:

The data were tabulated, and a narrative synthesis was conducted, since data heterogeneity did not allow for meta-analysis. The PEDro scale was applied to assess the risk of bias [].

The present systematic review was conducted following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) guidelines []. Peer-reviewed randomized or quasi-randomized articles including balneotherapy as an intervention for osteoarthritis were included. The PubMed, Scopus, Embase, Web of Science, and Directory of Open Access Journals databases were screened for trials published from January 2019 up to August 2025. The search procedure included the following MeSH keywords: “osteoarthritis” AND “balneotherapy,” “hydrotherapy,” “spa therapy,” “mud,” “fango,” “parafango,” “peloid therapy,” “sulfur therapy,” “radon,” “mineral bath,” “climatherapy,” “climatic therapy,” “carbonic bath,” “carbonic bath,” “mineral water therapy,” and their possible combinations. No filters were used.

In an additional RCT by Alfieri et al., geotherapy (“Dolomite powder”) was used as an intervention for osteoarthritis of the knee. The intervention significantly improved the pressure pain threshold [].

The results showed significant improvement in the WOMAC, Arthritis Self-Efficacy Scale (ASES), and isokinetic muscle strength of the knee joint for the intervention (Table; []).

Fertelli et al. (quasi-randomized controlled study) used aquatic exercise therapy as an intervention compared to a control (without therapy) for osteoarthritis of the knee.

Further studies on the topic of underwater therapy (without supplements) were one RCT and a quasi-randomized CT. Khurakhorn et al. conducted an RCT on patients with knee osteoarthritis. The participants were randomly allocated into hydrotherapy (intervention) and land-based (control) physiotherapy groups []. The intervention group showed significant improvements in the timed up and go test, stair climbing test, and quality of life BREF (WHOQOL-BREF). The improvements in the WHOQOL-BREF were still significant after 6 months (Table; []).

In another RCT on the topic of packs, a hot pack was used in combination with transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and ultrasound therapy. Both the intervention group and the control group received exercise. There were significant improvements in VAS (pain), ESS, PQSI, BDI, WOMAC, and SF-36 in the intervention group both in the pre/post comparison and in the group comparison (Table; []).

Kim et al. (RCT) used a mud pack as an intervention compared to a hot pack (control). In the intervention group, there was a significant improvement in VAS (pain) and walking speed (Table; []).

Adigüzel et al. applied a peloid, which consisted of mixture of sepiolite clay and natural mineral water to patients with gonarthrosis. In the control group, peloids were applied over an impermeable stretch film []. There was a significant improvement in WOMAC in the intervention group. The difference was significant between the two groups after 6 months with regard to the WOMAC subscales pain and stiffness (Table; []).

Additional studies with the use of packs (such as peloids, hot pack) included four RCTs []. In the RCT by Benini et al., treatment with a mud pack as well as bath treatment inwater was compared to bath treatment alone for patients suffering from gonarthrosis and osteoarthritis of the hand. There were significant improvements in WOMAC (pain, function) and the Australian Canadian Osteoarthritis Hand Index (AUSCAN; Table) in the intervention group [].

Forestier et al. performed a RCT on spa therapy with bath with air jets and diffusion, bath with immersion shower, mud poultice on both knees and on other painful joints, and underwater massage with mineral water affusion. A significant difference between the intervention group and the control group in favor of the intervention group was shown for the WOMAC function subscale (primary outcome) as well as for the secondary outcomes (WOMAC stiffness, pain, total scores, VAS, and EQ-5D-3 L) after the intervention and 6 months of follow-up [].

In a quasi-randomized study, an exercise program and training (on “self-management education and physical activity practice”) was added to spa therapy using mud packs, hydrojet, and underwater group therapy with movement exercises, but no significant difference was observed between the two groups (Table; []).

In an RCT, a bath treatment with localized natural mineral water (“hot spring”) was carried out as an addition to therapy using a heat pack, transcutaneous electrical neurostimulation (TENS), and ultrasound treatment compared to a control group without bath treatment []. The intervention group improved significantly with regard to the parameters VAS (pain), WOMAC, EuroQol 5‑Dimension 3-Level Questionnaire (EQ5), EQ-VAS, Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy—Fatigue (FACIT-F), and the Epworth Sleepiness scale (EPWORTH; Table; []).

Varzaityte et al. included in a quasi-randomized controlled study on patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis two intervention groups, which were compared with a control group (which only performed exercise therapy) []. The participants of group I were treated using the mineral sodium chloride bath + exercise therapy and the second group received peat mud applications + exercise therapy. There were significant improvements in the symptom pain in the intervention group (measured using the VAS; SF-36; and the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score, KOOS; Table; []).

The second RCT, a local bath treatment in a mineralized peat suspension bath and underwater pressure jet massage, was compared to a peat suspension bath + underwater pressure jet massage with tap water (control) for coxarthrosis and gonarthrosis []. In the intervention group, there were significant improvements in the parameters VAS (pain), WOMAC, certain subscales of the Short Form (SF)-36, and range of motion of the knee joint (Table; []).

In an RCT by Cantista et al., a whirlpool bath (mineral water + sulfur) was used in combination with exercises in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee. The control group received no therapy apart from their usual pain therapy (analgesics, exercises). There was a significant reduction in pain (measured by using the visual analog scale, VAS) and significant improvements in the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Arthritis Index (WOMAC total score, functional impairment; Table) for the intervention group [].

Five randomized controlled trials (RCTs; one of which was quasi-randomized) were found on the topics of healing waters (natural mineral water, peat suspension, etc.). In one of these studies, an additional intervention group with a peat pack application was included (Table; []).

A weakness of the 11 included studies was that the study participants could not be blinded to the interventions (Table). In two studies there was no attempt made to blind those measuring the main outcomes of the interventions (Table). Concealed allocation was performed only in three studies (Table). Two out of the 13 included trials were non-randomized studies (Table). A further weakness of five of the 13 included studies was that there was no intention-to-treat analysis (Table). In two studies there was no adequate follow-up (> 85%).

The studies were not consistently homogeneous in terms of the type of intervention, treatment frequency, treatment duration, and assessment concerning the health-related quality of life questionnaires (HRQOL) used and assessment times (Tablesand).

The risk of bias analysis is summarized in Table. The total scores for the PEDro scale ranged from 5 to 10 points, showing that the articles were of fair to excellent methodological quality (Table).

In total, 1124 relevant studies were identified. After elimination of duplicates, 338 studies remained and were screened for eligibility based on title and abstract. Of these studies, 322 had to be excluded because they did not meet the inclusion criteria. Sixteen were selected for full-text analysis. Finally, 13 studies were included in the present review (Fig.).

28 ]. Osteoarthritis is a major health issue and leads to chronic pain, physical disability, and reduced health-related quality of life. The impact of this disease on the ability to work is quite substantial, and it is often the cause of sick leave and premature retirement. For the treatment of osteoarthritis, a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological means is used. Among the non-pharmacological treatments of osteoarthritis, balneotherapy is a valuable option, which can be embedded in the multimodal therapeutic approach. Balneotherapy consists of different methods involving water-based interventions and peloids. Water-based interventions (hydrotherapy and balneotherapy) offer pain reduction and improvement of function through their physical (beneficial for weight-bearing joints such as the hips and knees) and chemical properties (anti-inflammatory effects) [].

In the present systematic review, a total of 13 studies reported improvement in the symptom “pain” as well as physical function across all reviewed studies.

Due to the heterogeneity of treatment protocols and outcome parameters among the included trials, pooling of data for meta-analysis was not possible. We were limited to a narrative description of the included studies.

15 ‐ 18 ]. For instance, Cantista et al. reported notable reductions in pain and improvements in the WOMAC total score following an intervention involving sulfur-enriched mineral water baths combined with exercise [ 15 ]. Similar positive outcomes were observed in the other studies, in which mineral-rich water, peat suspensions, or combinations were used [ 16 ‐ 18 ]. Studies examining natural mineral waters with and without peloids showed predominantly significant benefits in the intervention groups []. For instance, Cantista et al. reported notable reductions in pain and improvements in the WOMAC total score following an intervention involving sulfur-enriched mineral water baths combined with exercise []. Similar positive outcomes were observed in the other studies, in which mineral-rich water, peat suspensions, or combinations were used [].

15 ‐ 17 ], KOOS [ 16 ], SF-36 [ 14 ‐ 16 ], EQ-5D [ 18 ], and functional mobility scores [ 15 ‐ 18 ]. On the other side, these studies cannot be compared directly due to differences in treatment protocols (kind of mineral water, duration, setting, kind of supplements). On the one side, improvements were evident across multiple standardized outcome measures, including VAS [], KOOS [], SF-36 [], EQ-5D [], and functional mobility scores []. On the other side, these studies cannot be compared directly due to differences in treatment protocols (kind of mineral water, duration, setting, kind of supplements).

19 ]. One quasi-randomized study that investigated the effect of self-management exercise + spa therapy vs. spa therapy failed to show significant between-group differences, potentially due to the already robust efficacy of the core spa intervention [].

20 ]. Furthermore, in an RCT by Forestier et al., the authors compared spa therapy vs. analgesics, physiotherapy, and orthopedic devices, which showed positive effects of the intervention throughout the treatment period and at the 6‑month follow-up [].

5 ]. In another systematic review, 40 studies on balneotherapy with thermal mineral waters as well as peloids were involved [ 9 ]. The results of the included studies in both systematic reviews demonstrate an improvement in pain, functional ability, mobility, and quality of life [ 5 , 9 ]. Nevertheless, the included studies in both systematic reviews used different methodological approaches and different outcome parameters [ 5 , 9 ]. In comparison, in a systematic review on balneotherapy with thermal mineral water for osteoarthritis, 17 studies were included []. In another systematic review, 40 studies on balneotherapy with thermal mineral waters as well as peloids were involved []. The results of the included studies in both systematic reviews demonstrate an improvement in pain, functional ability, mobility, and quality of life []. Nevertheless, the included studies in both systematic reviews used different methodological approaches and different outcome parameters [].

21 ‐ 23 ]. The use of standardized instruments such as WOMAC and AUSCAN enhances the comparability and clinical relevance of these findings. Nevertheless, in these studies, there were differences concerning the temperature and kind of peloid application as well as control groups [ 21 ‐ 23 ]. Studies investigating peloid applications showed significant effects on pain and function []. The use of standardized instruments such as WOMAC and AUSCAN enhances the comparability and clinical relevance of these findings. Nevertheless, in these studies, there were differences concerning the temperature and kind of peloid application as well as control groups [].

6 ], who demonstrated that local mud application had significant effects on pain and function. However, this meta-analysis had limitations in terms of small sample sizes, short-term efficacy assessment, and the absence of an appropriate description of the study design [ 6 ]. These results are in accordance with those of a meta-analysis by Boopalan et al. [], who demonstrated that local mud application had significant effects on pain and function. However, this meta-analysis had limitations in terms of small sample sizes, short-term efficacy assessment, and the absence of an appropriate description of the study design [].

25 , 26 ], with one study reporting sustained improvements over several months [ 25 ]. For example, hydrotherapy programs were associated with significant gains in mobility, self-efficacy, and knee strength, as well as with enhanced scores in health-related quality of life instruments (e.g., WHOQOL-BREF). Aquatic exercise interventions without mineral water (hydrotherapy) also showed positive effects on functional performance and quality of life [], with one study reporting sustained improvements over several months []. For example, hydrotherapy programs were associated with significant gains in mobility, self-efficacy, and knee strength, as well as with enhanced scores in health-related quality of life instruments (e.g., WHOQOL-BREF).

5 , 6 , 9 ] showed in multiple studies that different balneotherapy options can significantly improve pain and functional capacity, decrease joint stiffness, and improve mobility and HRQOL. Our review shows that the methodological limitations indicated in those reviews are still evident. However, the present systematic review updates the already existing data and accentuates the positive effects of balneotherapy on pain, HRQOL, and functional capacity. These systematic reviews [] showed in multiple studies that different balneotherapy options can significantly improve pain and functional capacity, decrease joint stiffness, and improve mobility and HRQOL. Our review shows that the methodological limitations indicated in those reviews are still evident. However, the present systematic review updates the already existing data and accentuates the positive effects of balneotherapy on pain, HRQOL, and functional capacity.

In summary, our results reveal that balneotherapeutic interventions can be helpful for managing osteoarthritis, particularly for relieving pain and improving physical function. The studies indicate that balneotherapy interventions could be promising measures to support patients with osteoarthritis to be more active.