Relevance of balneotherapy for back pain—a systematic literature review covering the past 5 years

Up to date results from systematic reviews, an umbrella review on the topic of balneotherapy, and an overview of reviews suggest that balneotherapy can help to improve the symptoms of pain and functional limitations in individuals with back pain []. However, these reviews focused mainly on trials that were published more than 5 years ago []. The aim of the present systematic review was therefore to focus on the effects of balneotherapy on back pain seen in more recent studies.

Back pain is one of the most common diseases in the aging population and represents a major challenge for the health care system [].

Balneotherapy is frequently and widely used as a cure in inflammatory as well as non-inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders, dermatologic and metabolic conditions, and mental health issues []. Specifically, balneotherapy, which is a part of the therapeutic portfolio of physical medicine and rehabilitation, is supposed to have symptom-relieving properties for pain caused by back pain []. The main aspect of this type of therapy is to help patients cope with the symptom “pain” in order to enable them to perform regular physical activity []. Especially in the context of multidisciplinary work, the medical specialty of physical medicine and rehabilitation appears to be of utmost relevance for the future [].

Peloids are natural substances that include materials like peat, fango (volcanic origin), mud (from the ground of the sea, lakes, or rivers), clay, etc. A peloid is a semi-solid, often muddy substance that is applied as a pack or bath for its concentrated therapeutic compounds [].

Balneotherapy is defined as the use of natural healing waters (including gases, aerosols, etc.), whereby healing waters are distinguished from peloids []. Healing waters are based on the medical use of mineral waters with a high content (at least 1 g/L) of dissolved substances (like carbonates, sulfides, magnesium, calcium, fluoride, and radioactive elements) [].

Each included study was assessed for quality using the PEDro scale []. This scale allows a maximum of 10 points. Score ranges were given corresponding to quality levels: “poor” (scores 0–3), “fair” (4–5), “good” (6–8), and “excellent” (9–10). The quality of each study was independently assessed by two reviewers, with discrepancies resolved through discussion and consensus.

Peer-reviewed research published in English or German that included balneotherapy as an intervention for back pain was considered for inclusion. The detailed inclusion criteria were according to the Population, Intervention, Comparison, Outcomes, and Study (PICOS) design []:

Restrictions were placed on the year of publication (January 2019 to April 2025). The data were tabulated, and a narrative synthesis was conducted, since the data heterogeneity did not allow for meta-analysis. The PEDro scale was applied to assess the risk of bias [].

The present systematic review was conducted following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) guidelines []. Peer-reviewed randomized or quasi-randomized articles including balneotherapy as an intervention for back pain were included. The PubMed database was screened for trials published from January 2019 up to April 2025. The search procedure included the terms “back pain,” “balneotherapy,” “spa therapy,” “mud,” “fango,” “parafango,” “peloid therapy,” “sulfur therapy,” “radon,” “mineral bath,” “climatherapy,” “climatic therapy,” “carbonic bath,” “carbonic bath,” and “mineral water therapy” as well as their possible combinations. No filters were used.

In the RCT by Hahm et al., a 4-day treatment with a peat pack combined with core exercises was applied. The control group had only core exercises. There were significant improvements in VAS (pain; Table; []).

The intervention in the RCT by Karaarslan et al. was a therapy with a peat pack combined with home exercise. The patients in the control group were restricted to performing exercises at home. There were significant improvements in VAS (pain), ODI, and the subscale “vitality” of the SF-36 (Table; []).

Yücesoy et al. applied a therapy consisting of a full bath with tap water, followed by a pack (sepiolite mud) and home exercises, and compared this to the control group with home exercises only []. As a result of the therapy, significant improvements in VAS (pain), ODI, and the subscales “bodily pain” and “general health perception” were observed (Table).

In one CT, a combination of mineralized water (bath) and peloid therapy (peat, compresses) as well as exercise therapy was applied and compared to the control group which received no intervention []. Improvements in the VAS (pain), the Laitinen questionnaire, LISAT‑9, and HAQ-20 were observed in the intervention group (Table; []).

Tefner et al. conducted a CT to investigate the efficacy of mineralized immersion (with radon) therapy, massage, TENS, magnetic field therapy, and exercise. The controls received no immersion therapy []. Significant improvements in the outcome parameters VAS (pain) and the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) as well as in the EQ-DL-5L were reported in the intervention group (Table; []).

In the RCT by Huber et al., balneotherapy (Mg-Ca-SO) was added to an exercise program. The participants of the control group had no intervention. The subjective status of health (measured using the VAS) improved significantly in the intervention group (Table; []).

Dilekci et al. conducted an RCT to examine the effects of mineralized underwater therapy combined with hot packs, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and therapeutic ultrasound. The control group received only the combination therapy, excluding the underwater therapy (Table). There were significant improvements regarding the outcome parameters VAS (pain) and HRQOL questionnaires in the intervention group (Table; []).

Two RCTs and one CT on healing waters could be included []. The characteristics of these studies are presented in Table. In all 3 studies, there were significant improvements in the reported parameters.

In all seven studies, significant improvements (mainly of pain and HRQOL) could be observed (Table; []).

Home exercise program composing of stretching exercises for the lumbar region and lower extremities, strengthening exercises for the abdominal and lumbar muscles, and spinal mobility and stabilization exercises to both groups

Decrease in pain; pain during rest and exercise; modified Schober test; and VAS-PGA, VAS-DGA, ODI scores. Increase in SF-36 pain and general health scores showed superiority in favor of the study group in all evaluations

Home exercise program included stretching & strengthening exercises for the abdominal and back muscles. exercises once/d for 2 weeks, with a total of 10 sessions with 2 × 10 repetitions of each exercise

The long-term effects showed statistically significant improvement in all the outcome measures in spa group only ( p = 0.0000 [spa group vs. outpatient treatment], p = 0.0000–0.0721 [spa group vs. control group])

Short-term effects showed statistically significant improvement in all the outcome measures in spa group & outpatient treatment group ( p = 0.0052–0.3879 [spa group vs. outpatient treatment, first & second assessment], p = 0.0000–1.0000 [spa group vs. control group, first & second assessment]).

5 ×/week for 3 weeks, 45 °C hot pack to the low back region for 20 min & 80 Hz TENS for 20 min, 6 min of therapeutic continuous US (frequency: 1 MHz, intensity: 1.5 W/cm 2 ); exercise program including 15 min of standardized exercises for flexibility and stretching exercises (hamstring, pelvic and abdominal muscles)

A weakness of all seven included studies was that the study participants could not be blinded to the interventions (Table). A concealed allocation was performed only in two studies (Table). In four studies, there was no attempt made to blind those measuring the main outcomes of the interventions (Table). A further weakness of four studies was that blinding of therapists was not performed (Table). Three of the seven included trials were non-randomized studies (Table). Furthermore, in one study there was no adequate follow-up (> 85%), and in only four of the seven included studies was an intention-to-treat analysis performed (Table).

The reported studies varied in terms of intervention type, frequency, duration, and assessment, especially in terms of the multidimensional questionnaires used to evaluate health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and the assessment timepoints.

The risk of bias analysis is summarized in Table. The total scores for the PEDro scale ranged from 3 to 9 points, showing that the articles were of poor to excellent methodological quality (Table).

In total, 235 relevant studies were identified. After elimination of duplicates, 176 studies remained and were screened for eligibility based on the title and abstract. Of these studies, 164 had to be excluded because they did not meet the inclusion criteria, and 12 were selected for full-text analysis. Finally, 7 studies were included in the present review (Fig.).

Discussion

Balneotherapy has been recommended as an adjunctive treatment method in many diseases []. It encompasses a variety of natural therapeutic resources, including mineral and thermal waters, medicinal mud (peloids), and mofette (carbon dioxide-rich natural gas emissions). These elements offer multidimensional healing through their physical, chemical, and biological properties [].

Although balneotherapy has been widely used in the world, especially in Europe, comprehensive and concrete evidence is still needed to confirm its effectiveness in back pain.

In the present systematic review of more recent studies, a total of seven studies focused on the effects of balneotherapy on back pain. In three trials, the efficacy of healing water was examined (Table; []). Furthermore, in one study, the combination of packs (peloid therapy with local compresses) and healing water was investigated []. In one RCT, hydrotherapy (full bath of tap water) plus peloid (sepiolite clay) was examined. One RCT as well as one CT focused on peloid therapy (heat packs).

In summary, significant improvements of the symptom "pain" as well as HRQOL have been reported []. Notable improvements were evident across multiple outcome measures (Table). The use of standardized instruments (validated scales and questionnaires) enhances the clinical relevance of these findings. The results emphasize that integrating balneotherapy measures might be an important factor for treatment success (Table; []).

However, these studies cannot be compared directly due to methodological limitations. Important limitations are differences in treatment protocols (type of treatment and its duration, setting, low sample size, and the trial groups under comparison). Furthermore, a significant and ongoing challenge in physical intervention trials is the blinding of participants, therapists, and assessors.

In comparison, in a meta-analysis addressing balneotherapy with thermal mineral water for low back pain, 12 studies were included []. Sixteen studies involving balneotherapy using thermal mineral waters were included in another meta-analysis []. The results of the included studies in both reviews showed an improvement of pain, functional ability, mobility, and quality of life []. Nevertheless, the included studies in both reviews used different outcome parameters and different methodological approaches []. This seems to be in accordance with our results.