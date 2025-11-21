Relevance of balneotherapy for back pain—a systematic literature review covering the past 5 years
- Open Access
- 20.11.2025
- review
DOWNLOAD
SUCHEN
Summary
Purpose
The aim of this systematic review was to focus on the effect of balneotherapy on back pain.
Methods
The review was conducted following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) guidelines. Peer-reviewed randomized (RCTs) or quasi-randomized (CTs) controlled trials including balneotherapy as an intervention for back pain were included. The PubMed database was screened for trials published from January 2019 to April 2025. The effects on the parameters pain and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) were summarized.
Results
In total, 235 relevant studies were identified. Seven articles fulfilled the inclusion criteria. The PEDro scale ranged from 3 to 9 points, showing that the articles were of poor to excellent methodological quality. The included studies were heterogeneous, both in terms of treatment protocols and outcome parameters. Therefore, pooling of data for meta-analysis was not possible, and we were limited to a discussion of the included studies. In two RCTs and one CT, the effects of healing waters (including peat suspensions etc.) on back pain were examined. Furthermore, one CT investigating a combination of peloids (local compresses) and healing water was identified. In one RCT, hydrotherapy (full bath of tap water) plus peloid (sepiolite clay) was examined. One RCT as well as one CT focused on peloid therapy (heat packs). In summary, the results of the included studies indicate that balneotherapy may alleviate pain and improve HRQOL.
Conclusion
According to current scientific data, balneotherapy seems to be clinically relevant for treating back pain within state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment concepts.
Introduction
Balneotherapy is defined as the use of natural healing waters (including gases, aerosols, etc.), whereby healing waters are distinguished from peloids [1‐3]. Healing waters are based on the medical use of mineral waters with a high content (at least 1 g/L) of dissolved substances (like carbonates, sulfides, magnesium, calcium, fluoride, and radioactive elements) [1‐3].
Peloids are natural substances that include materials like peat, fango (volcanic origin), mud (from the ground of the sea, lakes, or rivers), clay, etc. A peloid is a semi-solid, often muddy substance that is applied as a pack or bath for its concentrated therapeutic compounds [1‐3].
Anzeige
Balneotherapy is frequently and widely used as a cure in inflammatory as well as non-inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders, dermatologic and metabolic conditions, and mental health issues [1‐3]. Specifically, balneotherapy, which is a part of the therapeutic portfolio of physical medicine and rehabilitation, is supposed to have symptom-relieving properties for pain caused by back pain [1‐3]. The main aspect of this type of therapy is to help patients cope with the symptom “pain” in order to enable them to perform regular physical activity [1, 2]. Especially in the context of multidisciplinary work, the medical specialty of physical medicine and rehabilitation appears to be of utmost relevance for the future [1, 2].
Back pain is one of the most common diseases in the aging population and represents a major challenge for the health care system [3, 4].
Up to date results from systematic reviews, an umbrella review on the topic of balneotherapy, and an overview of reviews suggest that balneotherapy can help to improve the symptoms of pain and functional limitations in individuals with back pain [5‐8]. However, these reviews focused mainly on trials that were published more than 5 years ago [5‐8]. The aim of the present systematic review was therefore to focus on the effects of balneotherapy on back pain seen in more recent studies.
Methods
Identification and selection of studies
The present systematic review was conducted following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) guidelines [9]. Peer-reviewed randomized or quasi-randomized articles including balneotherapy as an intervention for back pain were included. The PubMed database was screened for trials published from January 2019 up to April 2025. The search procedure included the terms “back pain,” “balneotherapy,” “spa therapy,” “mud,” “fango,” “parafango,” “peloid therapy,” “sulfur therapy,” “radon,” “mineral bath,” “climatherapy,” “climatic therapy,” “carbonic bath,” “carbonic bath,” and “mineral water therapy” as well as their possible combinations. No filters were used.
Anzeige
Inclusion and exclusion criteria
Peer-reviewed research published in English or German that included balneotherapy as an intervention for back pain was considered for inclusion. The detailed inclusion criteria were according to the Population, Intervention, Comparison, Outcomes, and Study (PICOS) design [12]:
-
Participants: patients suffering from back pain
-
Intervention: balneotherapy
-
Control groups: another treatment or no treatment
-
Outcomes: effects on pain and health-related quality of life (HRQOL)
-
Study design: prospective controlled studies
Retrospective trials, case reports, reviews, letters, editorials, commentaries, and conference papers were excluded.
Quality assessment
Each included study was assessed for quality using the PEDro scale [10, 11]. This scale allows a maximum of 10 points. Score ranges were given corresponding to quality levels: “poor” (scores 0–3), “fair” (4–5), “good” (6–8), and “excellent” (9–10). The quality of each study was independently assessed by two reviewers, with discrepancies resolved through discussion and consensus.
Results
Study selection
In total, 235 relevant studies were identified. After elimination of duplicates, 176 studies remained and were screened for eligibility based on the title and abstract. Of these studies, 164 had to be excluded because they did not meet the inclusion criteria, and 12 were selected for full-text analysis. Finally, 7 studies were included in the present review (Fig. 1).
Risk of bias
The risk of bias analysis is summarized in Table 1. The total scores for the PEDro scale ranged from 3 to 9 points, showing that the articles were of poor to excellent methodological quality (Table 1).
Table 1
Methodological quality assessment: risk of bias evaluation of the included studies using the PEDro scale
Criteria
Eligibility criteria and source
Random allocation
Concealed allocation
Baseline comparability
Blinding of subjects
Blinding of therapists
Blinding of assessors
Adequate follow-up (> 85%)
Intention-to-treat analysis
Between-group statistical comparisons
Reporting of point measures and measures of variability
Total score
Quality
Dilekci 2020r [13]
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
9
Excellent
Huber 2019 [14]
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
5
Fair
Tefner 2023 [15]
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
8
Good
Zwolinska [16] 2022
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
3
Poor
Yücesoy 2021 [17]
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
7
Good
Karaaslan 2020 [18]
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
7
Good
Hahm 2020 [19]
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
6
Good
The reported studies varied in terms of intervention type, frequency, duration, and assessment, especially in terms of the multidimensional questionnaires used to evaluate health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and the assessment timepoints.
A weakness of all seven included studies was that the study participants could not be blinded to the interventions (Table 1). A concealed allocation was performed only in two studies (Table 1). In four studies, there was no attempt made to blind those measuring the main outcomes of the interventions (Table 1). A further weakness of four studies was that blinding of therapists was not performed (Table 1). Three of the seven included trials were non-randomized studies (Table 1). Furthermore, in one study there was no adequate follow-up (> 85%), and in only four of the seven included studies was an intention-to-treat analysis performed (Table 1).
Anzeige
Intervention
In all seven studies, significant improvements (mainly of pain and HRQOL) could be observed (Table 2; [13‐19]).
Table 2
Study characteristics and significant results for the intervention “balneotherapy”
Study
Study design
Study sample
Treatments (for all groups)
Intervention
Controls
Assessment
Results
Dilekçi et al. 2020 [13]
RCT
N = 270 LBP
5 ×/week for 3 weeks, 45 °C hot pack to the low back region for 20 min & 80 Hz TENS for 20 min, 6 min of therapeutic continuous US (frequency: 1 MHz, intensity: 1.5 W/cm2); exercise program including 15 min of standardized exercises for flexibility and stretching exercises (hamstring, pelvic and abdominal muscles)
Balneotherapy (20 min, 38–40 °C) in thermal pools + exercise spring: temperature of 42 °C & thermo-mineralized water, containing calcium bicarbonate and sulfate, carbon dioxide and fluoride (n = 135; drop-out: 2)
No additional treatment (n = 135; drop-out: 6)
VAS, EQ-5D-3 L scale (EQ5), EQ-VAS, FACIT‑F, RMDQ, QBPDS assessed at start (W0) & end (W3) of treatment
Significant difference in all assessments (pain VAS, EQ5, EQ-VAS, FACIT‑F, QBPDS and RMDQ; p < 0.01) in favor of the intervention group (balneotherapy + physical therapy)
Huber et al. 2019 [14]
RCT
N = 80 LBP
No additional treatment
Two groups:
Balneotherapy + exercise: Mg-Ca-SO4 thermal water (20 min) for 6 d (n = 26)
Exercise (n = 27)
No intervention (n = 27)
mVAS, BPS, Spine-Check Score©, SF-36, measurement of torso rotation, ODI, WHO‑5, assessment after 120 d
Subjective status of health (mVAS): significant difference in favor of the GEBT group on day 120 (LMM2; p = 0.037)
Tefner et al. 2023 [15]
CT
N = 37 LBP
Regular outpatient care as needed (like massage, TENS, magnetic field therapy, exercise)
Balneotherapy (15 × over 3 weeks): immersion in 42 ℃ radon, natrium, calcium, bicarbonate content thermal mineral water (n = 68)
No other treatment than regular outpatient treatment (n = 69; lost to follow-up: n = 6)
VAS, Oswestry questionnaire, EQ-5D-5L, assessment at W3 (3 weeks) & W12 (12 weeks)
Significant improvement of VAS, Oswestry questionnaire, EQ-5D-5L at W3 (p < 0.001) and W12 (p < 0.001) compared to baseline, significant between group difference at W3 (p < 0.001) and W12 (p < 0.001)
Zwolińska et al. 2022 [16]
CT
N = 302
No additional treatment
Two groups (15 × 3 weeks):
—Peloid therapy (20 min, local compresses, 42 °C), individual bath in mineral water (20 min, 36–38 °C) and crenotherapy + TENS (30 min, 100 Hz, 100 µs), magnetotherapy (30 min, 3 mT, 15 Hz) or low-level laser therapy (LLLT, 400 mW, 8 J/point), classic massage (20 min) (n = 91; drop-out: 11 lost to follow-up)
—Outpatient treatment: massage + TENS + magnetotherapy or LLLT (n = 80; drop-out: 20, lost to follow-up)
Just pain medication (n = 75; drop-out: 25, lost to follow-up)
VAS, Laitinen, LISAT‑9, HAQ-20 questionnaires. assessed three times: start of the therapy program, 1 month & 6 months after the end of the program
Short-term effects showed statistically significant improvement in all the outcome measures in spa group & outpatient treatment group (p = 0.0052–0.3879 [spa group vs. outpatient treatment, first & second assessment], p = 0.0000–1.0000 [spa group vs. control group, first & second assessment]).
The long-term effects showed statistically significant improvement in all the outcome measures in spa group only (p = 0.0000 [spa group vs. outpatient treatment], p = 0.0000–0.0721 [spa group vs. control group])
Yücesoy et al. 2021 [17]
RCT
N = 74 LBP
Home exercise program included stretching & strengthening exercises for the abdominal and back muscles. exercises once/d for 2 weeks, with a total of 10 sessions with 2 × 10 repetitions of each exercise
Full bath of tap water (20 min, 38 °C). After session, peloid (sepiolite clay) applied on low back region (n = 37; drop-out: 4)
No additional treatment (n = 37; drop-out: 2)
VAS (VAS-pain, VAS-rest, VAS-exercise), ODI, VAS-PGA, VAS-DGA, FFD, modified Schober test, SF-36
Decrease in pain; pain during rest and exercise; modified Schober test; and VAS-PGA, VAS-DGA, ODI scores. Increase in SF-36 pain and general health scores showed superiority in favor of the study group in all evaluations
Karaarslan et al. 2021 [18]
CT
N = 106 LBP
Home exercise program composing of stretching exercises for the lumbar region and lower extremities, strengthening exercises for the abdominal and lumbar muscles, and spinal mobility and stabilization exercises to both groups
Peloid package (30 min.), 5 d/week for 3 weeks (n = 53; drop-out: 9, lost to follow-up)
Only home exercise program (n = 53; drop-out: 2, lost to follow-up)
VAS-pain, VAS-PGA, VAS-PhGA, rODI, SF-36, BDI assessed three times: before/after treatment (3rd week) & 1 month after the end of treatment
Assessments (3rd week at end of treatment):
statistically significant improvements for rODI (p = 0.013), VAS-pain (p = 0.039), & VAS-PhGA (p = 0.002) in peloid therapy compared to control
Assessments (1st month after end of treatment): statistically significant improvements in rODI (p < 0.001), VAS-pain (p < 0.001), VAS-PGA (p = 0.002), VAS-PhGA (p < 0.001), & subscale “vitality” of SF-36 (p = 0.022) in peloid therapy compared to control
Hahm et al. 2020 [19]
RCT
N = 32 LBP
Core exercise
Moor mud-filled heat pad, heated to a tolerable temperature & applied to lower back twice/d for 30 min over a period of 4 d (n = 16)
Only core exercise (n = 15; drop-out: 1, lost to follow-up)
Primary outcomes: VAS, PPT
Secondary outcomes: ODI, & static/dynamic balance (posturography)
Significant improvement of VAS (p = 0.048), PPT (p = 0.011), ODI (p < 0.001)
Two RCTs and one CT on healing waters could be included [13‐15]. The characteristics of these studies are presented in Table 2. In all 3 studies, there were significant improvements in the reported parameters.
Dilekci et al. conducted an RCT to examine the effects of mineralized underwater therapy combined with hot packs, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and therapeutic ultrasound. The control group received only the combination therapy, excluding the underwater therapy (Table 2). There were significant improvements regarding the outcome parameters VAS (pain) and HRQOL questionnaires in the intervention group (Table 2; [13]).
In the RCT by Huber et al., balneotherapy (Mg-Ca-SO4) was added to an exercise program. The participants of the control group had no intervention. The subjective status of health (measured using the VAS) improved significantly in the intervention group (Table 2; [14]).
Anzeige
Tefner et al. conducted a CT to investigate the efficacy of mineralized immersion (with radon) therapy, massage, TENS, magnetic field therapy, and exercise. The controls received no immersion therapy [15]. Significant improvements in the outcome parameters VAS (pain) and the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) as well as in the EQ-DL-5L were reported in the intervention group (Table 2; [15]).
In one CT, a combination of mineralized water (bath) and peloid therapy (peat, compresses) as well as exercise therapy was applied and compared to the control group which received no intervention [16]. Improvements in the VAS (pain), the Laitinen questionnaire, LISAT‑9, and HAQ-20 were observed in the intervention group (Table 2; [16]).
Yücesoy et al. applied a therapy consisting of a full bath with tap water, followed by a pack (sepiolite mud) and home exercises, and compared this to the control group with home exercises only [17]. As a result of the therapy, significant improvements in VAS (pain), ODI, and the subscales “bodily pain” and “general health perception” were observed (Table 2).
One RCT and one CT addressed peloids, with both studies reporting significant improvements [18, 19].
Anzeige
The intervention in the RCT by Karaarslan et al. was a therapy with a peat pack combined with home exercise. The patients in the control group were restricted to performing exercises at home. There were significant improvements in VAS (pain), ODI, and the subscale “vitality” of the SF-36 (Table 2; [18]).
Discussion
Balneotherapy has been recommended as an adjunctive treatment method in many diseases [1‐3]. It encompasses a variety of natural therapeutic resources, including mineral and thermal waters, medicinal mud (peloids), and mofette (carbon dioxide-rich natural gas emissions). These elements offer multidimensional healing through their physical, chemical, and biological properties [1‐3].
Although balneotherapy has been widely used in the world, especially in Europe, comprehensive and concrete evidence is still needed to confirm its effectiveness in back pain.
In the present systematic review of more recent studies, a total of seven studies focused on the effects of balneotherapy on back pain. In three trials, the efficacy of healing water was examined (Table 2; [13‐15]). Furthermore, in one study, the combination of packs (peloid therapy with local compresses) and healing water was investigated [16]. In one RCT, hydrotherapy (full bath of tap water) plus peloid (sepiolite clay) was examined. One RCT as well as one CT focused on peloid therapy (heat packs).
In summary, significant improvements of the symptom “pain” as well as HRQOL have been reported [13‐19]. Notable improvements were evident across multiple outcome measures (Table 2). The use of standardized instruments (validated scales and questionnaires) enhances the clinical relevance of these findings. The results emphasize that integrating balneotherapy measures might be an important factor for treatment success (Table 2; [13‐19]).
However, these studies cannot be compared directly due to methodological limitations. Important limitations are differences in treatment protocols (type of treatment and its duration, setting, low sample size, and the trial groups under comparison). Furthermore, a significant and ongoing challenge in physical intervention trials is the blinding of participants, therapists, and assessors.
In comparison, in a meta-analysis addressing balneotherapy with thermal mineral water for low back pain, 12 studies were included [6]. Sixteen studies involving balneotherapy using thermal mineral waters were included in another meta-analysis [7]. The results of the included studies in both reviews showed an improvement of pain, functional ability, mobility, and quality of life [6, 7]. Nevertheless, the included studies in both reviews used different outcome parameters and different methodological approaches [6, 7]. This seems to be in accordance with our results.
Our results also seem to be in accordance with those of a systematic review by Forestier et al., who demonstrated that local mud application had significant effects on pain and function in patients with low back pain. However, this systematic review had limitations in terms of small sample sizes, short-term effectivity assessment, and the absence of an appropriate description of study design [8].
Conclusion
The results of the present systematic review should be interpreted with caution, mainly due to the high level of heterogeneity of the included studies. However, according to current scientific data, balneotherapy seems to be clinically relevant for treating pain and functional limitations within state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment concepts for back pain.
Conflict of interest
R. Crevenna, J. Scheifinger, and M. Keilani declare that they have no competing interests. All authors have read and agreed to the published version of the manuscript.
Open Access Dieser Artikel wird unter der Creative Commons Namensnennung 4.0 International Lizenz veröffentlicht, welche die Nutzung, Vervielfältigung, Bearbeitung, Verbreitung und Wiedergabe in jeglichem Medium und Format erlaubt, sofern Sie den/die ursprünglichen Autor(en) und die Quelle ordnungsgemäß nennen, einen Link zur Creative Commons Lizenz beifügen und angeben, ob Änderungen vorgenommen wurden. Die in diesem Artikel enthaltenen Bilder und sonstiges Drittmaterial unterliegen ebenfalls der genannten Creative Commons Lizenz, sofern sich aus der Abbildungslegende nichts anderes ergibt. Sofern das betreffende Material nicht unter der genannten Creative Commons Lizenz steht und die betreffende Handlung nicht nach gesetzlichen Vorschriften erlaubt ist, ist für die oben aufgeführten Weiterverwendungen des Materials die Einwilligung des jeweiligen Rechteinhabers einzuholen. Weitere Details zur Lizenz entnehmen Sie bitte der Lizenzinformation auf http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.de.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.